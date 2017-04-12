Music in the Midlands: Surfer Blood, Passafire, H3RO

Surfer Blood
Surfer Blood lost guitarist Thomas Fekete to cancer less than a year ago, but they’ve bounced back with a new lineup and album, “Snowdonia.” The South Florida band has been described as beach-punk-indie meets Weezer. With Lazyeyes.
7 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $13 in advance, $15 day of show. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
OTHER CONCERTS AROUND TOWN
Jonathan Nance: Playing what he calls “Jazz ’n B,” Nance and his band The Entourage play Jazz After 5 with neo-soul duo Truthful Justice.
6 p.m. Thursday, April 13 in the Hampton Room at Agape Conference Center, 1624 Main St. Free. www.eventbrite.com/e/jazz-after-5-tickets-32807696704
Stoplight Observations: Charleston’s Stop Light Observations is alt. rock with electronic and folk flares. The band is touring in support of its new album, “Toogoodoo,” with support from Little Stranger.
9:30 p.m. Friday, April 14 at Main Street Public House, 1556 Main St. Free. www.facebook.com/events/166965590472553
H3RO: The local rapper will perform at Infinite Room’s hip-hop themed show with Calebjustcaleb, CypherT and PATx.
8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at Tapp’s Arts Center, 1644 Main St. $6. www.tappsartscenter.com
USC Symphony Orchestra: It’s maestro Donald Portnoy’s last concert as conductor, a position he’s held for the past 30 years. The grand finale show is titled “The Spirit of Romanticism.”
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 at Koger Center for the Arts, 1051 Greene St. $30, general public; $25, senior citizens, USC faculty and staff; $8, students. kogercenterforthearts.com
Drive-By Truckers: Socially conscious Southern rock with support from Americana and folk rock band Hiss Golden Messenger.
9 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 at Music Farm, 1022 Senate St. $20-$23. www.musicfarm.com
Passafire: Reggae-rock awaits at this free show billed as the post-Chili Peppers concert spot.
Midnight Wednesday, April 19 at Tin Roof, 1022 Senate St. Free. www.tinroofcolumbia.com
Comments