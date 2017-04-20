Big Thursday in Columbia: Our 7 favorite must-do events tonight

Decisions, decisions.
Thursday is a big night for events in Columbia, and it might be tough to choose which one – or two or three – to attend.
One of Main Street’s most popular festivals, Indie Grits, opens Thursday for its weekend run, as does a favorite in the Vista, Artista Vista.
The Fireflies are at home, and there is music, theater and culture on tap, too.
We’ve rounded up seven of our favorite events on tap Thursday.
INDIE GRITS FESTIVAL is built around film, but it has grown in offerings so much that to just call it a film festival would be limiting. There’s art, music, food, games, after parties, puppet slams and a variety show packed into four days – in addition to the 17 feature films, 69 shorts and 6 music videos shown on screen. Tonight’s free opening night block party, 6-10 p.m., will feature artists exhibiting work in the streets and in gallery spaces, along with food and live music with soul singer Curtis Harding (7:30 p.m.) and alt. country group Lambchop (8:45 p.m.) Festival events are anchored at the Nickelodeon Theatre.
1600 block of Main Street. Click here for our suggestions on films to catch during the festival, which runs through Sunday, and here for a guide to artists works.
ARTISTA VISTA, the free gallery crawl through the dining and entertainment district, has been a way to show off how cool and quirky Columbia’s Vista is for the past 25 years. Nine Vista galleries will open their doors from 5-9 p.m. Thursday and be open for viewing during regular gallery hours Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22. Many have special shows for Artista Vista. There also will be a new permanent sculpture dedication, a temporary art installation and the return of the Lantern and Light Parade.
Click here for our Artista Vista guide of what to see.
AUGUSTA BAKER’S DOZEN features illustrating with award-winning author/illustrator Jerry Pinkney. Learn drawing tips and techniques in an interactive drawing workshop. Pinkney has illustrated more than 100 books for children, many of them traditional folktales, such as “The Lion and the Mouse,” “The Ugly Duckling” and “John Henry.”
4-6 p.m. at Richland Library Main, 1431 Assembly St. www.richlandlibrary.com
LEXINGTON LIVE kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at Lexington’s Icehouse Amphitheater. The new free seasonal weekly concert series is on Thursdays; tonight’s featured performer is Sol Fusion.
107 W. Main St., Lexington. www.icehouseamphitheater.com/
COMEDIAN DOUG STANHOPE brings his show to New Brookland Tavern for one night. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.
122 State St., West Columbia. $35. www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2899503
THE BALD SOPRANO opens at USC’s Lab Theatre. Ionesco’s influential 1950 “anti-play” begins with the Smiths, a quintessentially British husband and wife, discussing the dinner they’ve just had (in advance of the dinner party they’re about to host) – and the chaos that ensues as guests begin to arrive.
8 p.m. in the Booker T. Washington building, 1400 Wheat St. $5. http://artsandsciences.sc.edu
COLUMBIA FIREFLIES opens a four-night home series against the Lexington Legends. Tonight’s promotion is Thirsty Thursday.
7:05 p.m. at Spirit Communications Park. Tickets start at $5: https://www.firefliestickets.com/web/event/117/lexington-legends-04-20-2017/
Comments