Best of the rest: Events for April 21 and beyond

FRIDAY, APRIL 21
KERSHAW COUNTY SPECIAL OLYMPICS 2017: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at Camden Military Academy. Plan to join families, friends, and numerous volunteers as they cheer for some 250 student athletes from the KC school district and the KC Board of Disabilities and Special Needs. Games will include unassisted and assisted metered walks and runs, soft ball, tennis ball and bowling ball throws, wheelchair and walker races, standing long jumps and soccer kicks. Sure to appeal will be the horse/buggy/tractor rides, face painting, and free Snow Cones. Visitors: dress comfortably and bring your own picnic fare. Torch Run from Camden IGA will be at 8:45 am.; Opening Ceremony, 9 am; and Awards Ceremony at12:15 pm. Rain date April 28th. Camden Military Academy is located at 520 Hwy 1 North, Camden, SC 29020. For website info, go to https://www.facebook.com/kershawcountyspecialolympics/
AUGUSTA BAKER’S DOZEN: AN EVENING WITH JERRY PINKNEY: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday at Richland Library, Sandhills. Join us for an inspiring evening with acclaimed author and illustrator, Jerry Pinkney. His reputation and influence in children’s literature are unmatched. A reception and book signing will follow. 763 Fashion Dr. www.richlandlibrary.com
ERIC JEROME DICKEY BOOK SIGNING: 7 p.m. Friday at Books-A-Million, Village at Sandhill. Dickey will visit Columbia on his “Finding Gideon” book tour. Of all of Eric’s 25+ novels, the Gideon series is the most beloved to fans. It follows the life of a globe-trotting, darkly mysterious assassin, Gideon, whose dark past seems to follow him wherever he goes. Fans have been waiting for the next Gideon installment for over seven years, and “Finding Gideon” will not disappoint. Its the perfect, sexy thriller to shake off that last chill of winter and move boldly into spring and summer. 164 Forum Dr. www.ericjeromedickey.com
THE DUTCH FORK CHORAL SOCIETY PRESENTS “ANGELIC VOICES CONCERT”: 7 p.m. Friday at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church. This free concert will be performed by DFCS and Crossroads Intermediate School Honor Choirs with guest soloist, Lawrence Abernathy and will include “Requiem” by Faure and several other selections from both choirs. Donations accepted. 6952 St. Andrews Rd. Jim Buck, (803) 318-0488 or (803) 414-2222, info@dutchforkchoralsociety.com. www.dutchforkchoralsociety.com
DARK STAR ORCHESTRA: doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. Friday at Music Farm Columbia. Dark Star Orchestra continues the Grateful Dead concert experience. Their shows are built off the Dead’s extensive catalog and the talent of these seven fine musicians. On any given night, the band will perform a show based on a set list from the Grateful Dead’s 30 years of extensive touring or use their catalog to program a unique set list for the show. This allows fans both young and old to share in the experience. By recreating set lists from the past, and by developing their own sets of Dead songs, Dark Star Orchestra offers a continually evolving artistic outlet within this musical canon. Honoring both the band and the fans, Dark Star Orchestra’s members seek out the unique style and sound of each era while simultaneously offering their own informed improvisations. $25. 1022 Senate St. (803) 252-9392, www.musicfarm.com
GOOD HAIR FILM SCREENING & COMEDY SHOW: doors open, 7:30 p.m. Show, 8:30 p.m. Friday at Tapps Arts Center. “Every relationship has a few split ends” – that’s the punny takeaway from Good Hair, a hilarious new short film that is part of a night of laughs appropriately dubbed Comedy & Curls. The night begins with stand-up from the top comics in the South-East: past comics include Dedrick Flynn, Brian Emond, Lace Larrabee, Jenn Snyder, and Yohance Collins. Then, the evening concludes with Good Hair, a wickedly funny new comedy short from filmmakers, comedians and real-life couple Catherine Dee Holly and Fray Forde. Advanced, $5; day of show, $8. 1644 Main St. (803) 988-0013, www.tappsartscenter.com
HAND TO GOD: 8 p.m. Friday at Trustus Theatre. In a small town church basement in Texas, there is a puppet that has gone rogue, and it seems as though nothing anyone does will ever be enough to stop him. The foul-mouthed puppet, Tyrone, has commandeered Jason’s hand and he’s causing chaos left and right among Jason, his mother, his classmates, and his pastor. Tyrone wreaks havoc on relationships as secrets are spilled, faith is questioned, and sex and sin run rampant. ‘Hand to God’ is a hilariously dark comedy about a demonic sock puppet who leads the main characters through a twisted journey of exploring good and evil, faith and morality, and the ties that bind us. Adults, $30; students, $20. 520 Lady St. (803) 254-9732, www.trustus.org
THE BALD SOPRANO: 8 p.m. Friday at the Lab Theatre. Ionesco’s influential 1950 “anti-play” begins with The Smiths, a quintessentially British husband and wife, discussing the dinner they’ve just had (in advance of the dinner party they’re about to host). As their guests arrive, the communication between characters becomes increasingly chaotic, leading to a furious explosion of non-sequiturs. Then, as if they are living on a loop, it starts all over again. $5. 1400 Wheat St., on the first floor of the Booker T. Washington building. (803) 777-9353, bush@mailbox.sc.edu. http://artsandsciences.sc.edu
SATURDAY, APRIL 22
RICHLAND COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT CITIZENS ACADEMY ALUMNI ASSOCIATION YARD SALE: 8 a.m.-noon Saturday at North Springs Recreation Center parking lot. Sheriff Leon Lott invites the community to help support the Sheriff’s Department - Citizens Academy Alumni Association Yard Sale! Proceeds from this event will benefit the Richland County Sheriff’s Foundation which provides funding for bullet proof vests, K-9 equipment, educational scholarships, Kid ID Print, D.A.R.E., Explorer Post 601, Project H.O.P.E., Bike Patrol, and Chaplaincy Program. 1320 Clemson Rd. Lieutenant Danny Brown, Richland County Sheriff’s Department, (803) 309-5070, dbrown@rcsd.net.
21ST LMPC RUMMAGE SALE: 8 a.m.-noon Saturday at Lake Murray Presbyterian Church. Presbyterian women welcome you to the newly renovated gymnasium for twice the shopping pleasure this year. You’ll find bargain prices on clothing and shoes for the entire family, toys, small appliances that work, books, nick-knacks, kitchenware, sports gear, bikes, recreation gear, lawnmowers, outdoor and indoor furniture, lamps, décor pillows, baskets, baby items, tools, linens, and so much more. Outside under the tents you’ll find the Men of the Church selling “guy stuff”. 2721 Dutch Fork Rd., Chapin. (803) 345-5140, www.lmpchurch.org
WEST COLUMBIA EARTH DAY CELEBRATION: 9 a.m.-noon Saturday starting at City Hall. Volunteers are encouraged to come to City Hall to pick up gloves, safety vests, and trash bags and head to the community space of choice. A shred truck will be onsite. The following will be collected in the City Hall parking lot: tires (limited to 4 per household), batteries, used cooking oil, electronics, computers, monitors, printers, laptops, microwaves, radios, phones, game systems, DVDs, TVs, and paint cans (filled with kitty litter, sand or dirt). The West Columbia Beautification Foundation is also having a plant sale in the City Hall parking lot. Floral hanging baskets of geraniums, petunias, and other annuals will be available for purchase as well as flats of snap dragons, petunias, marigolds, and more. 200 N. 12th St., West Columbia.
PARTY FOR THE PLANET: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Party for the Planet brings families together to help improve the health and well-being of the planet. This year’s celebration includes interactive educational activities, games, cooking, gardening and fitness demonstrations. 500 Wildlife Pkwy. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
ABOUT BOATING SAFELY: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at Palms of Rocky Point Club House. Boaters and watercraft operators are encouraged to take a boating safety class taught by the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. The one day course is certified by South Carolina DNR and students will earn South Carolina’s Boater Education Card by passing the course exam. In South Carolina, boaters under 16 years of age are required by law to pass an approved boater education course before operating, without supervision, a personal watercraft (PWC) or a boat powered by a motor with 15 hp or more. $30 per person. Students under the age of 12 years must be accompanied by an adult enrolled in the class. Robert Falsetti, (803) 518-6163, rfalsetti@sc.rr.com. www.register-ed.com/events/register/99222
MOTHER GOOSE: 10 a.m. Saturday at the Township Auditorium. Mimi Worrell, Artistic Director of the Carolina Ballet, has selected many of the stories from the Mother Goose collection for this delightful program. In this version, Mother Goose is none other than the Old Women Who Lived in Shoe. With stories as familiar at “The Man in the Moon,” “Twinkle-twinkle Little Star,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Jack and Jill,” “Mary Had a Little Lamb”, to the less familiar “Princess of the Pagodas,” the ballet dances along to the beautiful music and rollicking fun as the Knave of Hearts steals the King’s tarts and is quickly apprehended by all the King’s men. A small reception for the audience members to meet and greet the cast will be held immediately following the performance. The reception cost is included in the ticket price. $10.50. 1703 Taylor St. (803) 576-2350, www.thetownship.org
A CELEBRATION OF STORIES: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday at Richland Library, North Main. Bring the entire family and enjoy a morning of storytelling, music and theater performances with Jerry Pinkney. 5306 North Main St. www.richlandlibrary.com
PRAISEFEST 2017: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Spring Valley Presbyterian Church. The fourth annual PraiseFest will feature eight local praise bands along with a liturgical dance team. Held on the front lawn of Spring Valley Presbyterian Church, festival goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to settle for an afternoon of family friendly music. Corn hole toss, children’s games and bounce houses will be on the lawn for free fun. Concessions will be available. Festival attendees are encouraged to bring food to benefit Richland Two Backpack Program, a hunger fighting program that sends home weekend meals in students’ backpacks each Friday afternoon. Donations needed are instant oatmeal, instant grits, granola bars, soup, and canned pasta. 125 Sparkleberry Ln. (803) 788-3589, www.svpc.org/praisefest
SOUTH CAROLINA CORNBREAD FESTIVAL: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday at Earlewood Park. A day of celebration for the whole family. Concerts, food trucks, cornhole competition, gospel café, vendors, cornbread eating contest, corn muffin play land (Kids), etc. 1111Parkside Dr. www.columbiasc.net/calendar
LOVE LIES STAGE PLAY: 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at WOW Performing Arts Center. What happens when one woman’s truth is another woman’s lie? At the brink of desperation, Emily is willing to do whatever it takes to keep the love she worked so hard for. But is she crazy in love or stuck in a fantasy? $20. 5816 Shakespeare Rd, Ste A. (803) 807-2969, www.wowproduction.org
COLUMBIA WALK LIKE MADD 2017: 3-5 p.m. Saturday at Saluda Shoals Park. “Walk Like MADD” is your chance to do something about drunk driving in our community. This year, thousands of people in over 60 cities around the nation will participate in 5k events to eliminate drunk driving from our roadways. You can help MADD eliminate drunk driving by signing up for a Walk Like MADD event near you as a walker, team captain, or volunteer. You can even be involved without attending the event by signing up as a virtual walker or making a donation to another walker or team. 5605 Bush River Rd. (803) 772-1228, www.walklikemadd.org/columbia
MAIN STREET BEER GARDEN: 4-10 p.m. Saturday on the corner of Lady and Main streets. Hosted by Bierkeller Columbia. Our one-day beer garden will celebrate the formal launch of our newest beer, the dark and bready Fastenbier. We will also be pouring fresh Kellerbier and Rauchbier, playing German music, and selling your favorite sausages and specials from our friends at the The Wurst Wagen. 1300 Main St. www.facebook.com
THE TALLY HO CLUB REUNION FINALE: 5-10 p.m. Saturday at Cockpit Park. The Tally-Ho Club happy hour reunion with D.J. Butch Davidson. Cash bar - beer, wine and mixers. No coolers allowed but you may BYOB. Mixers in 16 oz. cups sold along with hot dogs. Cockpit Park is an 8,000 sq. ft. clubhouse inside the old Miller Beer warehouse. A portion of the proceeds go to benefit The Cole & Stacy Sawyer Memorial Foundation to build a facility for children in need and their families. Advance tickets, $15. Tickets at door, $20. 901 Brookwood Dr. www.thecockpitpark.com
SHRIMP SHAGGIN’ AND SUDS: 6-9 p.m. Saturday at Palmetto Collegiate Institute. Shrimp, Shaggin’ and Suds, hosted by Lexington County Recreation and Aging Commission, is a fundraising event to raise funds for the Meals on Wheels Program in Lexington County. The event, which brings awareness to senior hunger, provides an opportunity for the Lexington community to come together to address this issue and raise funds that will provide meals to those seniors in need of services to support them in having adequate and proper nutrition. The Meals on Wheels Program provides senior participants five noon time meals per week to support proper nutrition, maintain overall health, and support continued independence. Ticket price includes low country shrimp boil catered by Diimmler’s, beer, wine, music and dancing. $40; a reserved table and (8) tickets, $300. 104 Hendrix St., Lexington (803) 356-5111, www.lcrac.com
BOLERO: A TRIBUTE TO MAURICE RAVEL: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Township Auditorium. A sophisticated repertory program focusing on the elegant impressionism of Maurice Ravel’s music. Adults, $20.50; student and military, $15.50 and children, $10.50. 1703 Taylor St. (803) 576-2350, www.thetownship.org
MUSIC FOR A CAUSE: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Koger Center for the Arts. Historic Columbia is teaming up with the South Carolina Philharmonic as their “Music for a Cause” partner charity for the Certified Organic concert. Saint–Saëns’ grandiose Organ Symphony will fill every nook and cranny of the hall. Nationally-renowned Columbia native Andy Akiho performs a striking piece of his own creation commissioned by the National Symphony Orchestra, and Respighi lends his majestic touch to a soaring season finale. Select “charity” concert tickets using the code “Historic Columbia” in the $31 sections and the Philharmonic will donate 75% of those sales to Historic Columbia. $17-$47. 1051 Greene St. (803) 771-7937, (803) 251-2222, www.scphilharmonic.com
THE BALD SOPRANO: 8 p.m. Saturday at the Lab Theatre. Ionesco’s influential 1950 “anti-play” begins with The Smiths, a quintessentially British husband and wife, discussing the dinner they’ve just had (in advance of the dinner party they’re about to host). As their guests arrive, the communication between characters becomes increasingly chaotic, leading to a furious explosion of non-sequiturs. Then, as if they are living on a loop, it starts all over again. $5. 1400 Wheat St., on the first floor of the Booker T. Washington building. (803) 777-9353, bush@mailbox.sc.edu. http://artsandsciences.sc.edu
SUNDAY, APRIL 23
WILSON AND WORLD WAR I: 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the Woodrow Wilson Family Home. Noted Woodrow Wilson scholar and historian Ken Clements and World War I author Fritz Hamer will deliver a presentation on President Woodrow Wilson’s leadership of the U.S. involvement in World War I and the lasting effects of his decisions before, during and after the war. In addition, tours will be offered at the site and World War I soldier re-enactors will engage the public on the grounds. Free and open to the public. 1705 Hampton St. www.historiccolumbia.org
AN AFTERNOON WITH STEINWAY: 3 p.m. Sunday at Rice Music House. This afternoon of piano and songs features Soprano Angela Yoon (Indian University, Bloomington IN) and pianist Dr. Jason Terry (University of South Carolina, Columbia). This dynamic duo will perform music by Gershwin, Saint-Saens, Weill, Rogers and Schwantner. Free. Village at Sandhill, 470-16 Town Center Place. (803) 254-2777, www.ricemusichouse.com
THE 2ND ANNUAL SEXIEST ALL WHITE DAY PARTY: 3-11:30 p.m. Sunday at 701 Whaley. The sexiest all white day party is back! Join Columbia’s elite professionals as they celebrate birthdays, network and party in all white. This event will feature: 3 DJ’s, live entertainment, valet service, multiple floor art gallery, 3 full bars, brunch menu, food trucks, private vip lounge, bottle service, dance floor, the most beautiful people photo booth, giveaways, party confessionals, and more. All white is strongly preferred. $20-$600. 701 Whaley St. Birthday rsvp’s call/text, (803) 250-6579, www.eventbrite.com
LOVE LIES STAGE PLAY: 3 p.m. Sunday at WOW Performing Arts Center. What happens when one woman’s truth is another woman’s lie? At the brink of desperation, Emily is willing to do whatever it takes to keep the love she worked so hard for. But is she crazy in love or stuck in a fantasy? $20. 5816 Shakespeare Rd, Ste A. (803) 807-2969, www.wowproduction.org
THE BALD SOPRANO: 8 p.m. Sunday at the Lab Theatre. Ionesco’s influential 1950 “anti-play” begins with The Smiths, a quintessentially British husband and wife, discussing the dinner they’ve just had (in advance of the dinner party they’re about to host). As their guests arrive, the communication between characters becomes increasingly chaotic, leading to a furious explosion of non-sequiturs. Then, as if they are living on a loop, it starts all over again. $5. 1400 Wheat St., on the first floor of the Booker T. Washington building. (803) 777-9353, bush@mailbox.sc.edu. http://artsandsciences.sc.edu
MONDAY, APRIL 24
TUESDAY, APRIL 25
FISH PASSAGE TOUR: 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, meet at Riverfront Park’s north parking lot. Learn about the extraordinary journeys of the American Shad and other species as they migrate from oceans to freshwater rivers to spawn. 4122 River Dr. Parks & Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
CITIZEN POWER: MAKING DEMOCRACY WORK: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Washington Street United Methodist Church. Columbia area League of Women Voters offer this free workshop. Includes manual, “Advocacy 101, Constituent-Based Communications to Effect Change within the Legislative Process”. Speakers: Lynn Teague, LWVSC lobbyist and JoAnne Day, LWVSC Co-chair. Learn latest trends about how to advocate for your cause with state and federal elected officials and their staff. Pre-registration is required. 1401 Washington St. Sharon Ayling, (803) 908-9698, rsayling@gmail.com. http://tinyurl.com/ CitizenPower.
DAVE REMPIS’ LATICE: 8:30 p.m. (doors open, 8 p.m.) Tuesday at if ART Gallery. Columbia’s if ART Gallery presents a solo concert by veteran Chicago saxophonist Dave Rempis. The concert is part of Rempis’ sprawling solo journey around the United States this spring. During the tour, Rempis develops repertoire for his first solo release scheduled on Aerophonic Records this fall. $10. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26
THURSDAY, APRIL 27
NATIONAL WALK AT LUNCH DAY: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday at the State House. This is the 11th year of National Walk@Lunch Day. It was created by the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association to encourage Americans to live healthier lives by incorporating lunchtime walks into their daily routines. Health benefits of walking include managing your weight, controlling your blood pressure, decreasing your risk of having a heart attack or stroke, relieving arthritis and back pain and lowering stress levels. 1100 Gervais St. www.SouthCarolinaBlues.com, www.BlueChoiceSC.com
THE NEWCOMERS’ CLUB OF GREATER COLUMBIA LUNCHEON: 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Spring Valley Country Club. The program will feature Ruth Branham, local history guide with the City of Cayce and the River Alliance, who will speak about the 12,000-year history of the Cayce area and the park that is being developed in the Timmerman Trail area. The Newcomers’ Club is a nonprofit organization formed to assist new residents in beginning a social life in a new community and to promote interest in great Columbia’s civic and cultural affairs. 300 Spring Valley Rd. (803) 750-6695, www.newcomersofgreatercolumbia.com
NFB’S ANNUAL BBQ FUND RAISER: Noon-8 p.m. Thursday at the Federation Center of the Blind. The Columbia chapter of the National Federation of the Blind invites you to receive half a BBQ chicken or chopped BBQ sandwich, green beans, corn on the cob and a roll for only $10! The food is prepared by The Friendly Caterer. The funds from our fundraiser go toward programs such as the general operation of the Columbia chapter, assisting our members to attend the state and national conventions of the NFB, and sponsoring the NFB national office in Baltimore, Maryland. 119 S Kilbourne Rd. Steve and Shannon Cook, (803) 260-1292.
LOADING DOCK LIVE! FREE OUTDOOR CONCERT: 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Township. The Township Foundation’s Loading Dock Live! concert series returns, featuring The Grass Is Dead. Grass is Dead are a bluegrass combo paying homage to the music and cultural legacy of The Grateful Dead. Since 1998, pickin’ and grinnin’ is what they do best. Loading Dock Live! will be held in the loading dock area in the rear of the Township. Bring a cooler and a lawn chair. No alcohol will be sold but food trucks will be on site. The event is free to the public. 1703 Taylor St. (803) 576-2350, www.thetownship.org
USC’S THOMAS COOPER SOCIETY DINNER FEATURING RON RASH: 6 p.m. Thursday in the university’s Ernest F. Hollings Special Collections library. Rash, a PEN/Faulkner Finalist who wrote the New York Times bestselling novel “Serena,” will receive the Thomas Cooper Medal at the dinner. A selection of Rash’s books will be available for purchase at the dinner. Signed bookplates will be available to those who attend. The Thomas Cooper Medal is presented annually in recognition of distinction in the arts and sciences. Open to the public. $75. 1322 Greene St. (803) 777-3142, http://library.sc.edu
LEXINGTON LIVE: 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Icehouse Amphitheater. ‘Tis the season for outdoor concert series, and the town of Lexington is offering its own. Lexington Live concerts will be at the town’s new amphitheater. This week’s featured performer is Finesse. Free. 107 W. Main St., Lexington. (803) 358-7275, www.icehouseamphitheater.com/
WINE WITH THE FRIENDS OF THE MET CAC: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday at The Vino Garage. In recognition of April as National Child Abuse Awareness Month, the Friends of the Metropolitan Children’s Advocacy Center are hosting a wine tasting fundraiser. Heavy appetizers and petite desserts will be served. Announcement of the former Assessment and Resource Center’s new name and wine tasting will begin at 7 p.m. $25 per person; $40 per couple. 2327 Main St. Rob Schaller, robschaller@hotmail.com. www.eventbrite.com
CLT GAME & GARDEN SPRING FEST: 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday at Hay Hill. The Congaree Land Trust is hosting its spring “friend-raiser” to support land conservation in the Midlands, and celebrate their 25th anniversary. Join us for a night of conservation, cocktails and cooking on the wild side, with heavy hors d’oeuvres from local chefs, and music by The Blue Iguanas! $50 each. 1625 Bluff Rd. (803) 988-0000, melissa@congareelt.org. www.eventbrite.com
CHAMBER MUSIC SOUTHEAST: 7 p.m. Thursday at the Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County (FAC). The last concert of the 2016-17 chamber music series will feature pianist Phillip Bush along with renowned chamber musicians Claire Bryant (cello,) Ari Streisfeld (violin,) and mezzo soprano Rachel Calloway. There will be a cocktail reception prior to the concert at 6 p.m. with light hors d’oeuvres catered by Ashley’s at McCaskill’s Farms. Adult advance, $30; $35 at door. Students, $15. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden (803) 425-7676, www.fineartscenter.org
ONGOING EVENTS
ARTISTA VISTA GALLERY CRAWL: Art exhibits, Thursday-Saturday at various Vista art galleries. Through April 22. www.VistaColumbia.com
ANIMAL FARM: Stage performance, Wednesday, April 19 through Saturday, April 22 at Drayton Hall Theatre. Show times are 8 p.m., with an additional 3 p.m. matinee on Saturday, April 22. $12 for students, $16 for USC faculty/staff, military personnel and seniors (60+) and $18 for the general public. 1214 College St. (803) 777-2551, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea/draytonhall
TOM STANLEY: DRAWING IN PAINT, 1992 – 2017: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at if ART Gallery. Through April 22. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 255-0068, (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com/
JEFF SUMEREL: THE SUBJECTIVE GRATITUDE OF TIME: Exhibit, Wednesday-Sunday at 701 CCA. Through April 30. 701 Whaley St., second floor. Wim Roefs, (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. www.701cca.org
J MICHAEL MCGUIRT EXHIBITION, “FORM & FLOW”: Exhibit, Monday-Friday at The Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County (FAC). Through May 5. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676, extension 300, www.fineartscenter.org
BLACK MEDICINE/WHITE BODIES: AN INVESTIGATION OF CHARLESTON’S YELLOW FEVER EPIDEMICS 1854-1871: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at McKissick Museum, second floor, north gallery. Through May 6. Free. 816 Bull St. (803) 777-7251, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum/mckissick-museum
HAND TO GOD: Stage performance, select days at Trustus Theatre. Through May 6. Adults, $30; students, $20. 520 Lady St. (803) 254-9732, www.trustus.org
“JOCELYN CHATEAUVERT: PLANT, FIBER, PAPER, OBJECT”: Exhibit, Tuesday-Saturday at Gallery West. Through May 27. 134 State St. (803) 207-9265, www.gallerywestcolumbia.com
BEYOND BOLLYWOOD: INDIAN AMERICANS SHAPE THE NATION: Exhibit, Monday-Sunday at the South Carolina State Museum. Through July 9. General admission is $13.95 for adults, $12.95 for seniors, $11.95 for children and $4 for museum members. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
XANTHUS SMITH AND CIVIL WAR MARITIME ART: Exhibit, Tues.-Sat. at the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Museum. Through Aug. 26. Adults 18-61, $6; seniors 62 and over, $5; military (active duty and veterans), $5; youth 10-17, $3; children 9 and under, free. First Sunday of the Month, $1 for ages 10 and over. Members, free. 301 Gervais St. (803) 737-8287, www.crr.sc.gov
‘SAVAGE ANCIENT SEAS’ AND ‘SEA MONSTERS: A PREHISTORIC ADVENTURE’: Exhibit, Monday-Sunday at The South Carolina State Museum. Through Sept. 5. Guests can see both the exhibit and film for a complete underwater prehistoric experience for only $16.95 for adults, $15.95 for seniors (62 and older), $14.95 for children (ages 3-12) and $7 for museum members. Regular blockbuster admission, including museum general admission is $13.95 for adults, $12.95 for seniors, $11.95 for children and $4 for museum members. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays at Cayce United Methodist Church. For singles age 55-plus. Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home. 1600 12th St., Cayce. Mary Beth Lamey, (803) 996-1023, (803) 995-0068. www.thompsonsfuneral.com
SECOND SHIFT TWOSDAYS: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays at the S.C. State Museum. 2 for $10 or $5 per person. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Trenholm Park, indoors. Free. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
CITY ROOTS FARMERS MARKET: 4-7 p.m. Thursdays at City Roots Farmers Market. 1005 Airport Blvd. (803) 254-2302, erin@cityroots.org. www.cityroots.org/city-roots-farmers-market
KARAOKE: 8 p.m.-midnight Thursdays at Vista Keys Dueling Piano Bar. Join us for a night of karaoke! 700 Gervais St., suite B-2. (803) 317-3676, info@vistakeys.com. www.vistakeys.com
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Fridays at Bill’s Music Shop. Open stage and bluegrass/acoustic jam session every Friday night. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
SODA CITY MARKET: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays on the 1500 block of Main Street. Runs year-round, rain or shine. http://sodacitysc.com/
FREE SUNDAYS AT COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART: Noon-5 p.m. Sundays at the Columbia Museum of Art. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org/visit
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 1:30 p.m. Sundays at The Barn. $5 per lesson. First lesson is free. 680 Cherokee Ln., West Columbia. (803) 772-0546, www.thebarnsc.biz
UPCOMING EVENTS
ST. ALBAN’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WINE & CHEESE: 6 p.m. April 28 at St. Alban’s. This year’s W&C will benefit Sistercare, right here in our community. Please join us for a wonderful evening of fellowship and awesome food. $20, at the door or in advance. 403 Park Rd., Lexington. Church office, (803) 359-2444. www.stalbanschurch.net
UNDER THE TRUSSES: 6:30-9 p.m. April 28 at David & Liz’s home rehab. This is CHYP’s 2nd Annual “Under the Trusses” event. The event will be a little different as we will be showcasing one of Habitat’s spring rehabs instead of a new build. So while you may not see as many “trusses,” we can definitely guarantee the same amount of fun, networking, and learning- including a neighborhood “pickup truck hayride” tour. There will be a cash bar with wine and beer as well as some appetizers- all proceeds go into support the efforts of Habitat for Humanity and building a scholarship fund for the candidate homeowner children. 4908 Burke Ave. www.facebook.com/ColumbiaHYP
LINDSAY HOLLER AND GEORGE FETNER – SOLO ACOUSITC SETS: 7 p.m. April 28 at Drip Coffee, 5 Points. Join Fetner and his good friend Lindsay Holler for an evening of solo tunes at the intimate Drip Coffee. Fetner will be performing songs off his latest release “Some Things We’ll Change,”. Fetner’s music is “lucid, transparent, and liquid; it is a voyage into intimate, personal worlds” (Jasper Magazine). He is a composer, songwriter, and guitarist who has called Columbia his home for over a decade. Holler sings and plays guitar. Her music’s current state of evolution is supported by a little twang and a little late-night clarity. Holler cites influences from the likes of Tom Waits, Gram Parsons, Nina Simone and Neil Young - preferring genre straddlers, categorical misfits and indefinables. 729 Saluda Ave. www.facebook.com
LOVE LIES STAGE PLAY: 7:30 p.m. April 28 at WOW Performing Arts Center. What happens when one woman’s truth is another woman’s lie? At the brink of desperation, Emily is willing to do whatever it takes to keep the love she worked so hard for. But is she crazy in love or stuck in a fantasy? $20. 5816 Shakespeare Rd, Ste A. (803) 807-2969, www.wowproduction.org
MASTERS: A CELEBRATION OF SONG: doors open at 7 p.m., concert begins at 7:30 p.m. April 28 at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Internationally-acclaimed composer and conductor Z. Randall Stroope will join Sandlapper Singers Artistic Director, Dustin Ousley, in directing the first ever-concert dedicated entirely to Stroope’s original compositions. The performance will feature special guest musicians, as well as the Masters Youth Choir, an ensemble of select high-school singers from around the region. Adults, $15. Students (with ID), $5. 3200 Trenholm Rd. www.sandlappersingers.org
SPRING BOOK SALE: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 29 at Richland County Public Library Operations Center. Local residents have an opportunity to peruse more than 30,000 gently-used books, CDs and DVDs. Materials are available in all genres for adults, teens and children. It is a chance to get your hands on some great deals and rare finds while adding to your book, music and movie collections. Prices for paperbacks will start at $1 and $2 for hardbacks. 130 Lancewood Rd. www.richlandlibrary.com
WORLD TAI CHI DAY: 9:30-11:30 a.m. April 29 at the Drew Wellness Center track area. See free demonstrations and learn about the health benefits of Tai Chi. 2101 Walker Solomon Way. phoenixhealtheducation@gmail.com
BLAZERFEST: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 29 at Ridge View High School. There will be bounce houses, a dunking booth, dance competition, taekwondo, and D.J. Smooth from KISS 103.1 radio station to keep the fun lively. Bring the entire family. Admission is free. 4801 Hard Scrabble Rd. www.richland2.org
BEYOND BOLLYWOOD: INDIAN AMERICANS SHAPE THE NATION OPENING EXHIBIT: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 29 at the South Carolina State Museum. From the builders of some of America’s earliest railroads and farms to Civil Rights pioneers and digital technology entrepreneurs, Indian Americans have long been an inextricable part of American life. The State Museum’s new traveling exhibition, ‘Beyond Bollywood: Indian Americans Shape the Nation’, details the history of Indian Americans and their contributions to the United States from the 1700s to the present. SCSM will host a number of family friendly activities. 11 a.m.-noon, guests will discover and play traditional Indian games. 1-2 p.m., City Yoga will lead a special kid friendly yoga class. 3 p.m., Dr. Prakash Nagarkatti, Vice President of Research at the University of South Carolina, will present his work on Complementary Alternative Medicine and how his work connects to India scientifically and culturally. General admission is $13.95 for adults, $12.95 for seniors, $11.95 for children and $4 for museum members. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
LOVE LIES STAGE PLAY: 3 and 7:30 p.m. April 29 at WOW Performing Arts Center. What happens when one woman’s truth is another woman’s lie? At the brink of desperation, Emily is willing to do whatever it takes to keep the love she worked so hard for. But is she crazy in love or stuck in a fantasy? $20. 5816 Shakespeare Rd, Ste A. (803) 807-2969, www.wowproduction.org
MRS. NC & MRS. SC UNITED STATES PAGEANTS 2017: Red-carpet mix’n’ mingle vendor showcase, 4 p.m.; final competition, 5 p.m. April 29 at Harbison Theatre. Contestants representing each state will compete for the opportunity to represent the Carolinas at the national “Mrs. United States Pageant” held in Orlando, FL this July. The competition is open to married women ages 21years or older, living in their respective states. Come out and see who will continue the legacy of the Carolina’s as we crown this year’s representatives. $26.50. 7300 College St., Irmo. www.worldlykrowns.com/tickets
SPRING BIRDS: 6-7:30 p.m. April 29, meeting in Riverfront Park’s north parking lot. Join our rangers for a series of visits to birding spots in the City. The event is open to all levels of birders. 4122 River Dr. Parks & Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
MASTERS: A CELEBRATION OF SONG: doors open at 7 p.m., concert begins at 7:30 p.m. April 29 at Union United Methodist Church. Internationally-acclaimed composer and conductor Z. Randall Stroope will join Sandlapper Singers Artistic Director, Dustin Ousley, in directing the first ever-concert dedicated entirely to Stroope’s original compositions. The performance will feature special guest musicians, as well as the Masters Youth Choir, an ensemble of select high-school singers from around the region. Adults, $15. Students (with ID), $5. 7582 Woodrow St., Irmo. www.sandlappersingers.org
CORY BRANAN ALBUM-RELEASE SHOW: 8:30 p.m. April 29 at New Brookland Tavern. “ADIOS” is Branan’s death record. As funny and defiant as it is touching and sad, this self-dubbed “loser’s survival kit” doesn’t spare its subjects or the listener. Cory Branan, Todd Mathis & His Only Friends Left and Brian McGee are all set to perform. $15. 122 State St., West Columbia. (803) 791-4413, newbrooklandbooking@gmail.com. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
SPRING TREE IDENTIFICATION: 10-11:30 a.m. April 30, meeting at the gazebo at Granby Park. Join our rangers on a Spring Tree Identification walk. Participants will learn how to identify the trees in your yard, neighborhood or local park. 100 Catawba St. Parks & Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
WOMEN’S MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION (WMLBA) FREE-AGENT TRYOUTS: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. April 30 at Spring Valley High School. In its first year, the Carolina Stars are one of nine franchise teams in the WMLBA, which will begin its inaugural season this summer. The WMLBA is one of three minor basketball league associations for women designed to help players prepare to play in the WNBA. The general public and others interested may also watch the tryouts for only $1. 120 Sparkleberry Lane. www.carolinastars.info
10TH ANNUAL GREATER COLUMBIA RECORD FAIR: Noon-5 p.m. April 30 at the Columbia Museum of Art. This free event is the largest local market of the year to find vinyl, from favorite classics to highly collectible items, by vendors from across the Southeast. In addition to thousands of records, the fair includes live music from Kid Trails, NUMBTONGUE, and Say Brother, live DJ sets from the Greater Columbia Society for the Preservation of Soul, a pop-up beer garden from the Whig featuring local brews as well as mimosas, and food from KC Hotdogs and the Belgian Waffle Truck. The CMA’s current exhibitions “Enduring Spirit: The Art of Tyrone Geter” and Salvador Dalí’s “Fantastical Fairy Tales” are open to the public with a specially reduced admission price of $5 (free for members). In addition to the regularly scheduled 2 p.m. tour of “Enduring Spirit”, there will be music-themed tours of both exhibitions at 1 and 3 p.m. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org, www.columbiarecordfair.com
LOVE LIES STAGE PLAY: 3 p.m. April 30 at WOW Performing Arts Center. What happens when one woman’s truth is another woman’s lie? At the brink of desperation, Emily is willing to do whatever it takes to keep the love she worked so hard for. But is she crazy in love or stuck in a fantasy? $20. 5816 Shakespeare Rd, Ste A. (803) 807-2969, www.wowproduction.org
“M&M” REDISCOVERED: FROM MARCELLO AND MOZART TO MENDELSSOHN AND MORRICONE: 7 p.m. April 30 at Katie & Irwin Kahn JCC. Palmetto Chamber Orchestra and Friends present this event. Featuring guest soloists: Betty Gardiner, Flute; Catherine Hazan, Violin; Idris Chandler, Cello; Janet Hopkins, Mezzo-Soprano, and guitar duo “Ken and Igor”. General admission, $10. VIP, $20 ($35 per a pair). Cash or check at the door. 306 Flora Dr. (803) 708-8775, www.facebook.com
