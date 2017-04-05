Dishes to try at Columbia’s new Peruvian restaurant

Here’s a place where you can be adventurous.
One of owner Ruth Craft’s favorite Peruvian classics is the lomo saltado, a dish with thin strips of beef sauteed with fresh onions, tomatoes and french fries. Craft also recommends the ceviche dishes at her Lima Peruvian Cuisine restaurant. They’re made with fish or shrimp marinated in lime juice, onions and Peruvian rocoto chilies and served with sweet potatoes, corn and cancha, a distinctly Peruvian puffed corn accompaniment. Then there’s tallarin saltado, considered a Peruvian-style spaghetti.
Grill flavors permeate dishes. Salad options include one with Peruvian quinoa, and another with cooked potato and beets.
Interesting appetizers are causa, a layer of mashed potatoes seasoned with Peruvian spices and a hint of lemon, and topped with a layer of chicken, shrimp, vegetable salad and tuna and served cold. Papa rellenas are a deep-fried mashed potato puff filled with seasoned ground beef, vegetables, olives and eggs. There are also soups and specials.
Peruvian doughnuts are a specialty dessert; Craft insists customers are hooked when they try them. Beer and wine will be available sometime this month.
How did Lima Peruvian get its start?
Craft has been in the United States since 2005. That year, she met Maria Segura, also from Peru. In fact, Segura grew up only 30 minutes from Craft in Peru, but the two women did not know each other until they met in the United States.
They decided to open a restaurant business together. Lima Peruvian opened earlier this year.
Craft was familiar with running a business, because her family owns one in Peru, but this is her first restaurant.
Segura is the chef for Lima Peruvian, and the menu items are based on recipes the women grew up with. Craft, who started learning to cook with her mother at age 7, said all the food is authentic.
What does the place look like?
Vibrant traditional Peruvian woven goods decorate each table. Reds add contrast to neutral floors, chairs and booths.
A massive photo mural of Machu Picchu dominates one wall, and there is a bar inside the restaurant. Seating is for around 75.
Who eats here?
Craft said the restaurant is busy on Sundays – after church services – with many from the Peruvian and Latino communities in and around Columbia.
During the week and on Saturdays, the clientele for lunch and dinner includes soldiers from nearby Fort Jackson, international students, professors, and curious foodies looking to try authentic fare.
Lima Peruvian Cuisine
WHERE: 3830 Rosewood Drive, Suite A, Columbia
WHEN: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday; Closed Monday.
COST: Under $15
INFO: (803) 851-3646; Facebook
