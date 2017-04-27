Best of the rest: Events for April 27 and beyond

THURSDAY, APRIL 27
NATIONAL WALK AT LUNCH DAY: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday at the State House. This is the 11th year of National Walk@Lunch Day. It was created by the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association to encourage Americans to live healthier lives by incorporating lunchtime walks into their daily routines. Health benefits of walking include managing your weight, controlling your blood pressure, decreasing your risk of having a heart attack or stroke, relieving arthritis and back pain and lowering stress levels. 1100 Gervais St. www.SouthCarolinaBlues.com, www.BlueChoiceSC.com
THE NEWCOMERS’ CLUB OF GREATER COLUMBIA LUNCHEON: 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Spring Valley Country Club. The program will feature Ruth Branham, local history guide with the City of Cayce and the River Alliance, who will speak about the 12,000-year history of the Cayce area and the park that is being developed in the Timmerman Trail area. The Newcomers’ Club is a nonprofit organization formed to assist new residents in beginning a social life in a new community and to promote interest in great Columbia’s civic and cultural affairs. 300 Spring Valley Rd. (803) 750-6695, www.newcomersofgreatercolumbia.com
NFB’S ANNUAL BBQ FUND RAISER: Noon-8 p.m. Thursday at the Federation Center of the Blind. The Columbia chapter of the National Federation of the Blind invites you to receive half a BBQ chicken or chopped BBQ sandwich, green beans, corn on the cob and a roll for only $10! The food is prepared by The Friendly Caterer. The funds from our fundraiser go toward programs such as the general operation of the Columbia chapter, assisting our members to attend the state and national conventions of the NFB, and sponsoring the NFB national office in Baltimore, Maryland. 119 S Kilbourne Rd. Steve and Shannon Cook, (803) 260-1292
“TRANSCENDENCE” THESIS EXHIBITION RECEPTION: 5-7 p.m. Artist talk at 6 p.m. Thursday at McMaster Gallery. Transcendence, by Marcella Kuykendall, explores issues of personal identity through mixed media figures. The works embody the feelings of frustration and hopes of the artist, as small, clay characters struggle to separate themselves from self-perceptions of triviality. Larger figures made of paper featuring self-portraits of Kuykendall personify these perceptions as the clay characters attempt to tear down, ignore and overpower them. 1615 Senate St. (803) 777-5752, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/art/mcmaster_gallery
LOADING DOCK LIVE! FREE OUTDOOR CONCERT: 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Township. The Township Foundation’s Loading Dock Live! concert series returns, featuring The Grass Is Dead. Grass is Dead are a bluegrass combo paying homage to the music and cultural legacy of The Grateful Dead. Since 1998, pickin’ and grinnin’ is what they do best. Loading Dock Live! will be held in the loading dock area in the rear of the Township. Bring a cooler and a lawn chair. No alcohol will be sold but food trucks will be on site. The event is free to the public. 1703 Taylor St. (803) 576-2350, www.thetownship.org
USC’S THOMAS COOPER SOCIETY DINNER FEATURING RON RASH: 6 p.m. Thursday in the university’s Ernest F. Hollings Special Collections library. Rash, a PEN/Faulkner Finalist who wrote the New York Times bestselling novel “Serena,” will receive the Thomas Cooper Medal at the dinner. A selection of Rash’s books will be available for purchase at the dinner. Signed bookplates will be available to those who attend. The Thomas Cooper Medal is presented annually in recognition of distinction in the arts and sciences. Open to the public. $75. 1322 Greene St. (803) 777-3142, http://library.sc.edu
INFORM YOURSELF: NEWS MEDIA LITERACY: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Richland Library Main, Theater. Worried about being taken in by fake news? Join Richland Library for an informative presentation from Charles Bierbauer, Dean of the College of Mass Communications and Information Studies at the University of South Carolina, on assessing the reliability of news sources and the importance of being media-savvy. 1431 Assembly St. (803) 799-9084, www.richlandlibrary.com
“SWEET & SAVORY” FUNDRAISER: 6-9 p.m. Thursday in the planetarium lobby of the South Carolina State Museum. Help Palmetto Place celebrate 40 years of serving more than 7,000 children and teens who have called this house a home at its annual spring fundraiser. This chef’s competition brings together the Midland’s top culinary masters who compete for the title of best sweet and savory dishes. In addition to some of the best food you can find in one place, “Sweet & Savory” will feature a signature drink by Topper’s Rhum, live music and one-of-a-kind auction items. $40 each, or two for $75. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.palmettoplaceshelter.org
LEXINGTON LIVE: 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Icehouse Amphitheater. ‘Tis the season for outdoor concert series, and the town of Lexington is offering its own. Lexington Live concerts will be at the town’s new amphitheater. This week’s featured performer is Finesse. Free. 107 W. Main St., Lexington. (803) 358-7275, www.icehouseamphitheater.com/
WINE WITH THE FRIENDS OF THE MET CAC: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday at The Vino Garage. In recognition of April as National Child Abuse Awareness Month, the Friends of the Metropolitan Children’s Advocacy Center are hosting a wine tasting fundraiser. Heavy appetizers and petite desserts will be served. Announcement of the former Assessment and Resource Center’s new name and wine tasting will begin at 7 p.m. $25 per person; $40 per couple. 2327 Main St. Rob Schaller, robschaller@hotmail.com. www.eventbrite.com
CLT GAME & GARDEN SPRING FEST: 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday at Hay Hill. The Congaree Land Trust is hosting its spring “friend-raiser” to support land conservation in the Midlands, and celebrate their 25th anniversary. Join us for a night of conservation, cocktails and cooking on the wild side, with heavy hors d’oeuvres from local chefs, and music by The Blue Iguanas! $50 each. 1625 Bluff Rd. (803) 988-0000, melissa@congareelt.org. www.eventbrite.com
A HIP HOP LECTURE WITH DASAN AHANU: 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday at Richland Library North Main. Scholar, writer, emcee, and renowned Spoken Word artist Dasan Ahanu explores the artistry of Hip Hop’s lyricists, the qualities that define an emcee and the role of lyricism today. 5306 N Main St. (803) 754-7734, www.richlandlibrary.com
CHAMBER MUSIC SOUTHEAST: 7 p.m. Thursday at the Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County (FAC). The last concert of the 2016-17 chamber music series will feature pianist Phillip Bush along with renowned chamber musicians Claire Bryant (cello,) Ari Streisfeld (violin,) and mezzo soprano Rachel Calloway. There will be a cocktail reception prior to the concert at 6 p.m. with light hors d’oeuvres catered by Ashley’s at McCaskill’s Farms. Adult advance, $30; $35 at door. Students, $15. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden (803) 425-7676, www.fineartscenter.org
FRIDAY, APRIL 28
ST. ALBAN’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WINE & CHEESE: 6 p.m. Friday at St. Alban’s. This year’s W&C will benefit Sistercare, right here in our community. Please join us for a wonderful evening of fellowship and awesome food. $20, at the door or in advance. 403 Park Rd., Lexington. Church office, (803) 359-2444. www.stalbanschurch.net
UNDER THE TRUSSES: 6:30-9 p.m. Friday at David & Liz’s home rehab. This is CHYP’s 2nd Annual “Under the Trusses” event. The event will be a little different as we will be showcasing one of Habitat’s spring rehabs instead of a new build. So while you may not see as many “trusses,” we can definitely guarantee the same amount of fun, networking, and learning- including a neighborhood “pickup truck hayride” tour. There will be a cash bar with wine and beer as well as some appetizers- all proceeds go into support the efforts of Habitat for Humanity and building a scholarship fund for the candidate homeowner children. 4908 Burke Ave. www.facebook.com/ColumbiaHYP
LINDSAY HOLLER AND GEORGE FETNER – SOLO ACOUSITC SETS: 7 p.m. Friday at Drip Coffee, 5 Points. Join Fetner and his good friend Lindsay Holler for an evening of solo tunes at the intimate Drip Coffee. Fetner will be performing songs off his latest release “Some Things We’ll Change,”. Fetner’s music is “lucid, transparent, and liquid; it is a voyage into intimate, personal worlds” (Jasper Magazine). He is a composer, songwriter, and guitarist who has called Columbia his home for over a decade. Holler sings and plays guitar. Her music’s current state of evolution is supported by a little twang and a little late-night clarity. Holler cites influences from the likes of Tom Waits, Gram Parsons, Nina Simone and Neil Young - preferring genre straddlers, categorical misfits and indefinables. 729 Saluda Ave. www.facebook.com
LOVE LIES STAGE PLAY: 7:30 p.m. Friday at WOW Performing Arts Center. What happens when one woman’s truth is another woman’s lie? At the brink of desperation, Emily is willing to do whatever it takes to keep the love she worked so hard for. But is she crazy in love or stuck in a fantasy? $20. 5816 Shakespeare Rd, Ste A. (803) 807-2969, www.wowproduction.org
MASTERS: A CELEBRATION OF SONG: doors open at 7 p.m., concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Internationally-acclaimed composer and conductor Z. Randall Stroope will join Sandlapper Singers Artistic Director, Dustin Ousley, in directing the first ever-concert dedicated entirely to Stroope’s original compositions. The performance will feature special guest musicians, as well as the Masters Youth Choir, an ensemble of select high-school singers from around the region. Adults, $15. Students (with ID), $5. 3200 Trenholm Rd. www.sandlappersingers.org
“SEALED FOR FRESHNESS”: 8 p.m. Friday at the American Legion Post 193. Set in 1968 during the heyday of Tupperware parties, hostess Bonnie invites a group of neighbors over for a party. The guest list: perky, rich Jean, Jean’s cranky and very pregnant sister Sinclair, ditzy-blonde Tracy Ann, and new neighbor Diane, who’s made quite a career selling Tupperware, but at the expense of her marriage. The mix of personalities and the number of martinis consumed lead to a great deal of absurd high jinks plus revelations of an equal number of secrets and insecurities. $15 in advance or $18 at the door. 102 Lexington Ave., Chapin. (800) 838-3006, www.chapintheatre.org
FAREWELL ANGELINA: 10 p.m. Friday at Main Street Public House. Farewell Angelina is an all-female country group featuring four powerhouse vocalists, dynamic songwriters and badass multi-instrumentalists. Together their magic blend of a multitude of stringed instruments, two blazing violins, and unique harmonies have taken Nashville by storm, and that enthusiasm is now spreading via word-of-mouth, social media, and live shows that bring down the house. $10. 1556 Main St. www.eventbrite.com
SATURDAY, APRIL 29
LEXINGTON COUNTY RECYCLE DAY: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at White Knoll High School. Accepting electronic waste, household hazardous waste, slightly used shoes, and paper for shredding. Free. 5643 Platt Springs Rd., Lexington. www.Lex-co.sc.gov/solidwaste
SPRING BOOK SALE: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Richland County Public Library Operations Center. Local residents have an opportunity to peruse more than 30,000 gently-used books, CDs and DVDs. Materials are available in all genres for adults, teens and children. It is a chance to get your hands on some great deals and rare finds while adding to your book, music and movie collections. Prices for paperbacks will start at $1 and $2 for hardbacks. 130 Lancewood Rd. www.richlandlibrary.com
COLUMBIA MINI MAKER FAIRE: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at EdVenture. Meet some of South Carolina’s most interesting tinkerers, creators and inventors! Columbia’s fifth annual Mini Maker Faire, is an all-ages festival of do-it-yourself technology enthusiasts, crafters, tinkerers, hobbyists, engineers and artists. Local makers will share their talents and inspire others to explore their inner inventor. EdVenture and exhibitors will offer demonstrations and hands-on activities including robotics teams from area schools, comic book art by Soda City Art Studio, book making by Usborne Books, wool art sculpting by Felt Fashion, 3-D printing and community planning with Sustainable Midlands. 211 Gervais St. (803) 779-3100, www.makerfairecolumbiasc.com
WORLD TAI CHI DAY: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Drew Wellness Center track area. See free demonstrations and learn about the health benefits of Tai Chi. 2101 Walker Solomon Way. phoenixhealtheducation@gmail.com
DRUG TAKE BACK EVENT: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at CVS Pharmacy. A Lexington Police Department tent will be set up in the parking lot and those interested in dropping off discarded prescription drugs can bring them there. The prescription drugs collected will be turned over to the DEA for proper disposal. 5608 Sunset Blvd., Lexington. www.dea.gov
TOUCH A TRUCK: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the South Carolina State Farmers Market. The Junior League of Columbia is fortunate to work with a variety of organizations and businesses in the Midlands, including local law enforcement, emergency response including ambulance and firetrucks, cranes, farm equipment, and antique military vehicles! Kids will be able to get up close and personal with all of these and more! Also features family-friendly entertainment for all ages including a video game truck, healthy eating activities and face painting. $6 per person or $20 for a family four-pack. Children under two are free with a paying adult. 3483 Charleston Hwy, West Columbia (803) 737-4664, www.jlcolumbia.org
BLAZERFEST: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Ridge View High School. There will be bounce houses, a dunking booth, dance competition, taekwondo, and D.J. Smooth from KISS 103.1 radio station to keep the fun lively. Bring the entire family. Admission is free. 4801 Hard Scrabble Rd. www.richland2.org
THIRD ANNUAL BOOKSTORE DAY: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Books on Broad and Coffee. Bookstore Day marks its third year of celebrating independent bookstores nationwide. Books on Broad and Coffee will be celebrating with two special events that are free and open to the public. 10 a.m.: Read Together/Do Together storytime and time capsule activity. Read-aloud time is about to get a lot more fun with two exciting books from Arcadia Press! 2-3:30 p.m.: New for Revolutionary War history enthusiasts! Jim Piecuch will discuss and sign his books, including the newly released “Theaters of the American Revolution”, co-authored by Piecuch. 944 Broad St., Camden. www.booksonbroad.com
BEYOND BOLLYWOOD: INDIAN AMERICANS SHAPE THE NATION OPENING EXHIBIT: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at the South Carolina State Museum. From the builders of some of America’s earliest railroads and farms to Civil Rights pioneers and digital technology entrepreneurs, Indian Americans have long been an inextricable part of American life. The State Museum’s new traveling exhibition, ‘Beyond Bollywood: Indian Americans Shape the Nation’, details the history of Indian Americans and their contributions to the United States from the 1700s to the present. SCSM will host a number of family friendly activities. 11 a.m.-noon, guests will discover and play traditional Indian games. 1-2 p.m., City Yoga will lead a special kid friendly yoga class. 3 p.m., Dr. Prakash Nagarkatti, Vice President of Research at the University of South Carolina, will present his work on Complementary Alternative Medicine and how his work connects to India scientifically and culturally. General admission is $13.95 for adults, $12.95 for seniors, $11.95 for children and $4 for museum members. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
LAURA SPONG & LEO TWIGGS ARTISTS’ RECEPTION: 2-4 p.m. Saturday at if ART Gallery. In anticipation of if ART Gallery artists Laura Spong and Leo Twiggs receiving the 2017 Elizabeth O’Neill Verner Governor’s Award for the Arts for Lifetime Achievement in early May, if ART Gallery presents an exhibition of the two veteran artists’ work. The Verner Award is the highest award in the arts in South Carolina. This year’s Verner is Twiggs’ second; in 1981 he was the first person to receive a Verner Award as an individual artist. He now is first person to receive a second Verner Award. 1223 Lincoln St. Wim Roefs, (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com
LOVE LIES STAGE PLAY: 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at WOW Performing Arts Center. What happens when one woman’s truth is another woman’s lie? At the brink of desperation, Emily is willing to do whatever it takes to keep the love she worked so hard for. But is she crazy in love or stuck in a fantasy? $20. 5816 Shakespeare Rd, Ste A. (803) 807-2969, www.wowproduction.org
MRS. NC & MRS. SC UNITED STATES PAGEANTS 2017: Red-carpet mix’n’ mingle vendor showcase, 4 p.m.; final competition, 5 p.m. Saturday at Harbison Theatre. Contestants representing each state will compete for the opportunity to represent the Carolinas at the national “Mrs. United States Pageant” held in Orlando, FL this July. The competition is open to married women ages 21years or older, living in their respective states. Come out and see who will continue the legacy of the Carolina’s as we crown this year’s representatives. $26.50. 7300 College St., Irmo. www.worldlykrowns.com/tickets
SPRING BIRDS: 6-7:30 p.m. Saturday, meeting in Riverfront Park’s north parking lot. Join our rangers for a series of visits to birding spots in the City. The event is open to all levels of birders. 4122 River Dr. Parks & Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
MASTERS: A CELEBRATION OF SONG: doors open at 7 p.m., concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Union United Methodist Church. Internationally-acclaimed composer and conductor Z. Randall Stroope will join Sandlapper Singers Artistic Director, Dustin Ousley, in directing the first ever-concert dedicated entirely to Stroope’s original compositions. The performance will feature special guest musicians, as well as the Masters Youth Choir, an ensemble of select high-school singers from around the region. Adults, $15. Students (with ID), $5. 7582 Woodrow St., Irmo. www.sandlappersingers.org
“SEALED FOR FRESHNESS”: 8 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion Post 193. Set in 1968 during the heyday of Tupperware parties, hostess Bonnie invites a group of neighbors over for a party. The guest list: perky, rich Jean, Jean’s cranky and very pregnant sister Sinclair, ditzy-blonde Tracy Ann, and new neighbor Diane, who’s made quite a career selling Tupperware, but at the expense of her marriage. The mix of personalities and the number of martinis consumed lead to a great deal of absurd high jinks plus revelations of an equal number of secrets and insecurities. $15 in advance or $18 at the door. 102 Lexington Ave., Chapin. (800) 838-3006, www.chapintheatre.org
CORY BRANAN ALBUM-RELEASE SHOW: 8:30 p.m. Saturday at New Brookland Tavern. “ADIOS” is Branan’s death record. As funny and defiant as it is touching and sad, this self-dubbed “loser’s survival kit” doesn’t spare its subjects or the listener. Cory Branan, Todd Mathis & His Only Friends Left and Brian McGee are all set to perform. $15. 122 State St., West Columbia. (803) 791-4413, newbrooklandbooking@gmail.com. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
SUNDAY, APRIL 30
SPRING TREE IDENTIFICATION: 10-11:30 a.m. Sunday, meeting at the gazebo at Granby Park. Join our rangers on a Spring Tree Identification walk. Participants will learn how to identify the trees in your yard, neighborhood or local park. 100 Catawba St. Parks & Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
WOMEN’S MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION (WMLBA) FREE-AGENT TRYOUTS: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday at Spring Valley High School. In its first year, the Carolina Stars are one of nine franchise teams in the WMLBA, which will begin its inaugural season this summer. The WMLBA is one of three minor basketball league associations for women designed to help players prepare to play in the WNBA. The general public and others interested may also watch the tryouts for only $1. 120 Sparkleberry Lane. www.carolinastars.info
10TH ANNUAL GREATER COLUMBIA RECORD FAIR: Noon-5 p.m. Sunday at the Columbia Museum of Art. This free event is the largest local market of the year to find vinyl, from favorite classics to highly collectible items, by vendors from across the Southeast. In addition to thousands of records, the fair includes live music from Kid Trails, NUMBTONGUE, and Say Brother, live DJ sets from the Greater Columbia Society for the Preservation of Soul, a pop-up beer garden from the Whig featuring local brews as well as mimosas, and food from KC Hotdogs and the Belgian Waffle Truck. The CMA’s current exhibitions “Enduring Spirit: The Art of Tyrone Geter” and Salvador Dalí’s “Fantastical Fairy Tales” are open to the public with a specially reduced admission price of $5 (free for members). In addition to the regularly scheduled 2 p.m. tour of “Enduring Spirit”, there will be music-themed tours of both exhibitions at 1 and 3 p.m. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org, www.columbiarecordfair.com
THE LEXINGTON COMMUNITY BAND FREE CONCERT: 2 p.m. Sunday at IceHouse Amphitheater. The concert will feature stirring patriotic marches, exciting “show tunes”, big band-type jazz selections, and much more. The band is pleased to feature the talents of Ms. Briana Kelly on piano, and Ms. Jessie Miller, a junior at River Bluff High School, as our vocal soloist. Also performing with the band are several student members from some of the wonderful band programs in the Lexington One School District. All residents of Lexington and the surrounding areas are welcome to attend. 107 West Main St., Lexington. www.lexingtoncommunityband.org
LOVE LIES STAGE PLAY: 3 p.m. Sunday at WOW Performing Arts Center. What happens when one woman’s truth is another woman’s lie? At the brink of desperation, Emily is willing to do whatever it takes to keep the love she worked so hard for. But is she crazy in love or stuck in a fantasy? $20. 5816 Shakespeare Rd, Ste A. (803) 807-2969, www.wowproduction.org
“SEALED FOR FRESHNESS”: 3 p.m. Sunday at the American Legion Post 193. Set in 1968 during the heyday of Tupperware parties, hostess Bonnie invites a group of neighbors over for a party. The guest list: perky, rich Jean, Jean’s cranky and very pregnant sister Sinclair, ditzy-blonde Tracy Ann, and new neighbor Diane, who’s made quite a career selling Tupperware, but at the expense of her marriage. The mix of personalities and the number of martinis consumed lead to a great deal of absurd high jinks plus revelations of an equal number of secrets and insecurities. $15 in advance or $18 at the door. 102 Lexington Ave., Chapin. (800) 838-3006, www.chapintheatre.org
“M&M” REDISCOVERED: FROM MARCELLO AND MOZART TO MENDELSSOHN AND MORRICONE: 7 p.m. Sunday at Katie & Irwin Kahn JCC. Palmetto Chamber Orchestra and Friends present this event. Featuring guest soloists: Betty Gardiner, Flute; Catherine Hazan, Violin; Idris Chandler, Cello; Janet Hopkins, Mezzo-Soprano, and guitar duo “Ken and Igor”. General admission, $10. VIP, $20 ($35 per a pair). Cash or check at the door. 306 Flora Dr. (803) 708-8775, www.facebook.com
MONDAY, MAY 1
TUESDAY, MAY 2
WEDNESDAY, MAY 3
ONGOING EVENTS
JEFF SUMEREL: THE SUBJECTIVE GRATITUDE OF TIME: Exhibit, Wednesday-Sunday at 701 CCA. Through April 30. 701 Whaley St., second floor. Wim Roefs, (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. www.701cca.org
J MICHAEL MCGUIRT EXHIBITION, “FORM & FLOW”: Exhibit, Monday-Friday at The Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County (FAC). Through May 5. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676, extension 300, www.fineartscenter.org
BLACK MEDICINE/WHITE BODIES: AN INVESTIGATION OF CHARLESTON’S YELLOW FEVER EPIDEMICS 1854-1871: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at McKissick Museum, second floor, north gallery. Through May 6. Free. 816 Bull St. (803) 777-7251, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum/mckissick-museum
HAND TO GOD: Stage performance, select days at Trustus Theatre. Through May 6. Adults, $30; students, $20. 520 Lady St. (803) 254-9732, www.trustus.org
LAURA SPONG & LEO TWIGGS: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at if ART Gallery. Through May 13.1223 Lincoln St. Wim Roefs, (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com
“JOCELYN CHATEAUVERT: PLANT, FIBER, PAPER, OBJECT”: Exhibit, Tuesday-Saturday at Gallery West. Through May 27. 134 State St. (803) 207-9265, www.gallerywestcolumbia.com
BEYOND BOLLYWOOD: INDIAN AMERICANS SHAPE THE NATION: Exhibit, Monday-Sunday at the South Carolina State Museum. Through July 9. General admission is $13.95 for adults, $12.95 for seniors, $11.95 for children and $4 for museum members. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
XANTHUS SMITH AND CIVIL WAR MARITIME ART: Exhibit, Tues.-Sat. at the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Museum. Through Aug. 26. Adults 18-61, $6; seniors 62 and over, $5; military (active duty and veterans), $5; youth 10-17, $3; children 9 and under, free. First Sunday of the Month, $1 for ages 10 and over. Members, free. 301 Gervais St. (803) 737-8287, www.crr.sc.gov
‘SAVAGE ANCIENT SEAS’ AND ‘SEA MONSTERS: A PREHISTORIC ADVENTURE’: Exhibit, Monday-Sunday at The South Carolina State Museum. Through Sept. 5. Guests can see both the exhibit and film for a complete underwater prehistoric experience for only $16.95 for adults, $15.95 for seniors (62 and older), $14.95 for children (ages 3-12) and $7 for museum members. Regular blockbuster admission, including museum general admission is $13.95 for adults, $12.95 for seniors, $11.95 for children and $4 for museum members. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays at Cayce United Methodist Church. For singles age 55-plus. Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home. 1600 12th St., Cayce. Mary Beth Lamey, (803) 996-1023, (803) 995-0068. www.thompsonsfuneral.com
SECOND SHIFT TWOSDAYS: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays at the S.C. State Museum. 2 for $10 or $5 per person. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Trenholm Park, indoors. Free. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
CITY ROOTS FARMERS MARKET: 4-7 p.m. Thursdays at City Roots Farmers Market. 1005 Airport Blvd. (803) 254-2302, erin@cityroots.org. www.cityroots.org/city-roots-farmers-market
KARAOKE: 8 p.m.-midnight Thursdays at Vista Keys Dueling Piano Bar. Join us for a night of karaoke! 700 Gervais St., suite B-2. (803) 317-3676, info@vistakeys.com. www.vistakeys.com
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Fridays at Bill’s Music Shop. Open stage and bluegrass/acoustic jam session every Friday night. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
SODA CITY MARKET: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays on the 1500 block of Main Street. Runs year-round, rain or shine. http://sodacitysc.com/
FREE SUNDAYS AT COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART: Noon-5 p.m. Sundays at the Columbia Museum of Art. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org/visit
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 1:30 p.m. Sundays at The Barn. $5 per lesson. First lesson is free. 680 Cherokee Ln., West Columbia. (803) 772-0546, www.thebarnsc.biz
UPCOMING EVENTS
LEXINGTON LIVE: 6:30 p.m. May 4 at Icehouse Amphitheater. ‘Tis the season for outdoor concert series, and the town of Lexington is offering its own. Lexington Live concerts will be at the town’s new amphitheater. This week’s featured performer is Liquid Pleasure (Kid’s Night). Free. 107 W. Main St., Lexington. (803) 358-7275, www.icehouseamphitheater.com/
“SEALED FOR FRESHNESS”: 8 p.m. May 4 at the American Legion Post 193. Set in 1968 during the heyday of Tupperware parties, hostess Bonnie invites a group of neighbors over for a party. The guest list: perky, rich Jean, Jean’s cranky and very pregnant sister Sinclair, ditzy-blonde Tracy Ann, and new neighbor Diane, who’s made quite a career selling Tupperware, but at the expense of her marriage. The mix of personalities and the number of martinis consumed lead to a great deal of absurd high jinks plus revelations of an equal number of secrets and insecurities. $15 in advance or $18 at the door. 102 Lexington Ave., Chapin. (800) 838-3006, www.chapintheatre.org
Comments