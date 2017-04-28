5 ways to have fun in Columbia this weekend

Looking for things to do in Columbia this weekend? We’ve got five suggestions.
SPARKLEBERRY COUNTRY FAIR: Various times, Friday through Sunday at Clemson Sandhill Research & Education Center. A weekend of fun, food, hands-on education, gardening and farm animals. 4-10 p.m. Friday opening night, along with Sunday, are amusement rides only. Full fair offerings on Saturday, including a run/walk and parade. $5 per vehicle, with proceeds going to scholarships and grants to local schools. Clemson and Two Notch roads, Northeast Richland. www.sparkleberrycountyfair.org
DISNEY ON ICE PRESENTS DARE TO DREAM: Various times, Friday through Sunday at Colonial Life Arena. Join hosts Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse as they share the heroic stories of four favorite Disney princesses. 801 Lincoln St. $13-$60. www.coloniallifearena.com
COLUMBIA MINI MAKER FAIRE: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at EdVenture Children’s Museum. Tap into your creative side at the fifth annual Mini Maker Faire, an all-ages festival of do-it-yourself technology enthusiasts, crafters, tinkerers, hobbyists, engineers and artists. Part science fair, part county fair and part celebration of all things creative, the Columbia Mini Maker Faire is a localized version of the national Maker Faire in San Mateo. Demonstrations and hands-on activities are part of the fun. 211 Gervais St. Free with membership or regular admission. www.edventure.org
SPRING BOOK SALE: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Richland Library Operations Center. Shop more than 30,000 gently use books, CDs and DVDs at the Richland Library Friends’ Spring Book Sale. Prices for paperbacks will start at $1; hardbacks start at $2. Materials are available in all genres for adults, teens and children. Proceeds fund library programs. 130 Lancewood Road. Free admission. www.richlandlibrary.com
SOUTH CAROLINA FOOD TRUCK & CRAFT BEER FESTIVAL: Noon-6 p.m. Saturday at S.C. State Fairgrounds. Hosted by Foodtruck Festivals of America, this event has everything from burgers and barbecue to turkey wings and shaved ice. Some of the best regional craft beer will be available for purchase. Bring a chair (or blanket), and a hat or sunscreen. $5 in advance, $10 at the gate. VIP ticket (allows early admission at 11 a.m. + one free dessert + unlimited bottled water), $20 in advance, $25 at the gate. Free for ages 12 and under. $5 parking at fairgrounds. 1200 Rosewood Drive. www.foodtruckfestivalsofamerica.com
