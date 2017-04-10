Hop on over to these Easter egg hunts in Columbia

It’s Easter weekend, and that means it’s time for an egg hunt.
There are several Columbia area egg hunts scheduled. Here’s a sampling:
FLASHLIGHT EGG HUNT: 8-9 p.m. Thursday at Melvin Park. This annual egg hunt will feature more than 8,000 eggs. Be sure to bring your flashlight and basket. Designed for ages 3-8, but there will be a special area for kids 2 and under as well. Rain or shine. $2. 370 A Eptings Camp Road Chapin. www.icrc.net
LET’S MOVE! COLUMBIA EASTER EGGSTRAVAGANZA: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday at Spirit Communications Park. Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin and his family will join in this seventh annual event, presented by the city of Columbia, that includes an egg hunt, games, eggs-ercises, face painting, exhibitors, refreshments and more. For ages 3-12. Free. 1640 Freed St. (803) 545-3100
EGGSTRAVAGANZA: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at EdVenture Children’s Museum. Hop down the bunny trail to EdVenture for an eggstra-special Eggstravaganza. Snap a picture with the Easter Bunny, participate in an Easter egg hunt in the museum, jump like the easter bunny in a moon bounce, and enjoy face painting, art activities, snow cones, popcorn and carnival games. Free with membership or regular admission. 211 Gervais St. www.edventure.org
EASTER EGG HUNT: 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at Doko Meadows Park. Beulah and Oak Grove United Methodist churches will hold their joint egg hunt for a second year. There will be face painting, sidewalk chalk, games, community helpers and a fire truck to explore. Egg hunt for ages 12 and under begins at 10:30 a.m.; bring an Easter basket. Free. 171 Langford Road, Blythewood.
Among other churches offering Saturday egg hunts and activities are St. Andrews Presbyterian, Rosewood Baptist, First Baptist, Columbia First Church of the Nazarene, Village Church, Ashland United Methodist, Christian Life, and Grace United Methodist. See the church web sites for times, locations and other details.
