Masters cocktails in Columbia: Where to find a 5 o’clock tonic and 19th hole

The 81st annual Masters Tournament is happening this week in Augusta.
Why mention the prestigious golf tournament in our foodie column? Because Chef Wes Fulmer of Motor Supply Co. was once a sous chef at the Atlantic Room at Kiawah – another haven for golfers – and knows just what the golfing crowd loooooves.
Fulmer and mixologist Josh Streetman have concocted some celebratory dishes and cocktails this weekend that include chilled lobster salad, foie gras torchon (with fresh strawberry and Palmetto sweet onion compote, rhubarb, roasted peanuts and Heather’s toasted challah), and a duo of North Carolina duck. Golf claps all around for Streetman’s 5 o’clock tonic and 19th hole (Grey Goose vodka, Cappelletti aperitivo, peach nectar and iced black tea).
Motor Supply, 920 Gervais St. www.motorsupplycobistro.com
More food events
Spring bake sale and luncheon: In the mood for Greek food? The menu at this week’s event includes chicken souvlaki, pastitsio, Greek salad, spanakopita and tiropita by the piece, along with Easter bread and baskets, pastries, cookies, cakes and frozen items.
10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, April 6 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 1931 Sumter St. Call ahead; dinner pick-up 4-6 p.m. For pick-up dinner only: Order ahead at skphilop@gmail.com with “Bake Sale” in message line; call (803) 461-0249; or send a fax to (803) 254-6197. www.holytrinitysc.com.
Today is National Caramel Popcorn Day: In honor of the occasion, Uptown on Main is partnering with State Street Snacks to give away a free small bag of caramel popcorn Thursday, April 6, while supplies last.
1204 Main St., Columbia. www.uptownsc.com
Take the (literary) cake: To celebrate National Library Week – Sunday, April 9 through Saturday, April 15 – the South Carolina State Library is hosting a literary cake-decorating contest. Participants may submit cakes decorated to represent a character from a favorite book, children’s book cover, or anything else book-related.
Cakes must be dropped off at the State Library, 1500 Senate St., between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. Friday, April 14. Library visitors will vote for their favorite cake between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. After votes are counted and winners announced, the cakes will be cut and served. Register online to participate: www.surveymonkey.com/r/CakeContest2017. Other details: Curtis Rogers, crogers@statelibrary.sc.gov, or Sean Gruber, sgruber@statelibrary.sc.gov. (803) 734-8666, www.statelibrary.sc.gov
Restaurant news
POKE BROS. TO GO: Ohio-based Poke Bros. To Go Fresh Fish Hawaiian Style restaurant has opened on Greene Street in Five Points.
“With all the enthusiasm, we just couldn’t contain our poké bowls in Ohio alone,” Poke Bros. said in a statement. “The folks of Columbia, S.C., have been reaching out to us with excitement and we’re proud to be opening for business.”
Poke Bros. describes itself as a fast casual restaurant serving poke, which is pronounced POH-KAY – a type of fish salad that originated in Hawaii and features cubed-cut raw fish mixed in a bowl with rice, veggies and toppings.
2009 Greene St. No. 102. https://pokebrostogo.com/columbia
UPPER CRUST: A new restaurant featuring California style wood-fired pizzas is opening in Northeast Richland.
Diners can order create-your-own pizzas or select from specialty pizzas such as the Truffled Goat, made with olive oil, garlic, fresh spinach, salami, mushrooms, goat cheese and truffle oil; and the Blue Portabello, with balsamic marinated portabello mushrooms, caramelized onions and Gorgonzola cheese. In addition to the pies, there’s an extensive appetizer section along with sandwiches, fresh salads and quesadillas.
843 Polo Road, Northeast Richland. (803) 888-6282
Staff writer Janet Jones Kendall contributed.
