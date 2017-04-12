For National Library Week, check out cool things in Columbia libraries

National Library Week is winding down, officially ending Saturday, April 15.
But Columbia residents have renowned libraries that offer resources and events year-round.
Below is a look at many of the libraries in Columbia. Visiting these places is a great way to spend a few afternoons.
We’ve started a list of a few of the noteworthy things you’ll discover along the way.
University of South Carolina Libraries
Every University of South Carolina alum knows about the Thomas Cooper Library, sitting behind its picturesque fountain in the center of campus.
But USC is home to several libraries, which offer a wealth of history, research, exhibits and events that have helped make the university internationally respected.
“University of South Carolina libraries are places of learning and discovery, not just for students and faculty, but also fans of literature, visual arts, music and more,” said Nicole Carrico, communications director for USC’s University Libraries.
“While the many libraries are home to millions of volumes of books, journals and databases that serve the needs of researchers, the libraries also house rare and significant collections that document and define major historical, literary, artistic and cultural events and movements throughout the centuries. The USC Libraries all host major exhibits and events throughout the year that are open to the public.”
In addition to the Thomas Cooper Library – open to the community during the day – here are a few other USC libraries of note. Details about all USC Libraries can be found at http://library.sc.edu.
South Caroliniana Library: Built in 1840 and located on USC’s historic Horseshoe, this is the nation’s oldest freestanding academic library and one of the premier research archives and special collections repositories in the state and the Southeast. Its collections include rare diaries, maps, books, pamphlets and newspapers; records of churches, plantations and businesses; early photographs, postcards and engravings; oral histories that document our state’s business, educational, social and cultural past. The library is closed for renovation, but researchers and the public can access collections by calling (803) 777-3132.
The Music Library: Located on the second and third levels of the USC School of Music, this library is one of the largest in the Southeast, containing books, scores, print and electronic journals, audio and video recordings and special collections. Holdings include more than 90,000 books, music scores and periodicals; 60,000 recordings in all formats ranging from the earliest Edison cylinder to digital; 1,000 DVDs, videos, microforms and special collections of composers from around the world.
Moving Image Research Collections: Located at 707 Catawba St., this library preserves films and videos produced outside the American feature film industry, making them available to present and future audiences. MIRC’s founding collection is a true national treasure – the Fox Movietone News Collection – and consists of 11 million feet of silent and sound films documenting global events from the 1920s to 1940s. It is currently acquiring the U.S. Marine Corps’ film history collection, housed at the Marine Corps University History Division in Quantico, Virginia. Both of these historic film collections will be digitized and shared online as donations are received. MIRC hosts an online video archive at http://mirc.sc.edu, so many of its digitized films can be accessed online. Members of the public can schedule appointments with its staff or curators by calling (803) 777-6841.
The Ernest F. Hollings Special Collections Library: Located within Thomas Cooper, this library houses two departments.
The Irvin Department of Rare Books and Special Collections holds more than 250,000 books and includes more than 50 historic collections that include many important titles – among them, the Nuremburg Chronicle, the King James Bible, and the Blaeu Grande Atlas to the Federalist Papers, the Audubon double-elephant folio, and first editions of Jane Austen and Charles Dickens novels. Major collections include John Milton, Robert Burns, Giuseppe Garibaldi, Charles Darwin, 19th-century American literature, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Ernest Hemingway, Pat Conroy and John Updike.
The second department is the South Carolina Political Collections, which has served as the state’s repository of political memorabilia for more than 25 years. Collections include manuscripts, electronic records and audiovisual materials documenting the activities of South Carolina’s leaders in Congress and the General Assembly, the state’s political parties, and other individuals and organizations playing major roles in politics and government.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE LIBRARY
The South Carolina State Library offers research resources for the general public as well as professionals. The State Library also offers:
▪ The Rare Book Collection, which includes roughly 2,000 items, ranging from political speeches and periodicals to historical scientific works and literature. Half of the collection comes from the personal library of A.S. Salley Jr., South Carolina’s first historian and archivist.
▪ Photograph and state and federal documents collections, as well as a collection of published materials about South Carolina subjects.
RICHLAND COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY
From the Main Library on Assembly Street, to the 11 locations scattered throughout the county, Richland Library’s mission is about more than books and videos.
“Not only are we focused on access to information and technology but also community gathering spaces that enable people to learn, create and share,” said Emily Stoll, community and media relations coordinator for Richland Library.
All locations offer workshops and classes for everyone from toddlers to retirees; storytimes, puppet shows, crafting sessions, games, chess and book clubs.
Richland Library regularly brings in authors. For example acclaimed author and illustrator Jerry Pinkney will visit Richland Library as the featured guest for the 31st annual Augusta Baker’s Dozen: A Celebration of Stories from Friday, April 21 through Saturday, April 22. Pinkney has written and illustrated books for children since 1964, and his work has been honored with a multitude of awards, including the Caldecott Medal and five Caldecott Honors.
Richland Library Main offers a variety of services. Among the most interesting: a studio services department, where visitors can draw, paint and sculpt in guided studio art instruction and open-lab sessions; a maker space, to tinker, experiment and create with tools in both guided and open-lab sessions; a production stage to produce, record and film, with instructor assistance or in unguided sessions; a post-production lab to create and edit media projects; or a writer’s rooms to collaborate with a book club or writing group or hold a workshop.
And at the Richland Library North Main location, patrons can book a session in a recording studio to record their next hit using state-of-the-art audio editing equipment and software.
Let them bake (and eat) cake!
To celebrate National Library Week, the South Carolina State Library is having a literary cake decorating contest. Participants decorate cakes to represent a character from a favorite book, a favorite children’s book cover, or anything else book-related.
Decorators must register online at www.statelibrary.sc.gov and deliver cakes to the State Library 8:30-9:30 a.m. Friday, April 14. Library visitors may vote for their favorite cake any between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. the same day. After winners are announced, the cakes will be cut and served.
WHEN: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday, April 14
WHERE: South Carolina State Library, 1500 Senate St.
