How I Go Columbia: USC’s Libby Hawkins

University of South Carolina graduate student Libby Hawkins may have been born in California, but once she moved to central Texas at age 3, she considered herself a proud Texan.
After receiving a bachelor’s degree in theater arts from Texas A&M University, Hawkins spent three years performing and teaching in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex before moving to Santa Maria, California, where she attended the Pacific Conservatory Theatre’s professional actor training program.
In 2016, she was accepted into USC’s Master of Fine Arts program.
During her time here, she has played numerous roles including Mae Pollit in “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” Helena in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and Miss Willie in “The Curious Savage.” Starting Friday, April 14, she will play the role of Napoleon in Sir Peter Hall’s acclaimed, music-filled stage adaptation of George Orwell’s “Animal Farm” at USC.
EAT
I love tacos. It must be my Texas roots. Whether it’s Tex-Mex or Cali-Mex, tacos are my favorite food. Sure Fire Tacos on Gervais is my favorite in Columbia. They’ve got an incredible menu with so many yummy options (including awesome queso) and a fantastic back porch – perfect for enjoying a Mr. Piggy taco, a Texas Cowboy taco and a Corona.
DRINK
The Whig is a the best place to go for a post-show drink. I love winding down after we close a show in a big booth with a Jack and ginger ale. If I’m out with my beautiful sister, Tazza Kitchen has a huge wine and cocktail menu and a vibe that is just the right mix of relaxed and trendy.
SEE
Watching The Mothers Sketch Comedy show at Trustus Theatre is so much fun. I did “Balance” this winter with Martha Hearn, one of the writers and performers, and she told me about their shows. They make me laugh so hard. The theater is so cool and the show is so much fun – I don’t miss it.
LISTEN
This is going to make me sound like a total nerd: I love Broadway musicals. I’m still totally hooked on “Hamilton” right now (singing “Satisfied” is part of my vocal warm-up), but I love listening to contemporary and classic musicals. I grew up performing Rogers and Hammerstein songs, and I’ve never grown out of the feeling I get when I hear someone sing a piece of music that they are truly connected to.
PLAY
We MFAs stay pretty busy, but when we do have down time, I like to go to Soda City on Saturdays, watch Netflix or play with my niece and nephew. They are the greatest kids. I feel so lucky that I get to work on my MFA in the same city as my family.
