Best of the rest: Events for April 6 and beyond

THURSDAY, APRIL 6
BUSY DAY(DREAMS) EXHIBITION RECEPTION: 5-7 p.m. Artist talk at 6 p.m. Thursday at McMaster Gallery. “Busy Day(dreams) invites viewers to escape in an imagined world, my world, as it interacts playfully with our reality,” said the artist. “When caught up in stressful activities, my mind tends to wander off. Because of this, I create multiples of a miniature character and place them in scenarios that reflect my overwhelming experiences, but they act out in mischievous ways. For me, this acts as an escape from those stressful situations and helps me relax and keep focus on tasks I need to accomplish.” 1615 Senate St. (803) 777-5752, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/art/mcmaster_gallery
EIGHTH ANNUAL WALK A MILE IN THEIR SHOES: 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, beginning at the State House Grounds. Men, women, children, and four legged friends from across the Midlands will be standing up against sexual abuse and violence, one pair of heels at a time! Hosted by Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands, the annual event encourages the community to get involved in the fight against sexual violence and raises awareness about the no-cost, local services STSM provides for survivors of sexual assault and abuse. More than 2,000 supporters participated in last year’s event! The walk begins at 6:30 p.m., with pre-walk entertainment starting at 5:30 p.m. www.stsm.org/walkamile
MEET ME AT TAPPS: PRESENTING THE STUDIO ARTISTS: 6 p.m. Thursday at Tapp’s Arts Center. Tapp’s is thrilled to present the first annual installment of Meet Me At Tapp’s, a showcase of the excellent work produced by the studio artists. Featuring painting, installation, video, sculpture, jewelry and conceptual mixed media, the variety and creativity of each artist have stimulated a rich communal space of shared ideas, experiences and camaraderie. Join us for corn sticks and soup and meet the artists at Tapp’s! 1644 Main St. (803) 988-0013, info@tappsartscenter.com. www.tappsartscenter.com
FIRST THURSDAY ON MAIN: 6-10 p.m. Thursday on Main Street. Businesses and galleries keep their doors open late, offering a mix of specials, events, entertainment and more. Participants include: The Whig, Persona Pizzeria, Uptown, Cantina 76, Columbia Marriott, Columbia Museum of Art, Anastasia & Friends Gallery, Random Records, Drake’s Duck-In, Mast General Store, The Nick, Michael’s Cafe & Catering, Grapes & Gallery, Tapp’s Arts Center, Villa Tronco and Gallery at City Hall. Free and open to the public. www.facebook.com/firstthursdayonmain
PARKER QUARTET CONCERT: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at USC’s School of Music Recital Hall. The University of South Carolina School of Music welcomes back the Grammy Award-winning Parker Quartet for their spring residency. Program: Mendelssohn - Quartet Op.12, Rebecca Saunders - Fletch and Britten - Quartet No. 2. Adults, $15; seniors, military, USC faculty and staff, $10; students, $5. 813 Assembly St. (803) 576-5763, sc.edu/music/parker-residency.
FRIDAY, APRIL 7
BRIDGING THE DIVIDE: AFRICAN AMERICAN COMMUNITIES AND LAW ENFORCEMENT: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. in USC’s School of Law auditorium. The daylong event will feature four panel discussions with law enforcement officials, legal and political scholars and national experts who represent an array of organizations that engage in social justice and reconciliation work. The symposium aims to foster a better public understanding of the tensions between African-American communities and law enforcement and to explore the solution of wide-scale restorative justice to repair harm done. The panels will address root causes for the divide, compare international and domestic initiatives, make the case for restorative justice and explore how communities can go from rhetoric to action with restorative justice efforts. Speakers will include Fania Davis, Restorative Justice for Oakland Youth; David Ragland, Truth-Telling Project in Ferguson, Missouri; and Yasmin Sooka, Foundation for Human Rights in South Africa. Free and open to the public, the symposium is sponsored by the university’s Rule of Law Collaborative. 701 Main St. www.sc.edu/initiatives/rolc
CITY OF WEST COLUMBIA – A CELEBRATION OF ART MONTH: 5-8 p.m. Friday on the 100 Block of State Street. The event will feature live music by Flat Out Strangers, and food and drink from Size Matters BBQ Bus and other restaurants on State Street. There will be live street mural paintings by Alicia Leeke, Art & Murals by B.A. Homan, Dylan Fouste, Jamie Blackburn, Lucas Sams, Michael Cassidy Painting, Michael Krajewski, and Sammy Lopez. Businesses on State Street will have specials for the event. Come enjoy the beautiful view of the city skyline, dine, stroll and immerse yourself in art!www.westcolumbiasc.gov
“JOCELYN CHATEAUVERT: PLANT, FIBER, PAPER, OBJECT” OPENING RECEPTION: 5-8 p.m. Friday at Gallery West. Gallery West is pleased to present an exhibition of the work of Jocelyn Chateauvert, an internationally known artist based in Charleston, South Carolina. Chateauvert uses traditional papermaking techniques and plant fibers such as abaca, Manila hemp, or flax. The paper itself is archival and with proper care, will last for hundreds of years. Work created for this show will include sculpture, wearable art, and objects made with light. Enjoy a glass of wine and, as always, the knock out goodies you’ve come to love by Desserts by Noelle. Ample street parking on weekdays and in lot behind gallery. Complimentary valet parking during evening events at the corner of State and Meeting Streets. 134 State St. (803) 207-9265, www.facebook.com/GalleryWest/
STATE STREET FIRST FRIDAY ART CRAWL: 5-8 p.m. Friday on State street. The State Street Friday Art Crawl is an established venture put together by the locally owned shop and restaurant owners on State Street and features a revolving lineup of art, music, food, and drink. Join the merchants, venues and restaurants on State Street for their First Friday in April Art Crawl in collaboration with the City of West Columbia Celebration of Art. The event will feature live music by The Flat Out Strangers. Live street mural paintings from local artists: Alicia Leeke, B.A. Hohman, Dylan Foust, Jamie Blackburn, Lucas Sams, Michael Cassidy, Michael Krajewski and Sammy Lopez. Businesses on State Street will have specials for the evening. Come enjoy the beautiful view of the city skyline, dine, stroll and immerse yourself in art! Gallery West, 134 State St. (803) 207-9265, www.gallerywestcolumbia.com
USC STUDENT CHOREOGRAPHY SHOWCASE: 7 p.m. Friday at the UofSC Dance Studios. Directed by dance instructor Cindy Flach, the showcase features four original works conceived and choreographed by dance students. Each of the pieces were originally premiered in the Fall 2016 Student Choreography Showcase, and were selected to be further developed for this concert. The showcase will be performed in Room 102. $5. 324 Sumter St. Kevin Bush, (803) 777-9353, bushk@mailbox.sc.edu. http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/dance/front-page
BLUEGRASS BLOWOUT: BALSAM RANGE: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Sumter Opera House. Balsam Range, one of the most prolific Bluegrass bands touring the nation, strikes an enduring chord, complete with fiery instrumentals and vocal harmonies that earned the group nearly a dozen international awards. Elements of jazz, country, gospel, swing and old-time music are all infused into the fresh sound of this unique Southern band. $30, $28 or $25. 21 North Main St., Sumter. (803) 436-2616, www.SumterOperaHouse.com
EMANUEL: LOVE IS THE ANSWER: 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Koger Center for the Arts. Columbia City Ballet brings messages of healing and racial harmony through a full-length, multimedia ballet. Created and choreographed by Artistic Director William Starrett, the show will feature multimedia elements from inspirational icons and local artist Jonathan Green. The ballet will celebrate the indomitable human spirit arising from the senseless tragedy at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston. $20-$45. 1051 Greene St. (803) 777-5112, www.kogercenterforthearts.com
CMA JAZZ ON MAIN:
SATURDAY, APRIL 8
PALMETTO HALF MARATHON: 7 a.m. Saturday from Village at Sandhill, Clemson and Two Notch roads. The Palmetto Half Marathon is a community movement in which experienced runners and enthusiastic volunteers come together to promote fitness, community involvement and charitable causes. This year’s half marathon will attract runners from around the country, but the 5K Run/Walk also is available to anyone who wants to get involved. $10-$80. www.palmettohalfmarathon.com
CHRISTIAN LIFE CHURCH: 8-10 a.m. Saturday in the Kidz Aud. Guest Speaker: Art Baker former Head Football Coach of Furman, The Citadel, and East Carolina. Come for a great breakfast, meet new friends, and hear Art Baker share his heart. Be encouraged as you worship and laugh together, and pray for each other. Guys of all ages are invited. $3-5 per meal. 2700 Bush River Rd. Gary Shull, (803) 238-7795, shullg@bellsouth.net. www.CLColumbia.com
PAWMETTO LIFELINE’S 9TH ANNUAL BARK TO THE PARK: Registration begins at 9 a.m., and the 1.5 mile fun walk starts at 10:30 a.m. The after party begins at approximately 11 a.m. at Finlay Park. This is one of Pawmetto Lifeline’s largest fundraising efforts. The event is a fun-filled, family event that helps save homeless pets across the Midlands. People and their pets are invited to participate in a 1.5-mile fun walk, and those who cannot participate in the walk can still support Pawmetto Lifeline’s life-saving programs by signing up as virtual walkers. After the walk, participants can enjoy an after-party celebration with refreshments, temporary face tattoos, animal contests, two performances by ‘K9s In Flight’, and an awards ceremony for the top fundraisers. The walk will be led by the Columbia Police Department K9 Unit. 930 Laurel St. www.barktothepark.com
4TH ANNUAL CURING KIDS CANCER FIRE TRUCK PULL: 10 a.m. Saturday at the Columbia Fire Department & Museum. Here’s a chance to capture great visuals as teams of 10-12 people race against the clock while pulling a 35,000-pound fire truck in honor of a child with cancer. All proceeds will benefit the Gamecocks Curing Kids Cancer Endowment to the Cancer & Blood Disorders Clinic at Palmetto Richland Children’s Hospital. $300 per team. 1800 Laurel St. www.curingkidscancer.org/event-columbia-fire-truck-pull.aspx
ANNUAL HEALTH INITIATIVE: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at First Calvary Baptist Church. Free blood pressure checks, health presentations, chair massages and many more. 1401 Pine St.
ANNUAL HISTORY DAY: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the S.C. State Museum. The S.C. State Museum will host a full day of activities commemorating World War I. Guests will enjoy live music by the Fort Jackson Brass Band Quintet, a special advance screening of the new series from PBS and American Experience, “The Great War,” hands-on activities, special displays, presentations and book signings as well as World War I re-enactors. General admission is $8.95, adults; $7.95, seniors; $6.95, children. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
HIP-HOP FAMILY DAY: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at Main and Laurel Streets, Downtown Columbia. Presented by Love, Peace & Hip Hop (LPHH), the City of Columbia, and WellCare Healthy Connections, “World Famous Hip-Hop Family Day,” now in its fifth year, brings a new name and logo to the annual festival. Kid ‘N Play will headline along with three other national artists – Lil’ Ru, Big Bub and Positive K. Rounding out the line up is Columbia’s own Cole Connor, the Dynamic Rockers B-Boy Dance Crew, the Charismatic Dance Troop, Grand Prize Winners From Last Year, DJ Prince Ice of The Big DM and Hot 103.9 and the winner of Hot 103.9’s Rock the Mic contest. With positive, message-oriented music suitable for all ages. www.lovepeacehiphop.com
2ND ANNUAL COLUMBIA CAREER CONNECT CONFERENCE: Noon-4 p.m. Saturday at The Gala by JW. With a keynote and two panels, the #C3Conference aims to provide insight into traditional and nontraditional careers as well as provide the opportunity to network with like-minded young professionals. This year’s keynote speaker will be radio host and television personality Charlamagne tha God. General admission, $35; VIP, $50. 533 Clemson Rd. Khali Gallman, (704) 605-1020, Khali@KhaliGallman.com. www.ColumbiaCareerConnect.com
USC AND ECU WIND FACULTIES “BLOW OUR SOCKS OFF”: 2 p.m. Saturday at the Columbia Museum of Art. The concert features USC composition professor David K. Garner’s ‘dapplegray’, a new piece for double quintet and electronic playback based on the folk lullaby “All the Pretty Horses.” Garner will be in attendance to discuss his piece. Rounding out the program are Romanian composer George Enescu’s spectacular ‘Dixtour’, Swiss Romantic composer Joachim Raff’s engaging ‘Sinfonietta’, and Argentinian tango king Astor Piazzolla’s high-energy ‘Libertango’. Free with membership or admission. $12 or less. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org
WEST COLUMBIA RIVERWALK PARK AND AMPHITHEATER RIBBON CUTTING: 5:45 p.m. Saturday in West Columbia. A ribbon cutting for the West Columbia Riverwalk and Amphitheater will be held before the Greater Cayce West Columbia Chamber of Commerce Rhythm on the River. The section of the Riverwalk from the Moffitt Street entrance to the Amphitheater is now open. The West Columbia Riverwalk Park and Amphitheater was closed in November 2016 for the safety of the public and to expedite construction for repairs to the sections damaged during the October 2015 flood and Hurricane Matthew in 2016. 1006 12th St., Cayce
USC STUDENT CHOREOGRAPHY SHOWCASE: 7 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the UofSC Dance Studios. Directed by dance instructor Cindy Flach, the showcase features four original works conceived and choreographed by dance students. Each of the pieces were originally premiered in the Fall 2016 Student Choreography Showcase, and were selected to be further developed for this concert. The showcase will be performed in Room 102. $5. 324 Sumter St. Kevin Bush, (803) 777-9353, bushk@mailbox.sc.edu. http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/dance/front-page
EMANUEL: LOVE IS THE ANSWER: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Koger Center for the Arts. Columbia City Ballet brings messages of healing and racial harmony through a full-length, multimedia ballet. Created and choreographed by Artistic Director William Starrett, the show will feature multimedia elements from inspirational icons and local artist Jonathan Green. The ballet will celebrate the indomitable human spirit arising from the senseless tragedy at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston. $20-$45. 1051 Greene St. (803) 777-5112, www.kogercenterforthearts.com
SUNDAY, APRIL 9
PALMETTO CAMPOUT: 10 a.m. Sunday at Sesquicentennial State Park. Want to learn how to camp? Apply today to join us for the 9th annual palmetto campout! Camp with park rangers and other camping experts and have guided instruction for pitching your tent, building a camp fire, camp cooking and more. Apply to be one of the lucky families to join us for an overnight campout in the park’s campground and learn these skills along with many more to make your first camping experience a fantastic and fun one! Campers will have the opportunity to attend demonstrations and workshops to learn more about camping and other activities to do while camping. Activities will include geocaching, fishing, canoeing, camping games and more. Overnight spaces are limited and families will be notified if their application has been accepted. $50. 9564 Two Notch Rd. (803) 788-2706, sesqui@scprt.com. www.southcarolinaparks.com/products/10003732
INDIE SOUTH FAIR’S SPRING COLATOWN MARKET: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday at 701 Whaley. Join Indie South Fair for its return to Columbia, SC to celebrate creative community and good times! Shop small and buy local from over 40 vendors. While you’re shopping, enjoy live entertainment and food trucks! $2. 701 Whaley St. (770) 713-3815, indiesouthfair@gmail.com. www.columbiacvb.com/includes/calendar-of-events/Indie-South-Fair-s-Spring-Colatown-Market/49560
SECOND SUNDAY STROLL: UNIVERSITY HILL: 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday beginning at the Inn at USC. Explore University Hill with Historic Columbia during the monthly Second Sunday Stroll presented by Seed Architecture. This guided walking tour will highlight Columbia’s University Hill neighborhood and explore how it was shaped and defined by urban renewal and the University of South Carolina’s eastward expansion. Space is limited. Free for members. Non-members: adults, $8; youth, $5. 1619 Pendleton St. (803) 252-1770 x 23, reservations@historiccolumbia.org. www.historiccolumbia.org
MONDAY, APRIL 10
STARGAZING ON THE HORSESHOE: 8-10 p.m. Monday at the Melton Memorial Observatory. This historic observatory on the Horseshoe of the USC Columbia campus is currently open to the public on clear Monday nights, weather permitting. Anyone is welcome to come by and observe through the 16-inch Cassegrain telescope in the dome and other small telescopes on the observatory deck. See the Moon, planets, stars, clusters, and more through our telescopes free of charge! 1429 Greene St. (803) 777-4180, www.physics.sc.edu/melton
TUESDAY, APRIL 11
JAZZ ROUNDTABLE WITH EBONIRAMM: 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday at Richland Library Sandhills, Sandhills Auditorium. An evening of jazz and poetry with local artist Eboniramm. 763 Fashion Dr. (803) 699-9230, www.richlandlibrary.com/locations/sandhills
“BEAUTIFUL THING”: 7 p.m. Tuesday at The Nickelodeon. This film marks the launch of the Nick’s new LGBTQ series, “OUT here!” Set in the London projects, two teenage boys find support and comfort from their abusive surroundings in each other’s friendship, understanding, and love. $10. 1607 Main St. (803) 254-3433, www.nickelodeon.org
MIXED MEDIA ILLUSTRATION – DALI MEETS ALICE IN WONDERLAND: 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Richland Library Main, Studio 220. Learn mixed media painting and drawing techniques while experiencing the process and works of Salvador Dali. You will enjoy listening to the story of Alice in Wonderland, while illustrating an excerpt from the book. 1431 Assembly St. (803) 799-9084, www.richlandlibrary.com
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12
CABARET: SPECIAL ENGAGEMENT: 8 p.m. Wednesday at The Comedy House. Leading Ladies Cabaret is a celebrity impersonator show, starring “America’s Got Talent” contestant, Dorae Saunders. The show also includes entertainers Brooke Collins and Samantha Hunter. Special Guest: Alexis Gabrielle Sherrington, Entertainer of the Year 2016. Come see the longest running pure entertainment show in Columbia! Celebrity song and dance illusions that will amaze you. Everyone is welcome! You’ll see the top female impersonators in the South perform to old and new school music and artists. Elaborate costumes appear on every number. This is a Las Vegas style show! Advance, $10; Day of, $15. 2768 Decker Blvd. (803) 798-9898, www.comedyhouse.us/cabaret
ONGOING EVENTS
HOLOCAUST REMEMBERED: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at McKissick Museum, second floor lobby. Through April 8. Free. 816 Bull St. http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum/holocaust-remembered
EILEEN BLYTH – SOLO EXHIBITION: Exhibit, Thursday-Saturday or by appt. at Vista Studios/Gallery 80808. Through April 10. 808 Lady St. (803) 252-6134, www.vistastudios80808.com
BEA KUHLKE ART EXHIBIT: Exhibit, Monday-Friday at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Columbia. Through April 15. 2701 Heyward St. (803) 799-0845, www.uucolumbia.dreamhosters.com
TOM STANLEY: DRAWING IN PAINT, 1992 – 2017: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at if ART Gallery. Through April 22. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 255-0068, (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com/
JEFF SUMEREL: THE SUBJECTIVE GRATITUDE OF TIME: Exhibit, Wednesday-Sunday at 701 CCA. Through April 30. 701 Whaley St., second floor. Wim Roefs, (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. www.701cca.org
J MICHAEL MCGUIRT EXHIBITION, “FORM & FLOW”: Exhibit, Monday-Friday at The Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County (FAC). Through May 5. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676, extension 300, www.fineartscenter.org
BLACK MEDICINE/WHITE BODIES: AN INVESTIGATION OF CHARLESTON’S YELLOW FEVER EPIDEMICS 1854-1871: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at McKissick Museum, second floor, north gallery. Through May 6. Free. 816 Bull St. (803) 777-7251, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum/mckissick-museum
“JOCELYN CHATEAUVERT: PLANT, FIBER, PAPER, OBJECT” OPENING RECEPTION: Exhibit, Tuesday-Saturday at Gallery West. Through May 27. 134 State St. (803) 207-9265, www.facebook.com/GalleryWest/
XANTHUS SMITH AND CIVIL WAR MARITIME ART: Exhibit, Tues.-Sat. at the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Museum. Through Aug. 26. Adults 18-61, $6; seniors 62 and over, $5; military (active duty and veterans), $5; youth 10-17, $3; children 9 and under, free. First Sunday of the Month, $1 for ages 10 and over. Members, free. 301 Gervais St. (803) 737-8287, www.crr.sc.gov
‘SAVAGE ANCIENT SEAS’ AND ‘SEA MONSTERS: A PREHISTORIC ADVENTURE’: Exhibit, Monday-Sunday at The South Carolina State Museum. Through Sept. 5. Guests can see both the exhibit and film for a complete underwater prehistoric experience for only $16.95 for adults, $15.95 for seniors (62 and older), $14.95 for children (ages 3-12) and $7 for museum members. Regular blockbuster admission, including museum general admission is $13.95 for adults, $12.95 for seniors, $11.95 for children and $4 for museum members. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays at Cayce United Methodist Church. For singles age 55-plus. Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home. 1600 12th St., Cayce. Mary Beth Lamey, (803) 996-1023, (803) 995-0068. www.thompsonsfuneral.com
SECOND SHIFT TWOSDAYS: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays at the S.C. State Museum. 2 for $10 or $5 per person. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Trenholm Park, indoors. Free. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
CITY ROOTS FARMERS MARKET: 4-7 p.m. Thursdays at City Roots Farmers Market. 1005 Airport Blvd. (803) 254-2302, erin@cityroots.org. www.cityroots.org/city-roots-farmers-market
KARAOKE: 8 p.m.-midnight Thursdays at Vista Keys Dueling Piano Bar. Join us for a night of karaoke! 700 Gervais St., suite B-2. (803) 317-3676, info@vistakeys.com. www.vistakeys.com
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Fridays at Bill’s Music Shop. Open stage and bluegrass/acoustic jam session every Friday night. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
SODA CITY MARKET: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays on the 1500 block of Main Street. Runs year-round, rain or shine. http://sodacitysc.com/
FREE SUNDAYS AT COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART: Noon-5 p.m. Sundays at the Columbia Museum of Art. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org/visit
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 1:30 p.m. Sundays at The Barn. $5 per lesson. First lesson is free. 680 Cherokee Ln., West Columbia. (803) 772-0546, www.thebarnsc.biz
UPCOMING EVENTS
MOONLIGHT CEMETERY & SECRETS FROM THE GRAVE TOURS: 7:30, 8, and 8:30 p.m. April 13 at Elmwood Cemetery. Grab your flashlight and tour one of Columbia’s oldest cemeteries and discover centuries of stories etched in stone on the markers and headstones found within Elmwood Cemetery’s acres of carefully planned grounds. The perfect after-work activity, Historic Columbia’s Cemetery Tours are an event the whole family can enjoy. Choose from two tour options: “Secrets from the Grave Tours” and “Moonlight Cemetery Tours.” For members: adults, $8 and youth, $4. Non-members: adults, $12 and youth, $6. 501 Elmwood Ave. (803) 252-1770 x 23, reservations@historiccolumbia.org. www.historiccolumbia.org
Comments