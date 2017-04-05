Where to take your dog this weekend in Columbia

This Saturday, April 8, dogs and their owners will gather in Finlay Park for Bark to the Park, a morning of strolling, playing and making new friends – all to support Pawmetto Lifeline.
Besides walking with your dog through the Vista, here are some cool things you can do at this popular annual event.
Show off. At the talent show, you and Sparky can finally show off that crazy trick you spent all winter perfecting.
Dress up. A costume contest recognizes the day’s most creative dog getup. Bonus points if you both come in costume.
Question gravity. With their remarkable leaps into the sky and over barriers in pursuit of Frisbees, members of the K-9s in Flight dog team – all of whom are rescue dogs – seem to defy gravity.
Spy lookalikes. Cast your vote for the dog and owner who most closely resemble each other.
Eat. Post-walk food will be available for both dogs and humans; pups can cool off in kiddie pools set around the park.
Adopt a dog. Take note of the adorable mutts wearing special bandanas or vests. They’re looking for forever homes.
Learn about Pawmetto Lifeline. Familiar with the name but not what they do? Here’s the scoop. Each year, Pawmetto Lifeline touches the lives of 1.5 million companion animals through its shelter service, adoption program, medical clinic, foster system and mobile vaccination center.
Discover your H.E.A.R.T. Working with more than 200 rescue partners in the US and Canada, Help Every Animal Reach Tomorrow, Pawmetto Lifeline’s long-range adoption program, finds homes for 15-20 dogs each week. Volunteers deliver dogs to distant shelters each Friday, where they’re quickly adopted.
If you go
Bark to the Park
WHEN: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 8. Fun Walk begins at 10:30 a.m.
WHERE: Finlay Park, 930 Laurel St.
COST: $30 in advance, $35 day of
INFO: pawmettolifeline.org
