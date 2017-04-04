Surprises in store for USC students at Rucker concert

Music superstar and South Carolina alum Darius Rucker will perform a free concert Wednesday at Colonial Life Arena, making good on his promise to play for Carolina students if the Gamecocks won six games in the past football season.
It will be a student-only concert, USC said Tuesday, adding that the 7:30 p.m. show will have a “game day feel” and a few surprises in store for students. It also will feature opener Patrick Davis.
The concert was hatched on Twitter in August after USC President Harris Pastides took Rucker up on his offer to perform, and was organized to celebrate the football team. It is unclear whether Rucker also will recognize the successes of the USC men’s and women’s basketball teams, but he has tweeted repeatedly in support of both teams.
Yeeeeessssss!!!! @dawnstaley and @GamecockWBB yes yes yes yes yes yes!!!!!!!!— Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) April 3, 2017
It's ALWAYS GREAT to be a Gamecock but just a little more special now https://t.co/uum0qWYF6q— Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) March 30, 2017
