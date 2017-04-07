5 ways to have fun in Columbia this weekend

Looking for things to do in Columbia this weekend? We’ve got five suggestions, from concerts to movies to a road race.
“EMANUEL: LOVE IS THE ANSWER:” 7:30 p.m. Friday at Koger Center for the Arts. Columbia City Ballet is presenting this ballet in several S.C. cities. It was prompted by the 2015 tragedy at Emanuel AME Church and the events that followed. Patrons of the 90-minute performance will see original choreography, paired with stirring music and imagery from the days of Jim Crow to the civil rights movement to more recent rallies and marches. Works by famed Charleston-based artist Jonathan Green will come to life, embodied by the show’s dancers. Performances continue Saturday. $20-$45. 1051 Greene St. www.kogercenterforthearts.com
MIDLANDS PLANT & FLOWER FESTIVAL: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday at S.C. State Farmers Market. Fill your garden with plants, flowers and accessories at this annual event. It runs 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. 3483 Charleston Highway. https://agriculture.sc.gov/divisions/agricultural-services/state-farmers-markets/plant-and-flower-festivals/
LOVE, PEACE & HIP-HOP FESTIVAL: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at Main and Laurel Streets. Saturday’s free Hip-Hop Family Day features a variety of live entertainment, including headliner Kid ‘N Play. Detailed events: www.lovepeacehiphop.com
BARK TO THE PARK: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Finlay Park. Join Pawmetto Lifeline for a 1.5 mile walk through the Vista area of downtown. Upon returning to Finlay Park, walkers are treated to an “after-paw-ty,” which includes pet contests, awards, food and beverages, and entertainment provided by K-9s In Flight, a team of rescue dogs. The event benefits Pawmetto Lifeline. $30 in advance, $35 day of registration. 930 Laurel St. www.pawmettolifeline.org
BOYKIN SPANIEL NATIONAL FIELD TRIALS: Through Sunday, locations around Camden, Boykin and Rembert. More than 200 Boykin spaniels are expected to compete in field trials this weekend, one of several events planned for Boykin Spaniel Week. Other activities include a scavenger hunt, exhibits and more. For more information on Boykin Spaniel Week in Camden, visit, ClassicallyCarolina.com. Find a schedule of field trial events at BoykinSpaniel.org.
