‘Emanuel’ ballet comes to Columbia with a message

In the nearly two years since the killings of nine churchgoers at Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church by a professed white supremacist – and the resulting removal of the Confederate flag from the S.C. State House grounds – there have been countless conversations, debates, protests, and acts of love and forgiveness.
William Starrett, the artistic director for the Columbia City Ballet, channeled many of those feelings into what he does best: dance.
“Emanuel: Love is the Answer” – showing this week in various South Carolina cities, including Columbia – is the multimedia spiritual ballet Starrett created to express what he and others could not find the words for. Patrons of the 90-minute performance will see Starrett’s original choreography, paired with stirring music and imagery from the days of Jim Crow to the civil rights movement to more recent rallies and marches.
Works by famed Charleston-based artist Jonathan Green will come to life, embodied by the show’s dancers.
Even former S.C. Rep. Jenny Horne’s speech – and outfit – when she asked for the Confederate flag to be removed from the State House grounds are incorporated into the ballet.
“During the news from Emanuel, I was so proud that the message on a national level from the state was forgiveness, when it so easily could have been the opposite of that,” Starrett said. “No one was expecting that. That was so incredible to me.
“So I studied and picked things that were topical relating to this. I chose the greatest spiritual, political and religious leaders of all time and what we’ve learned from them. I put together their quotes, inspirations and feelings. I tried to find, for me, the most inspirational music that really dealt with unity and transcendence and forgiveness and love,” he said.
Starrett designed the choreography like an author would a book, giving it a defined beginning, middle and end. The beginning looks at how racism, prejudice and inequality permeated our country; the middle reflects some of the progress we’ve made; and the end, in song and dance, shares how the world should be.
“To me, dance is prayer, art is prayer,” he said. “The goal of the performance is to come away learning what we can do and what we’re supposed to do to come together and live cohesively. To celebrate our differences, because our differences are what make us unique. If we’re not celebrating and embracing our differences and loving each other’s differences, then we’re not growing. That is the message.”
If you go
“Emanuel: Love is the Answer”
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 7-Saturday, April 8
WHERE: Koger Center for the Arts, 1051 Greene St.
COST: $20-$45
