Lake Murray deli serves up waffle-grilled sandwiches, specialty hot dogs

What could be better than eating pimento cheese sandwiched between two hot, waffle-grilled pieces of sweet bread?
How about eating it while sitting on a covered porch overlooking Lake Murray and the Hollow Creek Marina?
That’s exactly what diners can do at Lake Murray Deli & Bar in Batesburg-Leesville, just under an hour or so from downtown Columbia.
A seasonal restaurant that opened for the first time last year and recently reopened for the 2017 spring and summer seasons, Lake Murray Deli & Bar serves walk-ups, drive-ups and boat-ups a variety of the aforementioned waffelinis, toasted sandwiches and wraps.
In addition to the pimento cheese waffelini, other waffle-grilled customer favorite sandwiches include the Iron Club, Three Cheese Incident and the Horse Creek – roast beef, horseradish, and melted Swiss cheese on waffle-grilled rye with “horsey sauce” on the side.
The eatery also has a selection of hot dogs. They include the Hollow Dog, topped with roast beef, Swiss cheese, horseradish, sauerkraut and spicy brown mustard, and the Bomb Island Dog, topped with chili, shredded cheddar, jalapenos, coleslaw, onions and mustard.
Sides are made with local ingredients and change frequently.
How did Lake Murray Deli & Bar get its start?
In 2008, Ken and Laura Colton and family opened Lake Murray Cruises in 2008. In 2009, the family began operation of The Spirit of Lake Murray, a dinner cruise yacht.
The Coltons’ son, Andrew, graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2014 with a degree in hospitality management and is chef for the Spirit’s dinner cruises. Last year, Andrew created Lake Murray Deli & Bar, where he works as chef and for which he developed the menu and recipes – including that of the customer favorite pimento cheese.
What does the place look like?
The interior of Lake Murray Deli & Bar feels much like the interior of a sandwich shop you might find along the South Carolina coast, with white shiplap walls and nautical symbols and paraphernalia throughout.
A large covered porch area includes outdoor tables and chairs as well as ceiling fans to keep the air moving on those warm summer days. Umbrella-adorned picnic tables line the shoreline of the lake.
Lake Murray Deli & Bar
WHERE: Hollow Creek Marina, 3340 U.S. 378, Leesville
WHEN: 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday; 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday
COST: Waffelinis start around $7, sandwiches around $7.50.
INFO: (803) 730-3044, www.lakemurraydeli.com
