Ray Tanner Foundation is throwing ‘party for a purpose’

There’s a new fundraiser to help Columbia area children in need.
“Resale for Ray” is a “party for a purpose,” foundation co-founder Karen Tanner noted in a news release. She and her husband, USC Athletics Director Ray Tanner, head up the foundation.
The event, set for April 27, is something of an “upscale” yard sale, with donated high-end, gently used or new clothes, shoes, purses and jewelry for sale. All the proceeds from the event go toward serving the needs of the economically and medically under-served in the Midlands community.
The event, billed as a “Girl’s Night Out” according to organizers, is set for 7-10 p.m. at 701 Whaley. Tickets are $50. The event will be catered by Southern Way.
Any items not sold will be donated to Sister Care and other local organizations that cater to women in need.
Make a donation of new or gently used high-end items April 20-26 at 701 Whaley in the Market space next to the Main building. Find dropoff donation times, as well as other event information, at http://www.raytannerfoundation.org/resale-for-ray.html
The event is presented by the foundation and Cricket Newman Designs.
