5 ways to have fun in Columbia this weekend

Looking for things to do in Columbia this weekend? We’ve got five suggestions, from concerts to movies to a road race.
EGGSTRAVAGANZA: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at EdVenture Children’s Museum. Hop down the bunny trail to EdVenture for an eggstra-special Eggstravaganza. Snap a picture with the Easter Bunny, participate in an Easter egg hunt in the museum, jump like the easter bunny in a moon bounce, and enjoy face painting, art activities, snow cones, popcorn and carnival games. Free with membership or regular admission. 211 Gervais St. www.edventure.org
>>> RECREATION
CANAL HISTORY TOUR: 1 p.m. Saturday at Riverfront Park. Join a park ranger-led tour along the historic Columbia Canal and learn how it played a part in Columbia’s growth for almost 200 years. Hear about the original canal, Columbia’s Waterworks, the earliest hydropower plants, and the SC State Penitentiary (CCI). Free. Meet at red schoolhouse, 312 Laurel St. (803) 545-3100
>>> SHOWS
SHINE & SHOW 2017: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at CPR Performance Parts. Sponsored by Love Automotive and Hosted by Columbia Classic Chevy Club. Trophies will be given to top 3 in classes in addition to Best of Show, Best Interior, Best Paint and Best Engine. Drawings for door prizes along with $25 cash prizes every hour. Goodie bags. Dash Plaques to the first 75 entrants. Food will be provided by Scottie’s Cafe & Grill. All proceeds will be donated to Camp Kemo & Children’s Garden. Registration fee, $20. Registration ends at noon. 1440 Charleston Highway, West Columbia. Mike, (803) 957-9737, www.oldride.com/events/6206489.html
>>> SHOP
SODA CITY MARKET: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 18 along Main Street downtown. Ease into the day with a leisurely stroll along Columbia’s Main Street. Check out produce, dairy, baked items and other goodies at this weekly Saturday market. Free. www.sodacitysc.com
>>> EASTER
COMMUNITY EASTER SUNRISE SERVICE: 7 a.m. Sunday at SCE&G beach park at Lake Murray. Happy Easter! Celebrate at one of the many faith events around the Midlands. At Lake Murray dam, a sunrise service for the community is planned. Bring a chair or sit in your car. Seating is also available. Presented by Victory Bible Baptist Church. Map and other details, http://victorybiblebaptist.org (NOTE: Find other services submitted by Columbia area churches at thestate.com/religion)
Comments