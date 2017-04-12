What to order at Aloft’s W XYZ Bar in the Vista

When the Aloft Hotel opened earlier this year, it didn’t just bring one of the city’s newest boutique-style hotels – it brought along the W XYZ bar, too.

Located at Lady and Lincoln streets, the trendy bar can be seen through the glass partition wall that separates it from the almost street-level patio area – a welcome departure from most hotel bars that are recessed into a carved-out corner, only to be patronized by guests of the hotel.

During the week, corporate-types are regulars at W XYZ, while the weekends draw the Vista crowd and University of South Carolina enthusiasts.

“We host a lot of social networking groups,” said Jennifer Bolling, assistant general manager and director of sales and marketing. “Leadership groups come here and do their social networking and utilize the patios and the terrace. It’s just a bit more upscale than going to just a bar.”

The bar menu features beer from local breweries Conquest and River Rat, as well as rum from local distillery Copper Horse. The cocktail menu features five craft drinks; the most popular are the Night Spirit Caipiroska, the El Diablo and We Got The Beat.

“The El Diablo and We Got The Beat are typically ordered by men because there’s bourbon and neither are too sweet,” said bartender Ryan Smith. The El Diablo is made of Absolut, crème de cassis, lime and ginger beer. We Got The Beat is Jameson whiskey, Disaronno, lemon juice, Angostura bitters and ginger ale.

“The Night Spirit Caipiroska is more for our ladies,” Smith said. “It’s refreshing for the day or night.” The cocktail combines Absolut Citron, pineapple, lime, Angostura bitters and cilantro.

Another favorite, the Jungle Cat Cosmo, has been tweaked and recently renamed The Lady Vista.

“It’s our signature drink. Men and women take to it,” Smith said. The drink combines Absolut Citron, St. Germain liqueur, cranberry juice, fresh lime juice and simple syrup, garnished with a lime wheel and fresh mint.

The venue also plans to host “Live at Aloft,” where local entertainment will be met with drink and food specials.

“It’s not a hotel bar; it’s W XYZ,” said Bolling. “We encourage our local crowd to join us. Dine with us. Drink with us. Party with us!”