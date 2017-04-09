Best of the rest: Events for April 9 and beyond

SUNDAY, APRIL 9
PALMETTO CAMPOUT: 10 a.m. Sunday at Sesquicentennial State Park. Want to learn how to camp? Apply today to join us for the 9th annual palmetto campout! Camp with park rangers and other camping experts and have guided instruction for pitching your tent, building a camp fire, camp cooking and more. Apply to be one of the lucky families to join us for an overnight campout in the park’s campground and learn these skills along with many more to make your first camping experience a fantastic and fun one! Campers will have the opportunity to attend demonstrations and workshops to learn more about camping and other activities to do while camping. Activities will include geocaching, fishing, canoeing, camping games and more. Overnight spaces are limited and families will be notified if their application has been accepted. $50. 9564 Two Notch Rd. (803) 788-2706, sesqui@scprt.com. www.southcarolinaparks.com/products/10003732
INDIE SOUTH FAIR’S SPRING COLATOWN MARKET: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday at 701 Whaley. Join Indie South Fair for its return to Columbia, SC to celebrate creative community and good times! Shop small and buy local from over 40 vendors. While you’re shopping, enjoy live entertainment and food trucks! $2. 701 Whaley St. (770) 713-3815, indiesouthfair@gmail.com. www.columbiacvb.com/includes/calendar-of-events/Indie-South-Fair-s-Spring-Colatown-Market/49560
SECOND SUNDAY STROLL: UNIVERSITY HILL: 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday beginning at the Inn at USC. Explore University Hill with Historic Columbia during the monthly Second Sunday Stroll presented by Seed Architecture. This guided walking tour will highlight Columbia’s University Hill neighborhood and explore how it was shaped and defined by urban renewal and the University of South Carolina’s eastward expansion. Space is limited. Free for members. Non-members: adults, $8; youth, $5. 1619 Pendleton St. (803) 252-1770 x 23, reservations@historiccolumbia.org. www.historiccolumbia.org
MONDAY, APRIL 10
STARGAZING ON THE HORSESHOE: 8-10 p.m. Monday at the Melton Memorial Observatory. This historic observatory on the Horseshoe of the USC Columbia campus is currently open to the public on clear Monday nights, weather permitting. Anyone is welcome to come by and observe through the 16-inch Cassegrain telescope in the dome and other small telescopes on the observatory deck. See the Moon, planets, stars, clusters, and more through our telescopes free of charge! 1429 Greene St. (803) 777-4180, www.physics.sc.edu/melton
TUESDAY, APRIL 11
JAZZ ROUNDTABLE WITH EBONIRAMM: 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday at Richland Library Sandhills, Sandhills Auditorium. An evening of jazz and poetry with local artist Eboniramm. 763 Fashion Dr. (803) 699-9230, www.richlandlibrary.com/locations/sandhills
“BEAUTIFUL THING”: 7 p.m. Tuesday at The Nickelodeon. This film marks the launch of the Nick’s new LGBTQ series, “OUT here!” Set in the London projects, two teenage boys find support and comfort from their abusive surroundings in each other’s friendship, understanding, and love. $10. 1607 Main St. (803) 254-3433, www.nickelodeon.org
MIXED MEDIA ILLUSTRATION – DALI MEETS ALICE IN WONDERLAND: 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Richland Library Main, Studio 220. Learn mixed media painting and drawing techniques while experiencing the process and works of Salvador Dali. You will enjoy listening to the story of Alice in Wonderland, while illustrating an excerpt from the book. 1431 Assembly St. (803) 799-9084, www.richlandlibrary.com
FINDING A VOICE: STORIES OF LATINO MIGRANTS IN AMERICA: 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday at Richland Library Main. With immigration at the forefront of national political conversations, join Richland Library for this timely, public program. Michel Stone, award-winning novelist and immigration activist, and Ben Youngblood, Senior International Business Major at the University of South Carolina, plan to share stories and insights into the writing and presentation of migrant stories in South Carolina. This program combines a book signing for Stone’s “Border Child”, released on April 4, and the presentation of Youngblood’s senior thesis, a collection of interviews with Latino migrants in South Carolina. With the US immigrant population recorded at nearly 43 million in 2015, according to American Community Survey data, this program is an opportunity to engage in this discussion of culture, identity and belonging. Free and open to the public. 1431 Assembly St. (803) 799-9084, www.richlandlibrary.com
TUESDAY NIGHT LISTENING ROOM AT THE BALLROOM: 8-10:30 p.m. Tuesday at Blue Moon Ballroom. Come swing along with Mark Rapp and his jazz cats at Columbia’s newest, truest listening room and dance space. Smooth acoustics, great dance floor, and plenty of free onsite parking. BYOB? But of course. $15; $10 for students and military with ID. Includes wine and snacks. 554 Meeting St., West Columbia (just two blocks from the Gervais Street Bridge). (803) 908-3948
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12
CABARET: SPECIAL ENGAGEMENT: 8 p.m. Wednesday at The Comedy House. Leading Ladies Cabaret is a celebrity impersonator show, starring “America’s Got Talent” contestant, Dorae Saunders. The show also includes entertainers Brooke Collins and Samantha Hunter. Special Guest: Alexis Gabrielle Sherrington, Entertainer of the Year 2016. Come see the longest running pure entertainment show in Columbia! Celebrity song and dance illusions that will amaze you. Everyone is welcome! You’ll see the top female impersonators in the South perform to old and new school music and artists. Elaborate costumes appear on every number. This is a Las Vegas style show! Advance, $10; Day of, $15. 2768 Decker Blvd. (803) 798-9898, www.comedyhouse.us/cabaret
THURSDAY, APRIL 13
LEXINGTON LIVE: 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Icehouse Amphitheater. ‘Tis the season for outdoor concert series, and the town of Lexington is offering its own. Lexington Live concerts will be at the town’s new amphitheater. This week’s featured performer is Men of Distinction. 107 W. Main St., Lexington. Free. http://www.icehouseamphitheater.com/
MOONLIGHT CEMETERY & SECRETS FROM THE GRAVE TOURS: 7:30, 8, and 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Elmwood Cemetery. Grab your flashlight and tour one of Columbia’s oldest cemeteries and discover centuries of stories etched in stone on the markers and headstones found within Elmwood Cemetery’s acres of carefully planned grounds. The perfect after-work activity, Historic Columbia’s Cemetery Tours are an event the whole family can enjoy. Choose from two tour options: “Secrets from the Grave Tours” and “Moonlight Cemetery Tours.” For members: adults, $8 and youth, $4. Non-members: adults, $12 and youth, $6. 501 Elmwood Ave. (803) 252-1770 x 23, reservations@historiccolumbia.org. www.historiccolumbia.org
FRIDAY, APRIL 14
MUSEUM SPARK TOURS: 2 p.m. Friday at Columbia Museum of Art. The Columbia Museum of Art is offering quick, 30-minute Spark Tours of “Salvador Dalí’s Fantastical Fairy Tales.” These tours are ideal for people with limited time to visit the museum or those interested in a brief overview of the blockbuster show. Free with membership or museum admission. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org
PALMETTO CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING: doors open at 7 p.m.; bell time, 8 p.m. Friday at the Warrior Warehouse. Talents include: PCW Heavyweight Champion “The New Age Enforcer” James Drake, PCW United States Champion James Johnson, Ja’Coby Boykins, Rob Killjoy, Big Country, and other PCW Superstars! There will be merchandise and a full concessions stand available. $10. 7230 Middle St. (803) 530-1969
A LIFE OF SORROW, THE LIFE AND TIMES OF CARTER STANLEY: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bill’s Music Shop. For the uninitiated, Carter Stanley was an expressive singer and songwriter. As the front man for the legendary Stanley Brothers duo, he spent the best 20 years of his life pounding the pavement to take his gift to anyone who would listen. By 1966, he was tired. But... he had a story to tell! A Life of Sorrow is a one-man show that combines storytelling and music to bring to life the saga of a bluegrass music legend. $10. 710 Meeting St., West Columbia. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
ANIMAL FARM: 8 p.m. Friday at Drayton Hall Theatre. Sir Peter Hall’s much-acclaimed stage adaptation, featuring songs by composer Richard Peaslee and lyricist Adrian Mitchell, brilliantly brings to the stage Orwell’s dystopian allegory about a political uprising that leads to totalitarian oppression. As in the classic novel, the animals of Manor Farm band together to overthrow their two-legged masters, and create a world where “all animals are equal.” Their utopia is short-lived, however, as a group of pigs conspire to prove that “some are more equal than others.” $12 for students, $16 for USC faculty/staff, military personnel and seniors (60+) and $18 for the general public. 1214 College St. (803) 777-2551, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea/draytonhall
THE BLACK DIAMONDS: 8 and 10:30 p.m. Friday at Comedy House. Looking for a ladies night out idea? The Black Diamonds is in town for the weekend for one of its four shows a year at the Comedy House. The all-male revue has been going 10 years strong. For ladies only, ages 21 and older. $12. 2768 Decker Blvd. (803) 798-9898, www.comedyhouse.us
SATURDAY, APRIL 15
SHINE & SHOW 2017: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at CPR Performance Parts. Sponsored by Love Automotive and Hosted by Columbia Classic Chevy Club. Trophies will be given to top 3 in classes in addition to Best of Show, Best Interior, Best Paint and Best Engine. Drawings for door prizes along with $25 cash prizes every hour. Goodie bags. Dash Plaques to the first 75 entrants. Food will be provided by Scottie’s Cafe & Grill. All proceeds will be donated to Camp Kemo & Children’s Garden. Registration fee, $20. Registration ends at noon. Mike, (803) 957-9737, www.oldride.com/events/6206489.html
CANAL HISTORY TOUR: 1 p.m. Saturday at Riverfront Park. Join a park ranger-led tour along the historic Columbia Canal and learn how it played a part in Columbia’s growth for almost 200 years. Hear about the original canal, Columbia’s Waterworks, the earliest hydropower plants, and the SC State Penitentiary (CCI). Free. 312 Laurel St., meet at red schoolhouse. (803) 545-3100
OPERA AT USC: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at USC School of Music Recital Hall. The Lanny and Sidney Palmer One Act Series will showcase “Bon Appétit! (Hoiby),” a comic culinary extravaganza that taps the wit and antics of one of America’s best-loved television personalities, Julia Child; and “The Impresario (Mozart),” about an impresario and his assistant auditioning two actresses for a new theatrical company – when hilarity ensues. Free. 813 Assembly St. http://www.sc.edu
ONGOING EVENTS
EILEEN BLYTH – SOLO EXHIBITION: Exhibit, Thursday-Saturday or by appt. at Vista Studios/Gallery 80808. Through April 10. 808 Lady St. (803) 252-6134, www.vistastudios80808.com
BEA KUHLKE ART EXHIBIT: Exhibit, Monday-Friday at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Columbia. Through April 15. 2701 Heyward St. (803) 799-0845, www.uucolumbia.dreamhosters.com
ANIMAL FARM: Stage performance, Wednesday, April 19 through Saturday, April 22 at Drayton Hall Theatre. Show times are 8 p.m., with an additional 3 p.m. matinee on Saturday, April 22. $12 for students, $16 for USC faculty/staff, military personnel and seniors (60+) and $18 for the general public. 1214 College St. (803) 777-2551, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea/draytonhall
TOM STANLEY: DRAWING IN PAINT, 1992 – 2017: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at if ART Gallery. Through April 22. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 255-0068, (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com/
JEFF SUMEREL: THE SUBJECTIVE GRATITUDE OF TIME: Exhibit, Wednesday-Sunday at 701 CCA. Through April 30. 701 Whaley St., second floor. Wim Roefs, (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. www.701cca.org
J MICHAEL MCGUIRT EXHIBITION, “FORM & FLOW”: Exhibit, Monday-Friday at The Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County (FAC). Through May 5. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676, extension 300, www.fineartscenter.org
BLACK MEDICINE/WHITE BODIES: AN INVESTIGATION OF CHARLESTON’S YELLOW FEVER EPIDEMICS 1854-1871: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at McKissick Museum, second floor, north gallery. Through May 6. Free. 816 Bull St. (803) 777-7251, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum/mckissick-museum
“JOCELYN CHATEAUVERT: PLANT, FIBER, PAPER, OBJECT” OPENING RECEPTION: Exhibit, Tuesday-Saturday at Gallery West. Through May 27. 134 State St. (803) 207-9265, www.facebook.com/GalleryWest/
XANTHUS SMITH AND CIVIL WAR MARITIME ART: Exhibit, Tues.-Sat. at the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Museum. Through Aug. 26. Adults 18-61, $6; seniors 62 and over, $5; military (active duty and veterans), $5; youth 10-17, $3; children 9 and under, free. First Sunday of the Month, $1 for ages 10 and over. Members, free. 301 Gervais St. (803) 737-8287, www.crr.sc.gov
‘SAVAGE ANCIENT SEAS’ AND ‘SEA MONSTERS: A PREHISTORIC ADVENTURE’: Exhibit, Monday-Sunday at The South Carolina State Museum. Through Sept. 5. Guests can see both the exhibit and film for a complete underwater prehistoric experience for only $16.95 for adults, $15.95 for seniors (62 and older), $14.95 for children (ages 3-12) and $7 for museum members. Regular blockbuster admission, including museum general admission is $13.95 for adults, $12.95 for seniors, $11.95 for children and $4 for museum members. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays at Cayce United Methodist Church. For singles age 55-plus. Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home. 1600 12th St., Cayce. Mary Beth Lamey, (803) 996-1023, (803) 995-0068. www.thompsonsfuneral.com
SECOND SHIFT TWOSDAYS: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays at the S.C. State Museum. 2 for $10 or $5 per person. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Trenholm Park, indoors. Free. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
CITY ROOTS FARMERS MARKET: 4-7 p.m. Thursdays at City Roots Farmers Market. 1005 Airport Blvd. (803) 254-2302, erin@cityroots.org. www.cityroots.org/city-roots-farmers-market
KARAOKE: 8 p.m.-midnight Thursdays at Vista Keys Dueling Piano Bar. Join us for a night of karaoke! 700 Gervais St., suite B-2. (803) 317-3676, info@vistakeys.com. www.vistakeys.com
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Fridays at Bill’s Music Shop. Open stage and bluegrass/acoustic jam session every Friday night. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
SODA CITY MARKET: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays on the 1500 block of Main Street. Runs year-round, rain or shine. http://sodacitysc.com/
FREE SUNDAYS AT COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART: Noon-5 p.m. Sundays at the Columbia Museum of Art. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org/visit
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 1:30 p.m. Sundays at The Barn. $5 per lesson. First lesson is free. 680 Cherokee Ln., West Columbia. (803) 772-0546, www.thebarnsc.biz
UPCOMING EVENTS
COMMUNITY EASTER SUNRISE SERVICE: 7 a.m. April 16 at SCE&G beach park at Lake Murray. Happy Easter! Celebrate at one of the many faith events around the Midlands. At Lake Murray dam, a sunrise service for the community is planned. Bring a chair or sit in your car. Seating is also available. Presented by Victory Bible Baptist Church. Map and other details, http://victorybiblebaptist.org
‘TO MY GREAT CHAGRIN: THE UNBELIEVABLE STORY OF BROTHER THEODORE’: 2 p.m. April 16 at 701 CCA. On Easter day, 701 CCA presents Jeff Sumerel’s film documentary “To My Great Chagrin: The Unbelievable Story of Brother Theodore.” Sumerel’s film about the legendary Holocaust survivor and stand up tragedian, monologuist, actor and chess genius premiered at New York’s Museum of Modern Art in 2008. 701 CCA is showing the film in conjunction with Sumerel’s gallery talk for his current exhibition “The Subjective Gratitude of Time,” which runs at 701 CCA through Sunday, April 30. 701 Whaley St. www.701cca.org
OPERA AT USC: 3 p.m. April 16 at USC School of Music Recital Hall. The Lanny and Sidney Palmer One Act Series will showcase “Bon Appétit! (Hoiby),” a comic culinary extravaganza that taps the wit and antics of one of America’s best-loved television personalities, Julia Child; and “The Impresario (Mozart),” about an impresario and his assistant auditioning two actresses for a new theatrical company – when hilarity ensues. Free. 813 Assembly St. http://www.sc.edu
GRAND OPENING OF GREENE STREET AND FOUNDATION SQUARE: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. April 17 starting on Greene Street in front of Preston Hall headed westbound on Greene Street to the newly opened Foundation Square. USC Student Health Services, Sustainable Carolina, University Facilities and the City of Columbia host a Walk/Bike City & Campus Celebration to promote physically active and sustainable transportation. USC President Harris Pastides, First Lady Patricia Moore-Pastides, Mayor Steve Benjamin and Richland County Director of Transportation, Rob Perry will provide remarks to commemorate the campus and City’s commitment to wellness and sustainability. Raffle prizes, live music and healthy refreshments will be provided in Foundation Square. Bring a pair of comfortable walking shoes or your own bicycle and helmet and get ready to celebrate this movement to alternative active transportation! All students, faculty, staff and members of the Columbia community are welcome to attend this event in support of the vision of a Healthy Carolina community!
STARGAZING ON THE HORSESHOE: 8-10 p.m. April 17 at the Melton Memorial Observatory. The historic observatory on USC’s Horseshoe is currently open to the public on clear Monday nights, weather permitting. Anyone is welcome to stop in and observe through the 16-inch Cassegrain telescope in the dome and other small telescopes on the observatory deck. See the Moon, planets, stars, clusters, and more through our telescopes free of charge! 1429 Greene St. (803) 777-4180, www.physics.sc.edu/melton
SODA CITY STANDUP OPEN MIC: 8:30 p.m. April 17 at New Brookland Tavern. Do people tell you you’re funny? Are you the hit of every house party you attend? Maybe you should try standup. Get your chance at New Brookland Tavern. Free for ages 21 and older; $5, under 21. 122 State St., West Columbia. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
TAX DAY BEER REFUND: 3 p.m.-1 a.m. April 18 at World of Beer - The Vista. Come collect your beer refund from World of Beer and drink away the pain of taxes. 902 Gervais St., Suite F. (803) 509-6020, https://worldofbeer.com/Locations/TheVista
THE SPIRIT OF ROMANTICISM: 7:30 p.m. April 18 at the Koger Center for the Arts. Celebrate Maestro Portnoy and the USC Symphony Orchestra’s rousing season finale, as they perform magnificent masterworks from the Romantic period. Israeli guest artist Vadim Gluzman joins the orchestra on Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto in D Major for this special concert. General public, $30. Seniors, USC faculty and staff, $25. Students, $8. 1051 Greene St. (803) 777-5112, www.kogercenterforthearts.com
WINE FOR WATER 2017: A TOAST TO CLEAN WATER: 6-8:30 p.m. April 19 at The Hall at Senate’s End. Join the Gills Creek Watershed Association and Sustainable Midlands for a wine tasting and silent auction fundraiser that raises awareness for our Midlands waterways! Guests will have the opportunity to taste over 20 wines from around the world, sample dishes from six signature local restaurants, and bid on exciting items at our silent auction. Funds raised from Wine for Water support the Gills Creek, Smith Branch, and Rocky Branch Watersheds! $35-$60. 300 Senate St. www.eventbrite.com
GIRLS NIGHT OUT SPRING FLING NETWORKING SOCIAL + MEET UP: 6-9 p.m. April 19 at Carolina Ale House. Enjoy a fun night out of networking, shopping and mingling. Everyone is welcome to attend this free networking social. Vendors will be doing giveaways and raffles all night. 708 Lady St. www.eventbrite.com
