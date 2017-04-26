Check out Runaway Runway photos of winning outfits, made from trash

The Columbia Design League’s annual fundraiser will once again prove that one woman’s trash can be another woman’s headpiece, bodice or jumpsuit in the 10th annual Runaway Runway competition.
Taking a page from “Project Runway” and its unconventional challenges, local designers will re-fashion post-consumer materials into wearable, runway-ready designs and vie for the grand Bruce Baer Award. The fashion will be shown Saturday, April 29 at the Columbia Museum of Art.
“The wonderful thing about Runaway Runway is that it has grown into one of the most unique events in Columbia,” said Wade Sellers, a local filmmaker who joined the Columbia Design League’s board four years ago and recently stepped into the role of president. “The designers each year are a wonderfully diverse group. From design teams to designers on their own, the one consistent thing we see every year is that they really flex their creative talents to the absolute limit.”
This year’s 31 entries will be judged on the same criteria as years past, with the emphasis on construction. Following the Design League’s mission, judges and designers are reminded: “Good design comes from good ideas that are followed through with completely,” Sellers said.
But they also look for flair and creative materials.
“A couple years ago, we had dryer sheets dyed red and essentially created a dress that, from 10 to 20 feet away, you could not tell that it was dryer sheets,” Sellers said. “Many women could have worn it to any gala in the country. Those are the reactions that the judges want to have.”
And even though it’s the show’s 10th year, don’t expect it to be steeped in nostalgia.
“We want to recognize the fact that the show has grown over the years but we want to do the same thing we encourage our designers to do every year, which is to think forward and create new designs and help grow the idea of Runaway Runway,” Sellers said.
If you go
Runaway Runway recycled fashion show
WHEN: 8-11 p.m. Saturday, April 29. Doors open at 7 p.m.
WHERE: Columbia Museum of Art, 1515 Main St.
COST: $50 seated; $15 standing in advance.
INFO: www.columbiamuseum.org
