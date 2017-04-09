Get ready for DriftJam, a free floating concert on Lake Murray

Grab your boat – or a friend with a boat – and get ready to head to Lake Murray this summer for a free, floating concert.
For the past several years, DriftJam Flotilla Music Festival has set up a floating stage, speakers and a huge LED screen just off Spence Island on Lake Murray for a day of fun, sun and music.
DriftJam begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 3. Among the featured performers this year are The Delta Saints, Julia Cole, Roshambeaux, 76 and Sunny, Hey Johnny Park and After 10.
This year’s event benefits the Hidden Wounds charity.
If you plan to attend, bring anything you’d normally bring to spend a day on the lake – sunscreen, food, water and drink. And don’t forget an anchor and bumpers to tie up next to other boats.
Other details: www.driftjam.com
