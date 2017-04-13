Remember the Tally Ho Club? You’ll want to mark your calendar for this

Those with fond memories of the Tally Ho Club will want to mark their calendars for this event.
The Tally Ho Club Reunion Finale is 5-10 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at Cockpit Park, 901 Brookwood Drive.
The Tally Ho was the quintessential college bar until 1998. Like most college bars, it wasn’t anything special – just a low-slung building on Rosewood Drive. But, then again, it was. It was the site of first dates, proposals, breakups and celebrations of Gamecock wins. One reason for the bar’s popularity was the music, mostly soul and beach music provided by a well-stocked jukebox or DJ.
The upcoming reunion will feature one of the original DJs, Butch Davidson, as well as a cash bar and popular “Ho Dogs,” bun-length dogs topped with two kinds of chili, shortcut cole slaw, mustard and ketchup.
Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Order at www.eventbrite.com/e/the-tally-ho-club-2017-the-finale-tickets, or send ticket requests to Guerry Sample, one of the bar’s original owners who is one of the organizers of the upcoming reunion – 3278 Bagnal Drive, Columbia, SC 29204.
A portion of the proceeds go to benefit The Cole & Stacy Sawyer Memorial Foundation (www.sawyermemorial.org) to build a facility for children in need and their families.
Look for other details on the Facebook page.
Comments