9 of our favorite tree photos, in honor of Saturday’s Earth Day

Saturday, April 22 is Earth Day, and we at Go Columbia will be doing our part to show our love for the planet. With the 50th anniversary of Earth Day – which raises awareness about the environment and climate – in 2020, Earth Day Network has launched the Trees for the Earth campaign, encouraging the planting of 7.8 billion trees worldwide by 2020. Inspired by this, we have selected some of our favorite trees from the Columbia area, taken over the years by our photo staff.
And, if you want to do something good on Earth Day, West Columbia is holding a citywide cleanup Saturday morning, April 22. Details here: https://westcolumbiasc.gov/2017/04/celebrate-earth-day-with-city-wide-clean-up-community-garden-and-plant-sale
VIDEO: Preserving longleaf pines in Congaree National Park
