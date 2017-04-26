Bill Murray releases golf clothing line for spring

Bill Murray’s new line of golf apparel is here.
Charleston’s celebrity resident started William Murray Golf last fall with his five brothers. Golf Digest called it “what you'd expect from a Bill Murray golf clothing line,” referring to Murray’s personal fashion on the course – mostly playful prints and bright colors.
"If you've seen photos of Bill on the golf course, he's quirky with his fashion sense. He'll wear plaid on plaid with a plaid bow tie," his younger brother Joel told CNN Money.
William Murray Golf, sold in partnership with theChive.com, also puts a premium on comfort. The line’s website homepage has a photo of Bill Murray golfing, with the quote, “The more relaxed you are, the better you are at everything.”
According to The New York Times, the spring collection’s best seller is a shirt with highball glasses.
