Best of the rest: Events for April 7 and beyond

FRIDAY, APRIL 7
BRIDGING THE DIVIDE: AFRICAN AMERICAN COMMUNITIES AND LAW ENFORCEMENT: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. in USC’s School of Law auditorium. The daylong event will feature four panel discussions with law enforcement officials, legal and political scholars and national experts who represent an array of organizations that engage in social justice and reconciliation work. The symposium aims to foster a better public understanding of the tensions between African-American communities and law enforcement and to explore the solution of wide-scale restorative justice to repair harm done. The panels will address root causes for the divide, compare international and domestic initiatives, make the case for restorative justice and explore how communities can go from rhetoric to action with restorative justice efforts. Speakers will include Fania Davis, Restorative Justice for Oakland Youth; David Ragland, Truth-Telling Project in Ferguson, Missouri; and Yasmin Sooka, Foundation for Human Rights in South Africa. Free and open to the public, the symposium is sponsored by the university’s Rule of Law Collaborative. 701 Main St. www.sc.edu/initiatives/rolc
CITY OF WEST COLUMBIA – A CELEBRATION OF ART MONTH: 5-8 p.m. Friday on the 100 Block of State Street. The event will feature live music by Flat Out Strangers, and food and drink from Size Matters BBQ Bus and other restaurants on State Street. There will be live street mural paintings by Alicia Leeke, Art & Murals by B.A. Homan, Dylan Fouste, Jamie Blackburn, Lucas Sams, Michael Cassidy Painting, Michael Krajewski, and Sammy Lopez. Businesses on State Street will have specials for the event. Come enjoy the beautiful view of the city skyline, dine, stroll and immerse yourself in art!www.westcolumbiasc.gov
“JOCELYN CHATEAUVERT: PLANT, FIBER, PAPER, OBJECT” OPENING RECEPTION: 5-8 p.m. Friday at Gallery West. Gallery West is pleased to present an exhibition of the work of Jocelyn Chateauvert, an internationally known artist based in Charleston, South Carolina. Chateauvert uses traditional papermaking techniques and plant fibers such as abaca, Manila hemp, or flax. The paper itself is archival and with proper care, will last for hundreds of years. Work created for this show will include sculpture, wearable art, and objects made with light. Enjoy a glass of wine and, as always, the knock out goodies you’ve come to love by Desserts by Noelle. Ample street parking on weekdays and in lot behind gallery. Complimentary valet parking during evening events at the corner of State and Meeting Streets. 134 State St. (803) 207-9265, www.facebook.com/GalleryWest/
STATE STREET FIRST FRIDAY ART CRAWL: 5-8 p.m. Friday on State street. The State Street Friday Art Crawl is an established venture put together by the locally owned shop and restaurant owners on State Street and features a revolving lineup of art, music, food, and drink. Join the merchants, venues and restaurants on State Street for their First Friday in April Art Crawl in collaboration with the City of West Columbia Celebration of Art. The event will feature live music by The Flat Out Strangers. Live street mural paintings from local artists: Alicia Leeke, B.A. Hohman, Dylan Foust, Jamie Blackburn, Lucas Sams, Michael Cassidy, Michael Krajewski and Sammy Lopez. Businesses on State Street will have specials for the evening. Come enjoy the beautiful view of the city skyline, dine, stroll and immerse yourself in art! Gallery West, 134 State St. (803) 207-9265, www.gallerywestcolumbia.com
USC STUDENT CHOREOGRAPHY SHOWCASE: 7 p.m. Friday at the UofSC Dance Studios. Directed by dance instructor Cindy Flach, the showcase features four original works conceived and choreographed by dance students. Each of the pieces were originally premiered in the Fall 2016 Student Choreography Showcase, and were selected to be further developed for this concert. The showcase will be performed in Room 102. $5. 324 Sumter St. Kevin Bush, (803) 777-9353, bushk@mailbox.sc.edu. http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/dance/front-page
BLUEGRASS BLOWOUT: BALSAM RANGE: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Sumter Opera House. Balsam Range, one of the most prolific Bluegrass bands touring the nation, strikes an enduring chord, complete with fiery instrumentals and vocal harmonies that earned the group nearly a dozen international awards. Elements of jazz, country, gospel, swing and old-time music are all infused into the fresh sound of this unique Southern band. $30, $28 or $25. 21 North Main St., Sumter. (803) 436-2616, www.SumterOperaHouse.com
EMANUEL: LOVE IS THE ANSWER: 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Koger Center for the Arts. Columbia City Ballet brings messages of healing and racial harmony through a full-length, multimedia ballet. Created and choreographed by Artistic Director William Starrett, the show will feature multimedia elements from inspirational icons and local artist Jonathan Green. The ballet will celebrate the indomitable human spirit arising from the senseless tragedy at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston. $20-$45. 1051 Greene St. (803) 777-5112, www.kogercenterforthearts.com
CMA JAZZ ON MAIN:
SATURDAY, APRIL 8
PALMETTO HALF MARATHON: 7 a.m. Saturday from Village at Sandhill, Clemson and Two Notch roads. The Palmetto Half Marathon is a community movement in which experienced runners and enthusiastic volunteers come together to promote fitness, community involvement and charitable causes. This year’s half marathon will attract runners from around the country, but the 5K Run/Walk also is available to anyone who wants to get involved. $10-$80. www.palmettohalfmarathon.com
CHRISTIAN LIFE CHURCH: 8-10 a.m. Saturday in the Kidz Aud. Guest Speaker: Art Baker former Head Football Coach of Furman, The Citadel, and East Carolina. Come for a great breakfast, meet new friends, and hear Art Baker share his heart. Be encouraged as you worship and laugh together, and pray for each other. Guys of all ages are invited. $3-5 per meal. 2700 Bush River Rd. Gary Shull, (803) 238-7795, shullg@bellsouth.net. www.CLColumbia.com
PAWMETTO LIFELINE’S 9TH ANNUAL BARK TO THE PARK: Registration begins at 9 a.m., and the 1.5 mile fun walk starts at 10:30 a.m. The after party begins at approximately 11 a.m. at Finlay Park. This is one of Pawmetto Lifeline’s largest fundraising efforts. The event is a fun-filled, family event that helps save homeless pets across the Midlands. People and their pets are invited to participate in a 1.5-mile fun walk, and those who cannot participate in the walk can still support Pawmetto Lifeline’s life-saving programs by signing up as virtual walkers. After the walk, participants can enjoy an after-party celebration with refreshments, temporary face tattoos, animal contests, two performances by ‘K9s In Flight’, and an awards ceremony for the top fundraisers. The walk will be led by the Columbia Police Department K9 Unit. 930 Laurel St. www.barktothepark.com
4TH ANNUAL CURING KIDS CANCER FIRE TRUCK PULL: 10 a.m. Saturday at the Columbia Fire Department & Museum. Here’s a chance to capture great visuals as teams of 10-12 people race against the clock while pulling a 35,000-pound fire truck in honor of a child with cancer. All proceeds will benefit the Gamecocks Curing Kids Cancer Endowment to the Cancer & Blood Disorders Clinic at Palmetto Richland Children’s Hospital. $300 per team. 1800 Laurel St. www.curingkidscancer.org/event-columbia-fire-truck-pull.aspx
ANNUAL HEALTH INITIATIVE: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at First Calvary Baptist Church. Free blood pressure checks, health presentations, chair massages and many more. 1401 Pine St.
ANNUAL HISTORY DAY: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the S.C. State Museum. The S.C. State Museum will host a full day of activities commemorating World War I. Guests will enjoy live music by the Fort Jackson Brass Band Quintet, a special advance screening of the new series from PBS and American Experience, “The Great War,” hands-on activities, special displays, presentations and book signings as well as World War I re-enactors. General admission is $8.95, adults; $7.95, seniors; $6.95, children. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
HIP-HOP FAMILY DAY: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at Main and Laurel Streets, Downtown Columbia. Presented by Love, Peace & Hip Hop (LPHH), the City of Columbia, and WellCare Healthy Connections, “World Famous Hip-Hop Family Day,” now in its fifth year, brings a new name and logo to the annual festival. Kid ‘N Play will headline along with three other national artists – Lil’ Ru, Big Bub and Positive K. Rounding out the line up is Columbia’s own Cole Connor, the Dynamic Rockers B-Boy Dance Crew, the Charismatic Dance Troop, Grand Prize Winners From Last Year, DJ Prince Ice of The Big DM and Hot 103.9 and the winner of Hot 103.9’s Rock the Mic contest. With positive, message-oriented music suitable for all ages. www.lovepeacehiphop.com
2ND ANNUAL COLUMBIA CAREER CONNECT CONFERENCE: Noon-4 p.m. Saturday at The Gala by JW. With a keynote and two panels, the #C3Conference aims to provide insight into traditional and nontraditional careers as well as provide the opportunity to network with like-minded young professionals. This year’s keynote speaker will be radio host and television personality Charlamagne tha God. General admission, $35; VIP, $50. 533 Clemson Rd. Khali Gallman, (704) 605-1020, Khali@KhaliGallman.com. www.ColumbiaCareerConnect.com
USC AND ECU WIND FACULTIES “BLOW OUR SOCKS OFF”: 2 p.m. Saturday at the Columbia Museum of Art. The concert features USC composition professor David K. Garner’s ‘dapplegray’, a new piece for double quintet and electronic playback based on the folk lullaby “All the Pretty Horses.” Garner will be in attendance to discuss his piece. Rounding out the program are Romanian composer George Enescu’s spectacular ‘Dixtour’, Swiss Romantic composer Joachim Raff’s engaging ‘Sinfonietta’, and Argentinian tango king Astor Piazzolla’s high-energy ‘Libertango’. Free with membership or admission. $12 or less. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org
WEST COLUMBIA RIVERWALK PARK AND AMPHITHEATER RIBBON CUTTING: 5:45 p.m. Saturday in West Columbia. A ribbon cutting for the West Columbia Riverwalk and Amphitheater will be held before the Greater Cayce West Columbia Chamber of Commerce Rhythm on the River. The section of the Riverwalk from the Moffitt Street entrance to the Amphitheater is now open. The West Columbia Riverwalk Park and Amphitheater was closed in November 2016 for the safety of the public and to expedite construction for repairs to the sections damaged during the October 2015 flood and Hurricane Matthew in 2016. 1006 12th St., Cayce
USC STUDENT CHOREOGRAPHY SHOWCASE: 7 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the UofSC Dance Studios. Directed by dance instructor Cindy Flach, the showcase features four original works conceived and choreographed by dance students. Each of the pieces were originally premiered in the Fall 2016 Student Choreography Showcase, and were selected to be further developed for this concert. The showcase will be performed in Room 102. $5. 324 Sumter St. Kevin Bush, (803) 777-9353, bushk@mailbox.sc.edu. http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/dance/front-page
EMANUEL: LOVE IS THE ANSWER: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Koger Center for the Arts. Columbia City Ballet brings messages of healing and racial harmony through a full-length, multimedia ballet. Created and choreographed by Artistic Director William Starrett, the show will feature multimedia elements from inspirational icons and local artist Jonathan Green. The ballet will celebrate the indomitable human spirit arising from the senseless tragedy at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston. $20-$45. 1051 Greene St. (803) 777-5112, www.kogercenterforthearts.com
SUNDAY, APRIL 9
PALMETTO CAMPOUT: 10 a.m. Sunday at Sesquicentennial State Park. Want to learn how to camp? Apply today to join us for the 9th annual palmetto campout! Camp with park rangers and other camping experts and have guided instruction for pitching your tent, building a camp fire, camp cooking and more. Apply to be one of the lucky families to join us for an overnight campout in the park’s campground and learn these skills along with many more to make your first camping experience a fantastic and fun one! Campers will have the opportunity to attend demonstrations and workshops to learn more about camping and other activities to do while camping. Activities will include geocaching, fishing, canoeing, camping games and more. Overnight spaces are limited and families will be notified if their application has been accepted. $50. 9564 Two Notch Rd. (803) 788-2706, sesqui@scprt.com. www.southcarolinaparks.com/products/10003732
INDIE SOUTH FAIR’S SPRING COLATOWN MARKET: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday at 701 Whaley. Join Indie South Fair for its return to Columbia, SC to celebrate creative community and good times! Shop small and buy local from over 40 vendors. While you’re shopping, enjoy live entertainment and food trucks! $2. 701 Whaley St. (770) 713-3815, indiesouthfair@gmail.com. www.columbiacvb.com/includes/calendar-of-events/Indie-South-Fair-s-Spring-Colatown-Market/49560
SECOND SUNDAY STROLL: UNIVERSITY HILL: 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday beginning at the Inn at USC. Explore University Hill with Historic Columbia during the monthly Second Sunday Stroll presented by Seed Architecture. This guided walking tour will highlight Columbia’s University Hill neighborhood and explore how it was shaped and defined by urban renewal and the University of South Carolina’s eastward expansion. Space is limited. Free for members. Non-members: adults, $8; youth, $5. 1619 Pendleton St. (803) 252-1770 x 23, reservations@historiccolumbia.org. www.historiccolumbia.org
MONDAY, APRIL 10
STARGAZING ON THE HORSESHOE: 8-10 p.m. Monday at the Melton Memorial Observatory. This historic observatory on the Horseshoe of the USC Columbia campus is currently open to the public on clear Monday nights, weather permitting. Anyone is welcome to come by and observe through the 16-inch Cassegrain telescope in the dome and other small telescopes on the observatory deck. See the Moon, planets, stars, clusters, and more through our telescopes free of charge! 1429 Greene St. (803) 777-4180, www.physics.sc.edu/melton
TUESDAY, APRIL 11
JAZZ ROUNDTABLE WITH EBONIRAMM: 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday at Richland Library Sandhills, Sandhills Auditorium. An evening of jazz and poetry with local artist Eboniramm. 763 Fashion Dr. (803) 699-9230, www.richlandlibrary.com/locations/sandhills
“BEAUTIFUL THING”: 7 p.m. Tuesday at The Nickelodeon. This film marks the launch of the Nick’s new LGBTQ series, “OUT here!” Set in the London projects, two teenage boys find support and comfort from their abusive surroundings in each other’s friendship, understanding, and love. $10. 1607 Main St. (803) 254-3433, www.nickelodeon.org
MIXED MEDIA ILLUSTRATION – DALI MEETS ALICE IN WONDERLAND: 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Richland Library Main, Studio 220. Learn mixed media painting and drawing techniques while experiencing the process and works of Salvador Dali. You will enjoy listening to the story of Alice in Wonderland, while illustrating an excerpt from the book. 1431 Assembly St. (803) 799-9084, www.richlandlibrary.com
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12
CABARET: SPECIAL ENGAGEMENT: 8 p.m. Wednesday at The Comedy House. Leading Ladies Cabaret is a celebrity impersonator show, starring “America’s Got Talent” contestant, Dorae Saunders. The show also includes entertainers Brooke Collins and Samantha Hunter. Special Guest: Alexis Gabrielle Sherrington, Entertainer of the Year 2016. Come see the longest running pure entertainment show in Columbia! Celebrity song and dance illusions that will amaze you. Everyone is welcome! You’ll see the top female impersonators in the South perform to old and new school music and artists. Elaborate costumes appear on every number. This is a Las Vegas style show! Advance, $10; Day of, $15. 2768 Decker Blvd. (803) 798-9898, www.comedyhouse.us/cabaret
THURSDAY, APRIL 13
LEXINGTON LIVE: 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Icehouse Amphitheater. ‘Tis the season for outdoor concert series, and the town of Lexington is offering its own. Lexington Live concerts will be at the town’s new amphitheater. This week’s featured performer is Men of Distinction. 107 W. Main St., Lexington. Free. http://www.icehouseamphitheater.com/
MOONLIGHT CEMETERY & SECRETS FROM THE GRAVE TOURS: 7:30, 8, and 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Elmwood Cemetery. Grab your flashlight and tour one of Columbia’s oldest cemeteries and discover centuries of stories etched in stone on the markers and headstones found within Elmwood Cemetery’s acres of carefully planned grounds. The perfect after-work activity, Historic Columbia’s Cemetery Tours are an event the whole family can enjoy. Choose from two tour options: “Secrets from the Grave Tours” and “Moonlight Cemetery Tours.” For members: adults, $8 and youth, $4. Non-members: adults, $12 and youth, $6. 501 Elmwood Ave. (803) 252-1770 x 23, reservations@historiccolumbia.org. www.historiccolumbia.org
ONGOING EVENTS
HOLOCAUST REMEMBERED: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at McKissick Museum, second floor lobby. Through April 8. Free. 816 Bull St. http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum/holocaust-remembered
EILEEN BLYTH – SOLO EXHIBITION: Exhibit, Thursday-Saturday or by appt. at Vista Studios/Gallery 80808. Through April 10. 808 Lady St. (803) 252-6134, www.vistastudios80808.com
BEA KUHLKE ART EXHIBIT: Exhibit, Monday-Friday at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Columbia. Through April 15. 2701 Heyward St. (803) 799-0845, www.uucolumbia.dreamhosters.com
TOM STANLEY: DRAWING IN PAINT, 1992 – 2017: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at if ART Gallery. Through April 22. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 255-0068, (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com/
JEFF SUMEREL: THE SUBJECTIVE GRATITUDE OF TIME: Exhibit, Wednesday-Sunday at 701 CCA. Through April 30. 701 Whaley St., second floor. Wim Roefs, (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. www.701cca.org
J MICHAEL MCGUIRT EXHIBITION, “FORM & FLOW”: Exhibit, Monday-Friday at The Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County (FAC). Through May 5. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676, extension 300, www.fineartscenter.org
BLACK MEDICINE/WHITE BODIES: AN INVESTIGATION OF CHARLESTON’S YELLOW FEVER EPIDEMICS 1854-1871: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at McKissick Museum, second floor, north gallery. Through May 6. Free. 816 Bull St. (803) 777-7251, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum/mckissick-museum
“JOCELYN CHATEAUVERT: PLANT, FIBER, PAPER, OBJECT” OPENING RECEPTION: Exhibit, Tuesday-Saturday at Gallery West. Through May 27. 134 State St. (803) 207-9265, www.facebook.com/GalleryWest/
XANTHUS SMITH AND CIVIL WAR MARITIME ART: Exhibit, Tues.-Sat. at the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Museum. Through Aug. 26. Adults 18-61, $6; seniors 62 and over, $5; military (active duty and veterans), $5; youth 10-17, $3; children 9 and under, free. First Sunday of the Month, $1 for ages 10 and over. Members, free. 301 Gervais St. (803) 737-8287, www.crr.sc.gov
‘SAVAGE ANCIENT SEAS’ AND ‘SEA MONSTERS: A PREHISTORIC ADVENTURE’: Exhibit, Monday-Sunday at The South Carolina State Museum. Through Sept. 5. Guests can see both the exhibit and film for a complete underwater prehistoric experience for only $16.95 for adults, $15.95 for seniors (62 and older), $14.95 for children (ages 3-12) and $7 for museum members. Regular blockbuster admission, including museum general admission is $13.95 for adults, $12.95 for seniors, $11.95 for children and $4 for museum members. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays at Cayce United Methodist Church. For singles age 55-plus. Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home. 1600 12th St., Cayce. Mary Beth Lamey, (803) 996-1023, (803) 995-0068. www.thompsonsfuneral.com
SECOND SHIFT TWOSDAYS: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays at the S.C. State Museum. 2 for $10 or $5 per person. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Trenholm Park, indoors. Free. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
CITY ROOTS FARMERS MARKET: 4-7 p.m. Thursdays at City Roots Farmers Market. 1005 Airport Blvd. (803) 254-2302, erin@cityroots.org. www.cityroots.org/city-roots-farmers-market
KARAOKE: 8 p.m.-midnight Thursdays at Vista Keys Dueling Piano Bar. Join us for a night of karaoke! 700 Gervais St., suite B-2. (803) 317-3676, info@vistakeys.com. www.vistakeys.com
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Fridays at Bill’s Music Shop. Open stage and bluegrass/acoustic jam session every Friday night. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
SODA CITY MARKET: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays on the 1500 block of Main Street. Runs year-round, rain or shine. http://sodacitysc.com/
FREE SUNDAYS AT COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART: Noon-5 p.m. Sundays at the Columbia Museum of Art. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org/visit
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 1:30 p.m. Sundays at The Barn. $5 per lesson. First lesson is free. 680 Cherokee Ln., West Columbia. (803) 772-0546, www.thebarnsc.biz
UPCOMING EVENTS
MUSEUM SPARK TOURS: 2 p.m. April 14 at Columbia Museum of Art. The Columbia Museum of Art is offering quick, 30-minute Spark Tours of “Salvador Dalí’s Fantastical Fairy Tales.” These tours are ideal for people with limited time to visit the museum or those interested in a brief overview of the blockbuster show. Free with membership or museum admission. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org
PALMETTO CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING: doors open at 7 p.m.; bell time, 8 p.m. April 14 at the Warrior Warehouse. Talents include: PCW Heavyweight Champion “The New Age Enforcer” James Drake, PCW United States Champion James Johnson, Ja’Coby Boykins, Rob Killjoy, Big Country, and other PCW Superstars! There will be merchandise and a full concessions stand available. $10. 7230 Middle St. (803) 530-1969
THE BLACK DIAMONDS: 8 and 10:30 p.m. April 14 at Comedy House. Looking for a ladies night out idea? The Black Diamonds is in town for the weekend for one of its four shows a year at the Comedy House. The all-male revue has been going 10 years strong. For ladies only, ages 21 and older. $12. 2768 Decker Blvd. (803) 798-9898, www.comedyhouse.us
CANAL HISTORY TOUR: 1 p.m. April 15 at Riverfront Park. Join a park ranger-led tour along the historic Columbia Canal and learn how it played a part in Columbia’s growth for almost 200 years. Hear about the original canal, Columbia’s Waterworks, the earliest hydropower plants, and the SC State Penitentiary (CCI). Free. 312 Laurel St., meet at red schoolhouse. (803) 545-3100
OPERA AT USC: 7:30 p.m. April 15 at USC School of Music Recital Hall. The Lanny and Sidney Palmer One Act Series will showcase “Bon Appétit! (Hoiby),” a comic culinary extravaganza that taps the wit and antics of one of America’s best-loved television personalities, Julia Child; and “The Impresario (Mozart),” about an impresario and his assistant auditioning two actresses for a new theatrical company – when hilarity ensues. Free. 813 Assembly St. http://www.sc.edu
COMMUNITY EASTER SUNRISE SERVICE: 7 a.m. April 16 at SCE&G beach park at Lake Murray. Happy Easter! Celebrate at one of the many faith events around the Midlands. At Lake Murray dam, a sunrise service for the community is planned. Bring a chair or sit in your car. Seating is also available. Presented by Victory Bible Baptist Church. Map and other details, http://victorybiblebaptist.org
‘TO MY GREAT CHAGRIN: THE UNBELIEVABLE STORY OF BROTHER THEODORE’: 2 p.m. April 16 at 701 CCA. On Easter day, 701 CCA presents Jeff Sumerel’s film documentary “To My Great Chagrin: The Unbelievable Story of Brother Theodore.” Sumerel’s film about the legendary Holocaust survivor and stand up tragedian, monologuist, actor and chess genius premiered at New York’s Museum of Modern Art in 2008. 701 CCA is showing the film in conjunction with Sumerel’s gallery talk for his current exhibition “The Subjective Gratitude of Time,” which runs at 701 CCA through Sunday, April 30. 701 Whaley St. www.701cca.org
OPERA AT USC: 3 p.m. April 16 at USC School of Music Recital Hall. The Lanny and Sidney Palmer One Act Series will showcase “Bon Appétit! (Hoiby),” a comic culinary extravaganza that taps the wit and antics of one of America’s best-loved television personalities, Julia Child; and “The Impresario (Mozart),” about an impresario and his assistant auditioning two actresses for a new theatrical company – when hilarity ensues. Free. 813 Assembly St. http://www.sc.edu
GRAND OPENING OF GREENE STREET AND FOUNDATION SQUARE: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. April 17 starting on Greene Street in front of Preston Hall headed westbound on Greene Street to the newly opened Foundation Square. USC Student Health Services, Sustainable Carolina, University Facilities and the City of Columbia host a Walk/Bike City & Campus Celebration to promote physically active and sustainable transportation. USC President Harris Pastides, First Lady Patricia Moore-Pastides, Mayor Steve Benjamin and Richland County Director of Transportation, Rob Perry will provide remarks to commemorate the campus and City’s commitment to wellness and sustainability. Raffle prizes, live music and healthy refreshments will be provided in Foundation Square. Bring a pair of comfortable walking shoes or your own bicycle and helmet and get ready to celebrate this movement to alternative active transportation! All students, faculty, staff and members of the Columbia community are welcome to attend this event in support of the vision of a Healthy Carolina community!
STARGAZING ON THE HORSESHOE: 8-10 p.m. April 17 at the Melton Memorial Observatory. The historic observatory on USC’s Horseshoe is currently open to the public on clear Monday nights, weather permitting. Anyone is welcome to stop in and observe through the 16-inch Cassegrain telescope in the dome and other small telescopes on the observatory deck. See the Moon, planets, stars, clusters, and more through our telescopes free of charge! 1429 Greene St. (803) 777-4180, www.physics.sc.edu/melton
SODA CITY STANDUP OPEN MIC: 8:30 p.m. April 17 at New Brookland Tavern. Do people tell you you’re funny? Are you the hit of every house party you attend? Maybe you should try standup. Get your chance at New Brookland Tavern. Free for ages 21 and older; $5, under 21. 122 State St., West Columbia. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
TAX DAY BEER REFUND: 3 p.m.-1 a.m. April 18 at World of Beer - The Vista. Come collect your beer refund from World of Beer and drink away the pain of taxes. 902 Gervais St., Suite F. (803) 509-6020, https://worldofbeer.com/Locations/TheVista
THE SPIRIT OF ROMANTICISM: 7:30 p.m. April 18 at the Koger Center for the Arts. Celebrate Maestro Portnoy and the USC Symphony Orchestra’s rousing season finale, as they perform magnificent masterworks from the Romantic period. Israeli guest artist Vadim Gluzman joins the orchestra on Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto in D Major for this special concert. General public, $30. Seniors, USC faculty and staff, $25. Students, $8. 1051 Greene St. (803) 777-5112, www.kogercenterforthearts.com
WINE FOR WATER 2017: A TOAST TO CLEAN WATER: 6-8:30 p.m. April 19 at The Hall at Senate’s End. Join the Gills Creek Watershed Association and Sustainable Midlands for a wine tasting and silent auction fundraiser that raises awareness for our Midlands waterways! Guests will have the opportunity to taste over 20 wines from around the world, sample dishes from six signature local restaurants, and bid on exciting items at our silent auction. Funds raised from Wine for Water support the Gills Creek, Smith Branch, and Rocky Branch Watersheds! $35-$60. 300 Senate St. www.eventbrite.com
GIRLS NIGHT OUT SPRING FLING NETWORKING SOCIAL + MEET UP: 6-9 p.m. April 19 at Carolina Ale House. Enjoy a fun night out of networking, shopping and mingling. Everyone is welcome to attend this free networking social. Vendors will be doing giveaways and raffles all night. 708 Lady St. www.eventbrite.com
Comments