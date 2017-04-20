Music in the Midlands: Sierra Hull, Dark Star Orchestra, Terrence Young

Sierra Hull
At 11 years old, bluegrass prodigy Sierra Hull performed at the Grand Ole Opry. At 16, she had an album under her belt. Now 25, the mandolinist and singer-songwriter is touring in support of her fourth record, “Weighted Down,” a stripped down, coming-of-age work produced by banjo master Bela Fleck.
8 p.m. Friday, April 21 at Newberry Opera House, 1201 McKibben St., Newberry. $30-$45. www.newberryoperahouse.com
OTHER CONCERTS AROUND TOWN
Dark Star Orchestra: Dead Heads will appreciate the Grateful Dead concert experience provided by this tribute band, for a fraction of the price.
8 p.m. Friday, April 21 at Music Farm, 1022 Senate St. $25. www.musicfarm.com
The Terence Young Jazz Experience: Join guitarist Terence Young for his smooth jazz CD release concert.
8 p.m. Friday, April 21 at Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College, 7300 College St., Irmo. $20 in advance, $30 at the door. www.harbisontheatre.org
Local H: Formed in 1990 in Zion, Illinois, the rock band is still going strong with energetic live shows. With Isabelle’s Gift.
8:30 p.m. Friday, April 21 at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $12. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
South Carolina Philharmonic: For its season finale, the S.C. Phil is renting a 32-foot, three-manual electric organ. The show, “Certified Organic,” includes the thundering Saint-Saëns Organ Symphony.
7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at Koger Center for the Arts, 1501 Greene St. $17-$47. Students can get $5 tickets at the door. www.scphilharmonic.com
Dee Dee Brogan: Brogan takes the Rhythm on the River stage with Allison Skipper for covers and a few originals.
6-9 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at West Columbia Riverwalk Amphitheatre, 131 Alexander Road, West Columbia. Free. www.cwcchamber.com
Comments