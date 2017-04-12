What to eat at Mary’s Arepas in Cayce

Plenty of restaurants appeal to people of all ages, but Mary’s Arepas has drawn in some customers before they even start breathing.
“We’ve had a few pregnant ladies who developed cravings for our arepas, and some of those now-2-year-old babies eat them, too,” said Maria “Mary” Romero, who co-owns and operates Mary’s Arepas on Knox Abbott Drive in Cayce with her husband Gustavo Obeso. “We’ve had families traveling two hours just to taste our homemade product, and a lot of customers that tell us that we are the main reason to wake up on a Saturday morning.”
That’s because Mary’s Arepas got its start on Saturday mornings at Columbia’s weekly downtown outdoor Soda City Market. Customers developed a love for Romero’s Colombian foods, including her arepas – a Latin food made of ground corn dough or cooked flour that can be served with accompaniments such as cheese or avocado, or split to make sandwiches. All of the food is made fresh in-house.
“At Soda City, chicken arepas are the most popular, but empanadas and our cheese sticks are favorites as well,” Obeso said.
In the brick-and-mortar restaurant, which just opened in early March, the Montañera arepa and the Caribeña are the best-sellers.
“These have a combination of Colombian sausage (butifarra) and Colombian chorizos that Mary prepares herself following a family recipe,” Obeso said. “Fresh vegetables, homemade food, a lot of dedication and loving what you do are part of our success. Our food is popular because it is authentic, fresh, and even though we consider it ‘fast food,’ it takes time to prepare but it is worth waiting for.”
How did Mary’s Arepas get its start?
Romero and Obeso moved to the United States from Barranquilla, Colombia, in 2000, when Obeso got a scholarship to work on his graduate degree in Spanish at the University of Arkansas. In 2002, the couple’s first child was born, and Obeso accepted a teaching position at Western Kentucky University. Ten years later, after the birth of their second child, the couple moved to Lexington, where they were both offered teaching positions in Lexington 1 schools – Obeso as a Spanish teacher at Gilbert Middle and Romero as a Spanish immersion teacher at Pleasant Hill Elementary.
Soon, the family began making and selling Colombian food at Soda City on the weekends.
“We started at Soda City because our son, Ian, wanted to make some money during the summer,” Romero said. “With the support of the Soda City staff, especially Emile DeFelice (Soda City Market’s founder), our product started becoming more and more popular.”
Soon, the business had requests for catering, and Saturdays became mandatory and more demanding. That led to Romero quitting her job last May and focusing on the business.
When the owners of Arepezo Latin Food Venequelan restaurant offered Romero and Obeso their space on Knox Abbott Drive in Cayce, the couple decided it was time to commit to a brick-and-mortar business.
“Now we have a place where we can serve our clients daily,” Obeso said.
Who eats here?
“Our clientele is very diverse, and we cover all ages and races: little children, teenagers, college students, adults, seniors, Latinos, Americans, Asians, Europeans, etc.,” Obeso said.
Mary’s Arepas
WHERE: 904 Knox Abbott Drive, Cayce
WHEN: 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. daily (with plans to add breakfast hours soon)
INFO: (803) 465-6628, www.facebook.com/marysarepas.co
