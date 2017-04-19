Favorite ‘Seinfeld’ moments, as the comedian comes to Columbia

From 1989 to 1998, “Seinfeld” had fans laughing and talking about a show that proudly claimed to be about nothing.
The star of that show, comedian Jerry Seinfeld, will be at Township Auditorium on Friday, April 21.
On the TV show, Seinfeld was a standup comic who hung out with friends George, Elaine and Kramer in New York City.
While it’s been nearly two decades since the television show ended its run, folks still use many of the phrases that were either created, or popularized, on the 30-minute sitcom.
Many millennials may not even realize they are using phrases popularized on a TV show that aired while they were toddlers. Here are a few that may sound familiar.
Yada, yada, yada: In the show’s eighth season, George’s girlfriend used the phrase to gloss over stories. It’s definitely stuck.
VIDEO FROM SEINFELD: Yada, Yada, Yada
Not that there’s anything wrong with that: In 1992’s fourth season, political correctness was strong. In one episode, a reporter speculated that Jerry and George might be gay. Both denied it, but added, “Not that there’s anything wrong with that.”
VIDEO FROM SEINFELD: Not that there’s anything wrong with that
Close talker: In season five, Elaine’s boyfriend got way too close when he spoke with people.
VIDEO FROM SEINFELD: Kramer meets the close talker
Double-dipper: Something that certainly happened before this season four episode, but a phrase that gained attention again when George got caught double-dipping a chip at a food table during a wake.
VIDEO FROM SEINFELD: Double dipper
Soup Nazi: In the seventh season, “Seinfeld” made the “Soup Nazi” a well-known character and his signature phrase, “No soup for you!” The friends frequented a restaurant with delectable soups but a grumpy owner who would send patrons packing who did not order correctly with an angry, “No soup for you!”
VIDEO FROM SEINFELD: Soup Nazi
Puffy shirt: One of Kramer’s girlfriends was a clothes designer. In season five, Jerry unknowingly agreed to wear one of her creations on a TV appearance – a puffy pirate shirt.
VIDEO FROM SEINFELD: Puffy shirt
Festivus: The airing of grievances, the feats of strength and the Festivus Pole make for the perfect anti-Christmas tradition.
VIDEO: The miracle of Festivus
If you go
Jerry Seinfeld
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, April 21
WHERE: Township Auditorium, 1703 Taylor St.
COST: Limited single tickets remain for $80. Go to the Township Auditorium box office at 1703 Taylor Street or call (803) 576-2356. You can also call Ticketmaster (800) 745-3000 to charge by phone or go to www.ticketmaster.com.
INFO: www.thetownship.org
