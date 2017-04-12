Lace up your shoes for these spring road races

Excuses for not lacing up the running shoes and hitting the pavement end now.
It’s not too cold. Or hot. And, thanks to an early pollen drop, you won’t sneeze your way through the course.
Need more? There are more than two dozen road races and walks in and around Columbia this spring. We’ve picked five of the most interesting ones; for more, visit www.strictlyrunning.com or www.fleetfeetcolumbia.com/races.
5. Fallen Heroes Memorial 5K
When: Saturday, April 15
Where: University of South Carolina ROTC Center, 513 Pickens St.
Why: This race supports Disabled American Veterans and U.S. Navy and Marine Corps officers in training (ROTC).
Cost: $25
Info: sc.edu/nrotc/FallenHeroes5k.html
4. Heart & Sole Women’s Five Miler
When: Saturday, April 22
Where: Finlay Park, 930 Laurel St.
Why: Girls rule – and 5 miles is a challenging but doable distance. Plus, you can pick up lots of free health advice at the post-race wellness expo.
Cost: $35 in advance; $45 on race day
Info: www.heartandsolerun.com
3. Firebreak 10K & Half-Marathon
When: Saturday, April 29
Where: Harbison State Forest, 5600 Broad River Road
Why: You’ll feel like a kid running along the forest’s shady trails.
Cost: $40 for the 10K; $50 for the half-marathon. $10 discount applied to racers registering before Sunday, April 23.
Info: www.activecolumbia.com
2. Get in the Pink 5K, 10K and Kid’s Fun Run
WHEN: Saturday, May 13
Where: Starting on the 3100 block of Devine Street for the 10K and the 3200 block for the 5K.
Why: Get in the Pink was founded in honor of Suzy McGrane, a Columbia-area photographer who died of breast cancer in her 20s. The race supports breast cancer patients in South Carolina.
Cost: $25 for the 5K; $30 for the 10K.
Info: www.getinthepink.org
1. Glo Run
When: Saturday, June 17
Where: Saluda Shoals Park, 5605 Bush River Road
Why: Help raise money for Saluda Shoals in this nighttime race that encourages runners to gear up with colorfully lighted necklaces and headgear. You’ll pass through fun glow stations on your way to the finish, but don’t forget your flashlight – parts of the course are illuminated only by streetlights.
Cost: $60 for the fun run; $66.99 for chip timing
Info: www.theglorun/columbia
