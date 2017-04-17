Best of the rest: Events for April 17 and beyond

MONDAY, APRIL 17
GRAND OPENING OF GREENE STREET AND FOUNDATION SQUARE: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday starting on Greene Street in front of Preston Hall headed westbound on Greene Street to the newly opened Foundation Square. USC Student Health Services, Sustainable Carolina, University Facilities and the City of Columbia host a Walk/Bike City & Campus Celebration to promote physically active and sustainable transportation. USC President Harris Pastides, First Lady Patricia Moore-Pastides, Mayor Steve Benjamin and Richland County Director of Transportation, Rob Perry will provide remarks to commemorate the campus and City’s commitment to wellness and sustainability. Raffle prizes, live music and healthy refreshments will be provided in Foundation Square. Bring a pair of comfortable walking shoes or your own bicycle and helmet and get ready to celebrate this movement to alternative active transportation! All students, faculty, staff and members of the Columbia community are welcome to attend this event in support of the vision of a Healthy Carolina community!
STARGAZING ON THE HORSESHOE: 8-10 p.m. Monday at the Melton Memorial Observatory. The historic observatory on USC’s Horseshoe is currently open to the public on clear Monday nights, weather permitting. Anyone is welcome to stop in and observe through the 16-inch Cassegrain telescope in the dome and other small telescopes on the observatory deck. See the Moon, planets, stars, clusters, and more through our telescopes free of charge! 1429 Greene St. (803) 777-4180, www.physics.sc.edu/melton
SODA CITY STANDUP OPEN MIC: 8:30 p.m. Monday at New Brookland Tavern. Do people tell you you’re funny? Are you the hit of every house party you attend? Maybe you should try standup. Get your chance at New Brookland Tavern. Free for ages 21 and older; $5, under 21. 122 State St., West Columbia. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
TUESDAY, APRIL 18
TAX DAY BEER REFUND: 3 p.m.-1 a.m. Tuesday at World of Beer - The Vista. Come collect your beer refund from World of Beer and drink away the pain of taxes. 902 Gervais St., Suite F. (803) 509-6020, https://worldofbeer.com/Locations/TheVista
BLYTHEWOOD AFTER FIVE: 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Greater Blythewood Chamber of Commerce and Co-Work Center. Come network and help us celebrate the grand opening of our new office location and co-work center in the Dollar General shopping center on McNulty St. We have been working hard over the past few months to secure and renovate this exciting new space for your chamber. In our new office location, we will also be making available co-work space memberships for independent workers in our area who need an office space of their own. This is a fabulous new office and opportunity for your chamber to facilitate our continued growth. Come help us celebrate! 428-4 McNulty St. Blythewood www.eventbrite.com
WILDLIFE WALK: 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at Riverfront Park’s north parking lot. Discover the abundant and diverse wildlife that live in the middle of our city. 4122 River Dr.
FAMILY FORUM: HEALTH DISPARITIES: WHY ARE WE MORE AT RISK?: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Palmer Memorial Chapel. Palmer Memorial Chapel will host its quarterly Family Forum in observance of April as National Minority Health Month. In partnership with SCDHEC, Palmetto Health, and the National Kidney Foundation presenters will share important health information in keeping with Palmer Memorial Chapel’s vision to enrich lives, educate minds and ease sorrows. The Family Forum will include a presentation on health disparities, what they are and why you need to know; the impact of weight on health and what you can do to help your loved ones; and the importance of kidney health and preventing kidney disease. 1200 Fontaine Place. (803) 489-8167, www.palmermemorialchapel.com
RICHLAND LIBRARY POETRY LOUNGE & OPEN MIC: 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday at Richland Library Main, Theater. Join us for this open mic poetry event, featuring mOody bLaCk, in celebration of National Poetry Month. The sign-up sheet for open mic begins at 5:30 p.m. 1431 Assembly St. (803) 799-9084, www.richlandlibrary.com
CAPITAL CITY BIG BAND CONCERT: 7-9 p.m. Tuesday at the Lourie Center. In partnership with the Capital City Big Band (CCBB) and with support of some of the area’s patriotic and cultural organizations, the Lourie Center will present a dance and concert of live music from the WWII-era. The event will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Doolittle Raid. April 18, 1943, is the date on which the audacious Doolittle Raid took revenge on Tokyo for the unprovoked bombing of Pearl Harbor. $10. 1650 Park Circle (803) 779-1971, www.louriecentersc.com
MAESTRO PORTNOY’S GRAND FINALE CONCERT, “THE SPIRIT OF ROMANTICISM”: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Koger Center for the Arts. Celebrate Maestro Portnoy and the USC Symphony Orchestra’s rousing season finale, as they perform magnificent masterworks from the Romantic period. Israeli guest artist Vadim Gluzman joins the orchestra on Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto in D Major for this special concert. General public, $30. Seniors, USC faculty and staff, $25. Students, $8. 1051 Greene St. (803) 777-5112, www.kogercenterforthearts.com
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19
WINE FOR WATER 2017: A TOAST TO CLEAN WATER: 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesday at The Hall at Senate’s End. Join the Gills Creek Watershed Association and Sustainable Midlands for a wine tasting and silent auction fundraiser that raises awareness for our Midlands waterways! Guests will have the opportunity to taste over 20 wines from around the world, sample dishes from six signature local restaurants, and bid on exciting items at our silent auction. Funds raised from Wine for Water support the Gills Creek, Smith Branch, and Rocky Branch Watersheds! $35-$60. 300 Senate St. www.eventbrite.com
GIRLS NIGHT OUT SPRING FLING NETWORKING SOCIAL + MEET UP: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday at Carolina Ale House. Enjoy a fun night out of networking, shopping and mingling. Everyone is welcome to attend this free networking social. Vendors will be doing giveaways and raffles all night. 708 Lady St. www.eventbrite.com
THURSDAY, APRIL 20
LINCOLN STREET TUNNEL RIBBON-CUTTING: 3 p.m. Thursday at Lincoln and Lady streets. The Leadership Columbia Class of 2017 (LC17) will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil “WatermarkedSC,” its Lincoln Street tunnel beautification project. The event is free and open to the public. Mayor Steve Benjamin and other local dignitaries will speak.
AUGUSTA BAKER’S DOZEN: ILLUSTRATING WITH JERRY PINKNEY: 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Richland Library, Main. Learn drawing tips and techniques from acclaimed illustrator Jerry Pinkney in an interactive drawing workshop. Pinkney has illustrated more than 100 books for children - many of them traditional folktales, such as The Lion and the Mouse, The Ugly Duckling and John Henry. A children’s book creator since 1964, Pinkney’s work has been honored with a multitude of awards, including the Caldecott Medal, five Caldecott Honors, five Coretta Scott King Awards and four Coretta Scott King Honor Awards. 1431 Assembly St. (803) 799-9084, www.richlandlibrary.com
FORSE: AN MFA THESIS EXHIBITION BY CODY UNKART RECEPTION: 5-7 p.m. with an artist talk at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at McMaster Gallery. “Forse”, Italian for maybe or perhaps, is a series of paintings depicting intimate spaces that Unkart visits daily: home, studio building, riverwalk, and the paths that connect them. Through formal and intuitive use of composition, color, shape, and gesture, he has selected and emphasized the subtle nuances found within these settings. This body of work was inspired by a 9 week stay in Italy where he fell in love with Monte Castello di Vibeo’s light, space, architecture, and landscape. 1615 Senate St. (803) 777-5752, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/art/mcmaster_gallery
ARTISTA VISTA: EXIT STRATEGY OPENING RECEPTION: 5-9 p.m. Thursday at Vista Studios. The resident artists of Vista Studio are making plans to move! In their upcoming show, “Exit Strategy”, they will exhibit new work reflective of their focus over the past year, and a variety of mediums will be represented. Free event, open to the public, in conjunction with Artista Vista. Refreshments will be served. 808 Lady St. (803) 252-6134, www.vistastudios80808.com
JIHAD IN HOLLYWOOD: AN EVENING OF FILM, MUSIC, AND ART: 6 p.m. Thursday at the Columbia Museum of Art (CMA). Meet Syrian film star Jihad (Jay) Abdo and his wife Fadia Afashe, a visual artist and a women’s rights activist. The evening begins with a screening of “Jihad in Hollywood,” a short documentary (25 min.) on Abdo and Afashe’s plights as refugees from the crisis in Syria resettling in America, followed by a question and answer discussion with the couple moderated by Heather Williams, a senior international/defense policy researcher at the RAND Corporation. The program also includes a violin performance by Abdo and a viewing of selected artworks by Afashe. Free. 1515 Main St. www.columbiaworldaffairs.org/events
LEXINGTON LIVE: 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Icehouse Amphitheater. ‘Tis the season for outdoor concert series, and the town of Lexington is offering its own. Lexington Live concerts will be at the town’s new amphitheater. This week’s featured performer is Sol Fusion. Free. 107 W. Main St., Lexington. (803) 358-7275, www.icehouseamphitheater.com/
DOUG STANHOPE LIVE: 6:30-11 p.m. Thursday at New Brookland Tavern. Doug Stanhope is live in West Columbia for one night only! Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. $35. 122 State St., West Columbia. (803) 791-4413, newbrooklandbooking@gmail.com. www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2899503
KERSHAW COUNTY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (KCMA) ANNUAL SPRING INSTRUMENTAL SHOWCASE: 7 p.m. Thursday in the Wood Auditorium. Enjoy hearing several of the 2016 KCMA scholarship winners including guitar scholarship winner, Robert Keen (Daniel Riddick, teacher) and pianist Joanna Ni, Junior scholarship winner (Becky Tafel, teacher.) Also performing will be students of local music instructors Shana Herndon, Debbie Gustafson, Alena Pagel, Patty Tolbert, Glenn Price and Robert Slade. The audience will also enjoy vocal selections from the new community concert choir under the direction of Bo Dickinson. Another special treat for the evening will be the drum and Fife Corps, along with a small band from Camden Military Academy. Admission is free and open to the public. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676 extension 300, www.fineartscenter.org
THE BALD SOPRANO: 8 p.m. Thursday at the Lab Theatre. Ionesco’s influential 1950 “anti-play” begins with The Smiths, a quintessentially British husband and wife, discussing the dinner they’ve just had (in advance of the dinner party they’re about to host). As their guests arrive, the communication between characters becomes increasingly chaotic, leading to a furious explosion of non-sequiturs. Then, as if they are living on a loop, it starts all over again. $5. 1400 Wheat St., on the first floor of the Booker T. Washington building. (803) 777-9353, bush@mailbox.sc.edu. http://artsandsciences.sc.edu
FRIDAY, APRIL 21
21ST LMPC RUMMAGE SALE: 8 a.m.-noon Friday at Lake Murray Presbyterian Church. Presbyterian women welcome you to the newly renovated gymnasium for twice the shopping pleasure this year. You’ll find bargain prices on clothing and shoes for the entire family, toys, small appliances that work, books, nick-knacks, kitchenware, sports gear, bikes, recreation gear, lawnmowers, outdoor and indoor furniture, lamps, décor pillows, baskets, baby items, tools, linens, and so much more. Outside under the tents you’ll find the Men of the Church selling “guy stuff”. 2721 Dutch Fork Rd., Chapin. (803) 345-5140, www.lmpchurch.org
KERSHAW COUNTY SPECIAL OLYMPICS 2017: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at Camden Military Academy. Plan to join families, friends, and numerous volunteers as they cheer for some 250 student athletes from the KC school district and the KC Board of Disabilities and Special Needs. Games will include unassisted and assisted metered walks and runs, soft ball, tennis ball and bowling ball throws, wheelchair and walker races, standing long jumps and soccer kicks. Sure to appeal will be the horse/buggy/tractor rides, face painting, and free Snow Cones. Visitors: dress comfortably and bring your own picnic fare. Torch Run from Camden IGA will be at 8:45 am.; Opening Ceremony, 9 am; and Awards Ceremony at12:15 pm. Rain date April 28th. Camden Military Academy is located at 520 Hwy 1 North, Camden, SC 29020. For website info, go to https://www.facebook.com/kershawcountyspecialolympics/
AUGUSTA BAKER’S DOZEN: AN EVENING WITH JERRY PINKNEY: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday at Richland Library, Sandhills. Join us for an inspiring evening with acclaimed author and illustrator, Jerry Pinkney. His reputation and influence in children’s literature are unmatched. A reception and book signing will follow. 763 Fashion Dr. www.richlandlibrary.com
ERIC JEROME DICKEY BOOK SIGNING: 7 p.m. Friday at Books-A-Million, Village at Sandhill. Dickey will visit Columbia on his “Finding Gideon” book tour. Of all of Eric’s 25+ novels, the Gideon series is the most beloved to fans. It follows the life of a globe-trotting, darkly mysterious assassin, Gideon, whose dark past seems to follow him wherever he goes. Fans have been waiting for the next Gideon installment for over seven years, and “Finding Gideon” will not disappoint. Its the perfect, sexy thriller to shake off that last chill of winter and move boldly into spring and summer. 164 Forum Dr. www.ericjeromedickey.com
THE DUTCH FORK CHORAL SOCIETY PRESENTS “ANGELIC VOICES CONCERT”: 7 p.m. Friday at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church. This free concert will be performed by DFCS and Crossroads Intermediate School Honor Choirs with guest soloist, Lawrence Abernathy and will include “Requiem” by Faure and several other selections from both choirs. Donations accepted. 6952 St. Andrews Rd. Jim Buck, (803) 318-0488 or (803) 414-2222, info@dutchforkchoralsociety.com. www.dutchforkchoralsociety.com
DARK STAR ORCHESTRA: doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. Friday at Music Farm Columbia. Dark Star Orchestra continues the Grateful Dead concert experience. Their shows are built off the Dead’s extensive catalog and the talent of these seven fine musicians. On any given night, the band will perform a show based on a set list from the Grateful Dead’s 30 years of extensive touring or use their catalog to program a unique set list for the show. This allows fans both young and old to share in the experience. By recreating set lists from the past, and by developing their own sets of Dead songs, Dark Star Orchestra offers a continually evolving artistic outlet within this musical canon. Honoring both the band and the fans, Dark Star Orchestra’s members seek out the unique style and sound of each era while simultaneously offering their own informed improvisations. $25. 1022 Senate St. (803) 252-9392, www.musicfarm.com
GOOD HAIR FILM SCREENING & COMEDY SHOW: doors open, 7:30 p.m. Show, 8:30 p.m. Friday at Tapps Arts Center. “Every relationship has a few split ends” – that’s the punny takeaway from Good Hair, a hilarious new short film that is part of a night of laughs appropriately dubbed Comedy & Curls. The night begins with stand-up from the top comics in the South-East: past comics include Dedrick Flynn, Brian Emond, Lace Larrabee, Jenn Snyder, and Yohance Collins. Then, the evening concludes with Good Hair, a wickedly funny new comedy short from filmmakers, comedians and real-life couple Catherine Dee Holly and Fray Forde. Advanced, $5; day of show, $8. 1644 Main St. (803) 988-0013, www.tappsartscenter.com
HAND TO GOD: 8 p.m. Friday at Trustus Theatre. In a small town church basement in Texas, there is a puppet that has gone rogue, and it seems as though nothing anyone does will ever be enough to stop him. The foul-mouthed puppet, Tyrone, has commandeered Jason’s hand and he’s causing chaos left and right among Jason, his mother, his classmates, and his pastor. Tyrone wreaks havoc on relationships as secrets are spilled, faith is questioned, and sex and sin run rampant. ‘Hand to God’ is a hilariously dark comedy about a demonic sock puppet who leads the main characters through a twisted journey of exploring good and evil, faith and morality, and the ties that bind us. Adults, $30; students, $20. 520 Lady St. (803) 254-9732, www.trustus.org
THE BALD SOPRANO: 8 p.m. Friday at the Lab Theatre. Ionesco’s influential 1950 “anti-play” begins with The Smiths, a quintessentially British husband and wife, discussing the dinner they’ve just had (in advance of the dinner party they’re about to host). As their guests arrive, the communication between characters becomes increasingly chaotic, leading to a furious explosion of non-sequiturs. Then, as if they are living on a loop, it starts all over again. $5. 1400 Wheat St., on the first floor of the Booker T. Washington building. (803) 777-9353, bush@mailbox.sc.edu. http://artsandsciences.sc.edu
SATURDAY, APRIL 22
RICHLAND COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT CITIZENS ACADEMY ALUMNI ASSOCIATION YARD SALE: 8 a.m.-noon Saturday at North Springs Recreation Center parking lot. Sheriff Leon Lott invites the community to help support the Sheriff’s Department - Citizens Academy Alumni Association Yard Sale! Proceeds from this event will benefit the Richland County Sheriff’s Foundation which provides funding for bullet proof vests, K-9 equipment, educational scholarships, Kid ID Print, D.A.R.E., Explorer Post 601, Project H.O.P.E., Bike Patrol, and Chaplaincy Program. 1320 Clemson Rd. Lieutenant Danny Brown, Richland County Sheriff’s Department, (803) 309-5070, dbrown@rcsd.net.
WEST COLUMBIA EARTH DAY CELEBRATION: 9 a.m.-noon Saturday starting at City Hall. Volunteers are encouraged to come to City Hall to pick up gloves, safety vests, and trash bags and head to the community space of choice. A shred truck will be onsite. The following will be collected in the City Hall parking lot: tires (limited to 4 per household), batteries, used cooking oil, electronics, computers, monitors, printers, laptops, microwaves, radios, phones, game systems, DVDs, TVs, and paint cans (filled with kitty litter, sand or dirt). The West Columbia Beautification Foundation is also having a plant sale in the City Hall parking lot. Floral hanging baskets of geraniums, petunias, and other annuals will be available for purchase as well as flats of snap dragons, petunias, marigolds, and more. 200 N. 12th St., West Columbia.
PARTY FOR THE PLANET: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Party for the Planet brings families together to help improve the health and well-being of the planet. This year’s celebration includes interactive educational activities, games, cooking, gardening and fitness demonstrations. 500 Wildlife Pkwy. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
ABOUT BOATING SAFELY: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at Palms of Rocky Point Club House. Boaters and watercraft operators are encouraged to take a boating safety class taught by the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. The one day course is certified by South Carolina DNR and students will earn South Carolina’s Boater Education Card by passing the course exam. In South Carolina, boaters under 16 years of age are required by law to pass an approved boater education course before operating, without supervision, a personal watercraft (PWC) or a boat powered by a motor with 15 hp or more. $30 per person. Students under the age of 12 years must be accompanied by an adult enrolled in the class. Robert Falsetti, (803) 518-6163, rfalsetti@sc.rr.com. www.register-ed.com/events/register/99222
MOTHER GOOSE: 10 a.m. Saturday at the Township Auditorium. Mimi Worrell, Artistic Director of the Carolina Ballet, has selected many of the stories from the Mother Goose collection for this delightful program. In this version, Mother Goose is none other than the Old Women Who Lived in Shoe. With stories as familiar at “The Man in the Moon,” “Twinkle-twinkle Little Star,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Jack and Jill,” “Mary Had a Little Lamb”, to the less familiar “Princess of the Pagodas,” the ballet dances along to the beautiful music and rollicking fun as the Knave of Hearts steals the King’s tarts and is quickly apprehended by all the King’s men. A small reception for the audience members to meet and greet the cast will be held immediately following the performance. The reception cost is included in the ticket price. $10.50. 1703 Taylor St. (803) 576-2350, www.thetownship.org
A CELEBRATION OF STORIES: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday at Richland Library, North Main. Bring the entire family and enjoy a morning of storytelling, music and theater performances with Jerry Pinkney. 5306 North Main St. www.richlandlibrary.com
PRAISEFEST 2017: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Spring Valley Presbyterian Church. The fourth annual PraiseFest will feature eight local praise bands along with a liturgical dance team. Held on the front lawn of Spring Valley Presbyterian Church, festival goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to settle for an afternoon of family friendly music. Corn hole toss, children’s games and bounce houses will be on the lawn for free fun. Concessions will be available. Festival attendees are encouraged to bring food to benefit Richland Two Backpack Program, a hunger fighting program that sends home weekend meals in students’ backpacks each Friday afternoon. Donations needed are instant oatmeal, instant grits, granola bars, soup, and canned pasta. 125 Sparkleberry Ln. (803) 788-3589, www.svpc.org/praisefest
SOUTH CAROLINA CORNBREAD FESTIVAL: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday at Earlewood Park. A day of celebration for the whole family. Concerts, food trucks, cornhole competition, gospel café, vendors, cornbread eating contest, corn muffin play land (Kids), etc. 1111Parkside Dr. www.columbiasc.net/calendar
LOVE LIES STAGE PLAY: 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at WOW Performing Arts Center. What happens when one woman’s truth is another woman’s lie? At the brink of desperation, Emily is willing to do whatever it takes to keep the love she worked so hard for. But is she crazy in love or stuck in a fantasy? $20. 5816 Shakespeare Rd, Ste A. (803) 807-2969, www.wowproduction.org
COLUMBIA WALK LIKE MADD 2017: 3-5 p.m. Saturday at Saluda Shoals Park. “Walk Like MADD” is your chance to do something about drunk driving in our community. This year, thousands of people in over 60 cities around the nation will participate in 5k events to eliminate drunk driving from our roadways. You can help MADD eliminate drunk driving by signing up for a Walk Like MADD event near you as a walker, team captain, or volunteer. You can even be involved without attending the event by signing up as a virtual walker or making a donation to another walker or team. 5605 Bush River Rd. (803) 772-1228, www.walklikemadd.org/columbia
MAIN STREET BEER GARDEN: 4-10 p.m. Saturday on the corner of Lady and Main streets. Hosted by Bierkeller Columbia. Our one-day beer garden will celebrate the formal launch of our newest beer, the dark and bready Fastenbier. We will also be pouring fresh Kellerbier and Rauchbier, playing German music, and selling your favorite sausages and specials from our friends at the The Wurst Wagen. 1300 Main St. www.facebook.com
THE TALLY HO CLUB REUNION FINALE: 5-10 p.m. Saturday at Cockpit Park. The Tally-Ho Club happy hour reunion with D.J. Butch Davidson. Cash bar - beer, wine and mixers. No coolers allowed but you may BYOB. Mixers in 16 oz. cups sold along with hot dogs. Cockpit Park is an 8,000 sq. ft. clubhouse inside the old Miller Beer warehouse. A portion of the proceeds go to benefit The Cole & Stacy Sawyer Memorial Foundation to build a facility for children in need and their families. Advance tickets, $15. Tickets at door, $20. 901 Brookwood Dr. www.thecockpitpark.com
SHRIMP SHAGGIN’ AND SUDS: 6-9 p.m. Saturday at Palmetto Collegiate Institute. Shrimp, Shaggin’ and Suds, hosted by Lexington County Recreation and Aging Commission, is a fundraising event to raise funds for the Meals on Wheels Program in Lexington County. The event, which brings awareness to senior hunger, provides an opportunity for the Lexington community to come together to address this issue and raise funds that will provide meals to those seniors in need of services to support them in having adequate and proper nutrition. The Meals on Wheels Program provides senior participants five noon time meals per week to support proper nutrition, maintain overall health, and support continued independence. Ticket price includes low country shrimp boil catered by Diimmler’s, beer, wine, music and dancing. $40; a reserved table and (8) tickets, $300. 104 Hendrix St., Lexington (803) 356-5111, www.lcrac.com
BOLERO: A TRIBUTE TO MAURICE RAVEL: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Township Auditorium. A sophisticated repertory program focusing on the elegant impressionism of Maurice Ravel’s music. Adults, $20.50; student and military, $15.50 and children, $10.50. 1703 Taylor St. (803) 576-2350, www.thetownship.org
MUSIC FOR A CAUSE: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Koger Center for the Arts. Historic Columbia is teaming up with the South Carolina Philharmonic as their “Music for a Cause” partner charity for the Certified Organic concert. Saint–Saëns’ grandiose Organ Symphony will fill every nook and cranny of the hall. Nationally-renowned Columbia native Andy Akiho performs a striking piece of his own creation commissioned by the National Symphony Orchestra, and Respighi lends his majestic touch to a soaring season finale. Select “charity” concert tickets using the code “Historic Columbia” in the $31 sections and the Philharmonic will donate 75% of those sales to Historic Columbia. $17-$47. 1051 Greene St. (803) 771-7937, (803) 251-2222, www.scphilharmonic.com
THE BALD SOPRANO: 8 p.m. Saturday at the Lab Theatre. Ionesco’s influential 1950 “anti-play” begins with The Smiths, a quintessentially British husband and wife, discussing the dinner they’ve just had (in advance of the dinner party they’re about to host). As their guests arrive, the communication between characters becomes increasingly chaotic, leading to a furious explosion of non-sequiturs. Then, as if they are living on a loop, it starts all over again. $5. 1400 Wheat St., on the first floor of the Booker T. Washington building. (803) 777-9353, bush@mailbox.sc.edu. http://artsandsciences.sc.edu
SUNDAY, APRIL 23
WILSON AND WORLD WAR I: 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the Woodrow Wilson Family Home. Noted Woodrow Wilson scholar and historian Ken Clements and World War I author Fritz Hamer will deliver a presentation on President Woodrow Wilson’s leadership of the U.S. involvement in World War I and the lasting effects of his decisions before, during and after the war. In addition, tours will be offered at the site and World War I soldier re-enactors will engage the public on the grounds. Free and open to the public. 1705 Hampton St. www.historiccolumbia.org
THE 2ND ANNUAL SEXIEST ALL WHITE DAY PARTY: 3-11:30 p.m. Sunday at 701 Whaley. The sexiest all white day party is back! Join Columbia’s elite professionals as they celebrate birthdays, network and party in all white. This event will feature: 3 DJ’s, live entertainment, valet service, multiple floor art gallery, 3 full bars, brunch menu, food trucks, private vip lounge, bottle service, dance floor, the most beautiful people photo booth, giveaways, party confessionals, and more. All white is strongly preferred. $20-$600. 701 Whaley St. Birthday rsvp’s call/text, (803) 250-6579, www.eventbrite.com
LOVE LIES STAGE PLAY: 3 p.m. Sunday at WOW Performing Arts Center. What happens when one woman’s truth is another woman’s lie? At the brink of desperation, Emily is willing to do whatever it takes to keep the love she worked so hard for. But is she crazy in love or stuck in a fantasy? $20. 5816 Shakespeare Rd, Ste A. (803) 807-2969, www.wowproduction.org
THE BALD SOPRANO: 8 p.m. Sunday at the Lab Theatre. Ionesco’s influential 1950 “anti-play” begins with The Smiths, a quintessentially British husband and wife, discussing the dinner they’ve just had (in advance of the dinner party they’re about to host). As their guests arrive, the communication between characters becomes increasingly chaotic, leading to a furious explosion of non-sequiturs. Then, as if they are living on a loop, it starts all over again. $5. 1400 Wheat St., on the first floor of the Booker T. Washington building. (803) 777-9353, bush@mailbox.sc.edu. http://artsandsciences.sc.edu
ONGOING EVENTS
ARTISTA VISTA GALLERY CRAWL: Art exhibits, Thursday-Saturday at various Vista art galleries. Through April 22. www.VistaColumbia.com
ANIMAL FARM: Stage performance, Wednesday, April 19 through Saturday, April 22 at Drayton Hall Theatre. Show times are 8 p.m., with an additional 3 p.m. matinee on Saturday, April 22. $12 for students, $16 for USC faculty/staff, military personnel and seniors (60+) and $18 for the general public. 1214 College St. (803) 777-2551, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea/draytonhall
TOM STANLEY: DRAWING IN PAINT, 1992 – 2017: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at if ART Gallery. Through April 22. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 255-0068, (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com/
JEFF SUMEREL: THE SUBJECTIVE GRATITUDE OF TIME: Exhibit, Wednesday-Sunday at 701 CCA. Through April 30. 701 Whaley St., second floor. Wim Roefs, (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. www.701cca.org
J MICHAEL MCGUIRT EXHIBITION, “FORM & FLOW”: Exhibit, Monday-Friday at The Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County (FAC). Through May 5. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676, extension 300, www.fineartscenter.org
BLACK MEDICINE/WHITE BODIES: AN INVESTIGATION OF CHARLESTON’S YELLOW FEVER EPIDEMICS 1854-1871: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at McKissick Museum, second floor, north gallery. Through May 6. Free. 816 Bull St. (803) 777-7251, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum/mckissick-museum
HAND TO GOD: Stage performance, select days at Trustus Theatre. Through May 6. Adults, $30; students, $20. 520 Lady St. (803) 254-9732, www.trustus.org
“JOCELYN CHATEAUVERT: PLANT, FIBER, PAPER, OBJECT”: Exhibit, Tuesday-Saturday at Gallery West. Through May 27. 134 State St. (803) 207-9265, www.gallerywestcolumbia.com
XANTHUS SMITH AND CIVIL WAR MARITIME ART: Exhibit, Tues.-Sat. at the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Museum. Through Aug. 26. Adults 18-61, $6; seniors 62 and over, $5; military (active duty and veterans), $5; youth 10-17, $3; children 9 and under, free. First Sunday of the Month, $1 for ages 10 and over. Members, free. 301 Gervais St. (803) 737-8287, www.crr.sc.gov
‘SAVAGE ANCIENT SEAS’ AND ‘SEA MONSTERS: A PREHISTORIC ADVENTURE’: Exhibit, Monday-Sunday at The South Carolina State Museum. Through Sept. 5. Guests can see both the exhibit and film for a complete underwater prehistoric experience for only $16.95 for adults, $15.95 for seniors (62 and older), $14.95 for children (ages 3-12) and $7 for museum members. Regular blockbuster admission, including museum general admission is $13.95 for adults, $12.95 for seniors, $11.95 for children and $4 for museum members. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays at Cayce United Methodist Church. For singles age 55-plus. Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home. 1600 12th St., Cayce. Mary Beth Lamey, (803) 996-1023, (803) 995-0068. www.thompsonsfuneral.com
SECOND SHIFT TWOSDAYS: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays at the S.C. State Museum. 2 for $10 or $5 per person. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Trenholm Park, indoors. Free. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
CITY ROOTS FARMERS MARKET: 4-7 p.m. Thursdays at City Roots Farmers Market. 1005 Airport Blvd. (803) 254-2302, erin@cityroots.org. www.cityroots.org/city-roots-farmers-market
KARAOKE: 8 p.m.-midnight Thursdays at Vista Keys Dueling Piano Bar. Join us for a night of karaoke! 700 Gervais St., suite B-2. (803) 317-3676, info@vistakeys.com. www.vistakeys.com
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Fridays at Bill’s Music Shop. Open stage and bluegrass/acoustic jam session every Friday night. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
SODA CITY MARKET: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays on the 1500 block of Main Street. Runs year-round, rain or shine. http://sodacitysc.com/
FREE SUNDAYS AT COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART: Noon-5 p.m. Sundays at the Columbia Museum of Art. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org/visit
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 1:30 p.m. Sundays at The Barn. $5 per lesson. First lesson is free. 680 Cherokee Ln., West Columbia. (803) 772-0546, www.thebarnsc.biz
UPCOMING EVENTS
USC’S THOMAS COOPER SOCIETY DINNER FEATURING RON RASH: 6 p.m. April 27 in the university’s Ernest F. Hollings Special Collections library. Rash, a PEN/Faulkner Finalist who wrote the New York Times bestselling novel “Serena,” will receive the Thomas Cooper Medal at the dinner. A selection of Rash’s books will be available for purchase at the dinner. Signed bookplates will be available to those who attend. The Thomas Cooper Medal is presented annually in recognition of distinction in the arts and sciences. Open to the public. $75. 1322 Greene St. (803) 777-3142, http://library.sc.edu
LEXINGTON LIVE: 6:30 p.m. April 27 at Icehouse Amphitheater. ‘Tis the season for outdoor concert series, and the town of Lexington is offering its own. Lexington Live concerts will be at the town’s new amphitheater. This week’s featured performer is Finesse. Free. 107 W. Main St., Lexington. (803) 358-7275, www.icehouseamphitheater.com/
LOVE LIES STAGE PLAY: 7:30 p.m. April 28 at WOW Performing Arts Center. What happens when one woman’s truth is another woman’s lie? At the brink of desperation, Emily is willing to do whatever it takes to keep the love she worked so hard for. But is she crazy in love or stuck in a fantasy? $20. 5816 Shakespeare Rd, Ste A. (803) 807-2969, www.wowproduction.org
LOVE LIES STAGE PLAY: 3 and 7:30 p.m. April 29 at WOW Performing Arts Center. What happens when one woman’s truth is another woman’s lie? At the brink of desperation, Emily is willing to do whatever it takes to keep the love she worked so hard for. But is she crazy in love or stuck in a fantasy? $20. 5816 Shakespeare Rd, Ste A. (803) 807-2969, www.wowproduction.org
LOVE LIES STAGE PLAY: 3 p.m. April 30 at WOW Performing Arts Center. What happens when one woman’s truth is another woman’s lie? At the brink of desperation, Emily is willing to do whatever it takes to keep the love she worked so hard for. But is she crazy in love or stuck in a fantasy? $20. 5816 Shakespeare Rd, Ste A. (803) 807-2969, www.wowproduction.org
