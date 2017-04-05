Music in the Midlands: Leela James, The Unlikely Candidates

Leela James
Soulful R&B singer Leela James just released her sixth studio album, “Did It For Love,” on Friday, March 31, and she is on the road sharing her new music.
More than a decade into her career, James’ heartfelt ballads have gained her recognition, as did her stint on the reality show “R&B Divas: Los Angeles.” British singer-songwriter Daley will open her Columbia show.
9 p.m. Friday, April 7 at Music Farm, 1022 Senate St. $23-$25. www.musicfarm.com
OTHER CONCERTS AROUND TOWN
Autofighter: Head to Infinite Room’s First Thursday After Party for the experimental ambient sounds of Autofighter and OPM, along with Massimo and Pluto Castle. The pop-up arcade is also not to be missed.
9 p.m. Thursday, April 6 at Tapp’s Arts Center, 1644 Main St. $6. www.tappsartscenter.com
Balsam Range: The group went from the Asheville, North Carolina, music scene to national tours to receiving the the 2014 International Bluegrass Music Association’s “Entertainer of the Year” award.
7:30 p.m. Friday, April 7 at Sumter Opera House, 21 N. Main St, Sumter. $25-$30. www.sumtersc.gov
WindsX2: The wind faculties of the University of South Carolina and East Carolina University join forces for a program of works for flute, oboe, clarinet, horn and bassoon.
2 p.m. Saturday, April 8 at the Columbia Museum of Art, 1515 Main St. Free with membership or admission. columbiamuseum.org
Whiskey Tango Revue: The country-rock band kicks off the Rythm on the River concert series at the newly reopened Riverwalk Amphitheatre. With The Runaway Jug Band.
6 p.m. Saturday, April 8 at West Columbia Riverwalk Amphiteatre. Free. www.cwcchamber.com
The Unlikely Candidates: Named one of the best bands to see at SXSW, alt. rockers The Unlikely Candidates come to Columbia for their own headlining tour after jaunts with St. Lucia, Nothing But Thieves and Weathers. The Fame Riot will open.
8 p.m. Sunday, April 9 at Tin Roof, 1022 Senate St. Free. www.tinroofcolumbia.com
Got band news? Share it with Erin at eshaw@thestate.com or tweet to @ErinGoCo.
