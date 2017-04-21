5 ways to have fun in Columbia this weekend

Looking for things to do in Columbia this weekend? We’ve got five suggestions.
ARTISTA VISTA: Regular gallery hours Friday and Saturday in various Vista locations. This art event marks its 25th year, with several special activities planned. Free admission. music and other entertainment spread throughout the Vista. Participating galleries and other details: www.vistacolumbia.com/special-events/artista-vista
INDIE GRITS: Various times, through Sunday, anchored at Nickelodeon Theatre. Art, music, food, games, after parties, puppet slams and a variety show – along with 17 feature films, 69 shorts and 6 music videos – are all on tap for this year’s event. The theme is “Visiones” – a nod to the growth of the Latino community in South Carolina and its cultural influence. Saturday, look for the Food Truck Parranda, noon-5 p.m., in the 100 block of Hampton Street. Daily schedule and other details: http://www.indiegrits.com/
HEART & SOLE WOMEN’S FIVE MILER: 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Finlay Park. Join this popular run that raises awareness about heart disease in women. In addition to the run, there’s lots of health information at the post-race wellness expo. 930 Laurel St. $35 in advance, $45 on race day. www.heartandsolerun.com
SOUTH CAROLINA CORNBREAD FESTIVAL: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday at Earlewood Park. A day of celebration for the family. Concerts, food trucks, a cornhole competition, beer and wing garden, gospel café, vendors, cornbread eating contest, kids play area and more are on tap. 1111 Parkside Drive. Free admission. www.columbiasc.net/calendar
AUGUSTA BAKER’S DOZEN: A CELEBRATION OF STORIES: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at North Main Library. Bring the family and enjoy a morning of storytelling, music and theater performances with acclaimed author and illustrator Jerry Pinkney, the featured guest at this year’s program. 5306 North Main St. Free admission. www.richlandlibrary.com
