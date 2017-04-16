What to see and do at this year’s ArtFields

ArtFields will kick off its fifth year this month with new features.
The event is set for April 21-29 in Lake City. This year will feature an expanded Makers Market, more meet the artist opportunities and more, according to organizers.
Turn-of-the-century storefronts along a small-town Main Street provide a backdrop that visitors seem to enjoy, organizers say. The Pee Dee town about an hour and a half from Columbia will be transformed with roughly 400 works of art featured in more than 40 venues. It not only shows off the architecture but it attracts customers who might want to spend a little money with local businesses.
A jury of visual art professionals will choose the winning works, and attendees can vote for their favorite in the People’s Choice Awards. More than $100,000 in prizes will be awarded.
The first four ArtFields competitions delivered nearly half a million dollars in cash prizes to regional artists residing in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.
Among highlights:
▪ The new Salon Conversations, dialogue between established artists discussing various topics within the art industry today. Returning for a second year is Lunchtime Crunchtime, featuring 40 competition artists speaking about their craft for three minutes apiece. Both “networking” events take place in the Bean Market just across from the Village Green.
▪ ArtFields is taking it to the street this year, by combining area college and university students’ talents with a favorite pastime: Collegiate artists will create putt-putt holes throughout downtown Lake City. These fun, inventive works of art will mirror the imaginative themes found in a number of the festival’s featured venues, and attendees can play through at their leisure.
▪ Artist instructors will lead hands-on arts and crafts stations as part of the ArtMakers program from 1-4 p.m. April 29.
▪ Visitors can peruse the artisan handmade goods at the Makers Market, now two days.
Festival schedule, events and other activities: artfieldssc.org
