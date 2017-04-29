Best of the rest: Events for April 29 and beyond

SATURDAY, APRIL 29
LEXINGTON COUNTY RECYCLE DAY: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at White Knoll High School. Accepting electronic waste, household hazardous waste, slightly used shoes, and paper for shredding. Free. 5643 Platt Springs Rd., Lexington. www.Lex-co.sc.gov/solidwaste
SPRING BOOK SALE: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Richland County Public Library Operations Center. Local residents have an opportunity to peruse more than 30,000 gently-used books, CDs and DVDs. Materials are available in all genres for adults, teens and children. It is a chance to get your hands on some great deals and rare finds while adding to your book, music and movie collections. Prices for paperbacks will start at $1 and $2 for hardbacks. 130 Lancewood Rd. www.richlandlibrary.com
COLUMBIA MINI MAKER FAIRE: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at EdVenture. Meet some of South Carolina’s most interesting tinkerers, creators and inventors! Columbia’s fifth annual Mini Maker Faire, is an all-ages festival of do-it-yourself technology enthusiasts, crafters, tinkerers, hobbyists, engineers and artists. Local makers will share their talents and inspire others to explore their inner inventor. EdVenture and exhibitors will offer demonstrations and hands-on activities including robotics teams from area schools, comic book art by Soda City Art Studio, book making by Usborne Books, wool art sculpting by Felt Fashion, 3-D printing and community planning with Sustainable Midlands. 211 Gervais St. (803) 779-3100, www.makerfairecolumbiasc.com
WORLD TAI CHI DAY: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Drew Wellness Center track area. See free demonstrations and learn about the health benefits of Tai Chi. 2101 Walker Solomon Way. phoenixhealtheducation@gmail.com
DRUG TAKE BACK EVENT: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at CVS Pharmacy. A Lexington Police Department tent will be set up in the parking lot and those interested in dropping off discarded prescription drugs can bring them there. The prescription drugs collected will be turned over to the DEA for proper disposal. 5608 Sunset Blvd., Lexington. www.dea.gov
TOUCH A TRUCK: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the South Carolina State Farmers Market. The Junior League of Columbia is fortunate to work with a variety of organizations and businesses in the Midlands, including local law enforcement, emergency response including ambulance and firetrucks, cranes, farm equipment, and antique military vehicles! Kids will be able to get up close and personal with all of these and more! Also features family-friendly entertainment for all ages including a video game truck, healthy eating activities and face painting. $6 per person or $20 for a family four-pack. Children under two are free with a paying adult. 3483 Charleston Hwy, West Columbia (803) 737-4664, www.jlcolumbia.org
BLAZERFEST: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Ridge View High School. There will be bounce houses, a dunking booth, dance competition, taekwondo, and D.J. Smooth from KISS 103.1 radio station to keep the fun lively. Bring the entire family. Admission is free. 4801 Hard Scrabble Rd. www.richland2.org
THIRD ANNUAL BOOKSTORE DAY: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Books on Broad and Coffee. Bookstore Day marks its third year of celebrating independent bookstores nationwide. Books on Broad and Coffee will be celebrating with two special events that are free and open to the public. 10 a.m.: Read Together/Do Together storytime and time capsule activity. Read-aloud time is about to get a lot more fun with two exciting books from Arcadia Press! 2-3:30 p.m.: New for Revolutionary War history enthusiasts! Jim Piecuch will discuss and sign his books, including the newly released “Theaters of the American Revolution”, co-authored by Piecuch. 944 Broad St., Camden. www.booksonbroad.com
BEYOND BOLLYWOOD: INDIAN AMERICANS SHAPE THE NATION OPENING EXHIBIT: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at the South Carolina State Museum. From the builders of some of America’s earliest railroads and farms to Civil Rights pioneers and digital technology entrepreneurs, Indian Americans have long been an inextricable part of American life. The State Museum’s new traveling exhibition, ‘Beyond Bollywood: Indian Americans Shape the Nation’, details the history of Indian Americans and their contributions to the United States from the 1700s to the present. SCSM will host a number of family friendly activities. 11 a.m.-noon, guests will discover and play traditional Indian games. 1-2 p.m., City Yoga will lead a special kid friendly yoga class. 3 p.m., Dr. Prakash Nagarkatti, Vice President of Research at the University of South Carolina, will present his work on Complementary Alternative Medicine and how his work connects to India scientifically and culturally. General admission is $13.95 for adults, $12.95 for seniors, $11.95 for children and $4 for museum members. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
LAURA SPONG & LEO TWIGGS ARTISTS’ RECEPTION: 2-4 p.m. Saturday at if ART Gallery. In anticipation of if ART Gallery artists Laura Spong and Leo Twiggs receiving the 2017 Elizabeth O’Neill Verner Governor’s Award for the Arts for Lifetime Achievement in early May, if ART Gallery presents an exhibition of the two veteran artists’ work. The Verner Award is the highest award in the arts in South Carolina. This year’s Verner is Twiggs’ second; in 1981 he was the first person to receive a Verner Award as an individual artist. He now is first person to receive a second Verner Award. 1223 Lincoln St. Wim Roefs, (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com
LOVE LIES STAGE PLAY: 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at WOW Performing Arts Center. What happens when one woman’s truth is another woman’s lie? At the brink of desperation, Emily is willing to do whatever it takes to keep the love she worked so hard for. But is she crazy in love or stuck in a fantasy? $20. 5816 Shakespeare Rd, Ste A. (803) 807-2969, www.wowproduction.org
MRS. NC & MRS. SC UNITED STATES PAGEANTS 2017: Red-carpet mix’n’ mingle vendor showcase, 4 p.m.; final competition, 5 p.m. Saturday at Harbison Theatre. Contestants representing each state will compete for the opportunity to represent the Carolinas at the national “Mrs. United States Pageant” held in Orlando, FL this July. The competition is open to married women ages 21years or older, living in their respective states. Come out and see who will continue the legacy of the Carolina’s as we crown this year’s representatives. $26.50. 7300 College St., Irmo. www.worldlykrowns.com/tickets
SPRING BIRDS: 6-7:30 p.m. Saturday, meeting in Riverfront Park’s north parking lot. Join our rangers for a series of visits to birding spots in the City. The event is open to all levels of birders. 4122 River Dr. Parks & Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
MASTERS: A CELEBRATION OF SONG: doors open at 7 p.m., concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Union United Methodist Church. Internationally-acclaimed composer and conductor Z. Randall Stroope will join Sandlapper Singers Artistic Director, Dustin Ousley, in directing the first ever-concert dedicated entirely to Stroope’s original compositions. The performance will feature special guest musicians, as well as the Masters Youth Choir, an ensemble of select high-school singers from around the region. Adults, $15. Students (with ID), $5. 7582 Woodrow St., Irmo. www.sandlappersingers.org
“SEALED FOR FRESHNESS”: 8 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion Post 193. Set in 1968 during the heyday of Tupperware parties, hostess Bonnie invites a group of neighbors over for a party. The guest list: perky, rich Jean, Jean’s cranky and very pregnant sister Sinclair, ditzy-blonde Tracy Ann, and new neighbor Diane, who’s made quite a career selling Tupperware, but at the expense of her marriage. The mix of personalities and the number of martinis consumed lead to a great deal of absurd high jinks plus revelations of an equal number of secrets and insecurities. $15 in advance or $18 at the door. 102 Lexington Ave., Chapin. (800) 838-3006, www.chapintheatre.org
CORY BRANAN ALBUM-RELEASE SHOW: 8:30 p.m. Saturday at New Brookland Tavern. “ADIOS” is Branan’s death record. As funny and defiant as it is touching and sad, this self-dubbed “loser’s survival kit” doesn’t spare its subjects or the listener. Cory Branan, Todd Mathis & His Only Friends Left and Brian McGee are all set to perform. $15. 122 State St., West Columbia. (803) 791-4413, newbrooklandbooking@gmail.com. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
SUNDAY, APRIL 30
SPRING TREE IDENTIFICATION: 10-11:30 a.m. Sunday, meeting at the gazebo at Granby Park. Join our rangers on a Spring Tree Identification walk. Participants will learn how to identify the trees in your yard, neighborhood or local park. 100 Catawba St. Parks & Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
WOMEN’S MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION (WMLBA) FREE-AGENT TRYOUTS: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday at Spring Valley High School. In its first year, the Carolina Stars are one of nine franchise teams in the WMLBA, which will begin its inaugural season this summer. The WMLBA is one of three minor basketball league associations for women designed to help players prepare to play in the WNBA. The general public and others interested may also watch the tryouts for only $1. 120 Sparkleberry Lane. www.carolinastars.info
10TH ANNUAL GREATER COLUMBIA RECORD FAIR: Noon-5 p.m. Sunday at the Columbia Museum of Art. This free event is the largest local market of the year to find vinyl, from favorite classics to highly collectible items, by vendors from across the Southeast. In addition to thousands of records, the fair includes live music from Kid Trails, NUMBTONGUE, and Say Brother, live DJ sets from the Greater Columbia Society for the Preservation of Soul, a pop-up beer garden from the Whig featuring local brews as well as mimosas, and food from KC Hotdogs and the Belgian Waffle Truck. The CMA’s current exhibitions “Enduring Spirit: The Art of Tyrone Geter” and Salvador Dalí’s “Fantastical Fairy Tales” are open to the public with a specially reduced admission price of $5 (free for members). In addition to the regularly scheduled 2 p.m. tour of “Enduring Spirit”, there will be music-themed tours of both exhibitions at 1 and 3 p.m. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org, www.columbiarecordfair.com
THE LEXINGTON COMMUNITY BAND FREE CONCERT: 2 p.m. Sunday at IceHouse Amphitheater. The concert will feature stirring patriotic marches, exciting “show tunes”, big band-type jazz selections, and much more. The band is pleased to feature the talents of Ms. Briana Kelly on piano, and Ms. Jessie Miller, a junior at River Bluff High School, as our vocal soloist. Also performing with the band are several student members from some of the wonderful band programs in the Lexington One School District. All residents of Lexington and the surrounding areas are welcome to attend. 107 West Main St., Lexington. www.lexingtoncommunityband.org
LOVE LIES STAGE PLAY: 3 p.m. Sunday at WOW Performing Arts Center. What happens when one woman’s truth is another woman’s lie? At the brink of desperation, Emily is willing to do whatever it takes to keep the love she worked so hard for. But is she crazy in love or stuck in a fantasy? $20. 5816 Shakespeare Rd, Ste A. (803) 807-2969, www.wowproduction.org
“SEALED FOR FRESHNESS”: 3 p.m. Sunday at the American Legion Post 193. Set in 1968 during the heyday of Tupperware parties, hostess Bonnie invites a group of neighbors over for a party. The guest list: perky, rich Jean, Jean’s cranky and very pregnant sister Sinclair, ditzy-blonde Tracy Ann, and new neighbor Diane, who’s made quite a career selling Tupperware, but at the expense of her marriage. The mix of personalities and the number of martinis consumed lead to a great deal of absurd high jinks plus revelations of an equal number of secrets and insecurities. $15 in advance or $18 at the door. 102 Lexington Ave., Chapin. (800) 838-3006, www.chapintheatre.org
“M&M” REDISCOVERED: FROM MARCELLO AND MOZART TO MENDELSSOHN AND MORRICONE: 7 p.m. Sunday at Katie & Irwin Kahn JCC. Palmetto Chamber Orchestra and Friends present this event. Featuring guest soloists: Betty Gardiner, Flute; Catherine Hazan, Violin; Idris Chandler, Cello; Janet Hopkins, Mezzo-Soprano, and guitar duo “Ken and Igor”. General admission, $10. VIP, $20 ($35 per a pair). Cash or check at the door. 306 Flora Dr. (803) 708-8775, www.facebook.com
MONDAY, MAY 1
STARGAZING ON THE HORSESHOE: 8-10 p.m. Monday at the Melton Memorial Observatory. The historic observatory on USC’s Horseshoe is currently open to the public on clear Monday nights, weather permitting. Anyone is welcome to stop in and observe through the 16-inch Cassegrain telescope in the dome and other small telescopes on the observatory deck. See the Moon, planets, stars, clusters, and more through our telescopes free of charge! 1429 Greene St. (803) 777-4180, www.physics.sc.edu/melton
SODA CITY STANDUP OPEN MIC: 8:30 p.m. Monday at New Brookland Tavern. Do people tell you you’re funny? Are you the hit of every house party you attend? Maybe you should try standup. Get your chance at New Brookland Tavern. Free for ages 21 and older; $5, under 21. 122 State St., West Columbia. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
TUESDAY, MAY 2
CMA CHAMBER MUSIC ON MAIN: SPECIAL GUESTS ANDREW ARMSTRONG AND JENNIFER FRAUTSCHI: 7 p.m. Tuesday at The Columbia Museum of Art. Intimately set in the museum’s DuBose-Poston Reception Hall, the longtime fan-favorite program brings together world-class musicians who are acclaimed in their respective instruments. Pianist Andrew Armstrong won over 25 national and international competitions before his career even began. He has been dazzling audiences ever since with an impressive repertoire of more than 50 concertos. Violinist Jennifer Frautschi is an Avery Fisher career grant recipient and an adventurous, virtuosic performer. She plays an Antonio Stradivarius violin dated to 1722 known as the “ex-Cádiz,” on loan from a private American foundation. Happy hour starts at 6 p.m. CMA Shop and galleries open during happy hour. $35; $28 for members and $5 for students. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org
WEDNESDAY, MAY 3
THURSDAY, MAY 4
“YES, LORD, I KNOW THE ROAD” AUTHOR TALK AND BOOK SIGNING: Noon-1 p.m. Thursday at South Carolina State Library. Join us for this month’s author talk and book signing with J. Brent Morris. Morris, an award-winning historian, will examine the unique struggles and triumphs of African Americans in South Carolina. His talk will cover many aspects of our state’s history, from the first North American slave rebellion near the mouth of the Pee Dee River in the early sixteenth century to the 2008 state Democratic primary victory of Barack Obama. Free and open to the public. Books will be available for purchase and signing. 1500 Senate St. (803) 734-8666, http://statelibrary.sc.libcal.com/
ENDANGERED SPECIES EXHIBIT OPENING: 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Land Bank Lofts. The annual show by SC Artists is created to raise awareness of animals, who by the opening of the show may already be extinct. Original works for sale and on exhibit May-August. 1401 Hampton St. www.worldwildlifefund.org
RHYTHM AND BLOOMS: 6-9 p.m. Thursday at Riverbanks Zoo & Garden. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and tune in to music and flowers after hours at Waterfall Junction. Enjoy live music by “The Restoration” while your kids explore Riverbanks’ 3-acre children’s garden. Food and beverages, including a cash bar, will be available for purchase. Guests also will have an opportunity to sightsee in one of America’s best public gardens. Free for Riverbanks members; $5 for the general public. 500 Wildlife Parkway. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
FIRST THURSDAY ON MAIN: 6-10 p.m. Thursday on Main Street. Businesses and galleries keep their doors open late, offering a mix of specials, events, entertainment and more. Participants include: The Whig, Persona Pizzeria, Uptown, Cantina 76, Columbia Marriott, Columbia Museum of Art, Anastasia & Friends Gallery, Random Records, Drake’s Duck-In, Mast General Store, The Nick, Michael’s Cafe & Catering, Grapes & Gallery, Tapp’s Arts Center, Villa Tronco and Gallery at City Hall. Free and open to the public. www.facebook.com/firstthursdayonmain
LEXINGTON LIVE: 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Icehouse Amphitheater. ‘Tis the season for outdoor concert series, and the town of Lexington is offering its own. Lexington Live concerts will be at the town’s new amphitheater. This week’s featured performer is Liquid Pleasure (Kid’s Night). Free. 107 W. Main St., Lexington. (803) 358-7275, www.icehouseamphitheater.com/
“SEALED FOR FRESHNESS”: 8 p.m. Thursday at the American Legion Post 193. Set in 1968 during the heyday of Tupperware parties, hostess Bonnie invites a group of neighbors over for a party. The guest list: perky, rich Jean, Jean’s cranky and very pregnant sister Sinclair, ditzy-blonde Tracy Ann, and new neighbor Diane, who’s made quite a career selling Tupperware, but at the expense of her marriage. The mix of personalities and the number of martinis consumed lead to a great deal of absurd high jinks plus revelations of an equal number of secrets and insecurities. $15 in advance or $18 at the door. 102 Lexington Ave., Chapin. (800) 838-3006, www.chapintheatre.org
FRIDAY, MAY 5
2017 FESTIVAL OF GARDENS: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday in the Elmwood Park neighborhood. The Festival offers a tour of 10 private gardens and the Roy Lunch Butterfly Garden in the historic Elmwood Park neighborhood as well as tips from Master Gardeners and the opportunity to purchase garden-related items. Registration and in-person ticket sales begin at 9 a.m. in the Earlewood Park Community Center. Vendors will be on site and light refreshments will be available at the community center from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for Columbia Green members and $30 for non-members. There is an additional $5 charge on the day of the tour. 1111 Parkside Dr. www.columbigreen.org
SPRING BOOK SALE: 3-5:30 p.m. Friday at Irmo Branch Library. 6251 St Andrews Rd. (803) 798-7880, www.lex.lib.sc.us/
STATE STREET FIRST FRIDAY ART CRAWL: 5-8 p.m. Friday on State street. The State Street Friday Art Crawl is an established venture put together by the locally owned shop and restaurant owners on State Street and features a revolving lineup of art, music, food, and drink. Take a first, or second, opportunity to see the continuing exhibition at Gallery West. Join the merchants and restaurants on State Street for their First Friday celebration. Gallery West, 134 State St. (803) 207-9265, www.gallerywestcolumbia.com
EROTIC POETRY ON THE POLE - WET WORDS & SPRING SHOWERS: doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. Friday at Ramada Inn (Ballroom). A lovely blend of live poetry, erotic pole dancers, and sensual music all incorporated in the sexiest springtime event of the year. A show like you’ve never seen before. Classy, sensual, and all out sexy. Prepare to witness live poets performing with lovely erotic pole dancers to sensual music. Must be 21 or older. Dress code is strictly enforced: only evening attire, business attire, and/or semi casual. $10-$95. 1539 Horseshoe Dr. www.eventbrite.com
THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Village Square Theatre. Sheridan Whiteside, a famous and egotistical radio personality is invited to dinner at the home of a rich factory owner. He falls and hurts his hip and ends up staying at the home to recover. Whiteside banishes the family upstairs, takes over the house and browbeats, manipulates, and gleefully terrorizes everyone who comes in range! Adults, $18; seniors (60 and older), students, and military, $16; youth (12 and under), $14. 105 Caughman Ave. Lexington. (803) 359-1436, www.villagesquaretheatre.com
“SEALED FOR FRESHNESS”: 8 p.m. Friday at the American Legion Post 193. Set in 1968 during the heyday of Tupperware parties, hostess Bonnie invites a group of neighbors over for a party. The guest list: perky, rich Jean, Jean’s cranky and very pregnant sister Sinclair, ditzy-blonde Tracy Ann, and new neighbor Diane, who’s made quite a career selling Tupperware, but at the expense of her marriage. The mix of personalities and the number of martinis consumed lead to a great deal of absurd high jinks plus revelations of an equal number of secrets and insecurities. $15 in advance or $18 at the door. 102 Lexington Ave., Chapin. (800) 838-3006, www.chapintheatre.org
ONGOING EVENTS
JEFF SUMEREL: THE SUBJECTIVE GRATITUDE OF TIME: Exhibit, Wednesday-Sunday at 701 CCA. Through April 30. 701 Whaley St., second floor. Wim Roefs, (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. www.701cca.org
J MICHAEL MCGUIRT EXHIBITION, “FORM & FLOW”: Exhibit, Monday-Friday at The Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County (FAC). Through May 5. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676, extension 300, www.fineartscenter.org
BLACK MEDICINE/WHITE BODIES: AN INVESTIGATION OF CHARLESTON’S YELLOW FEVER EPIDEMICS 1854-1871: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at McKissick Museum, second floor, north gallery. Through May 6. Free. 816 Bull St. (803) 777-7251, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum/mckissick-museum
HAND TO GOD: Stage performance, select days at Trustus Theatre. Through May 6. Adults, $30; students, $20. 520 Lady St. (803) 254-9732, www.trustus.org
LAURA SPONG & LEO TWIGGS: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at if ART Gallery. Through May 13.1223 Lincoln St. Wim Roefs, (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com
“JOCELYN CHATEAUVERT: PLANT, FIBER, PAPER, OBJECT”: Exhibit, Tuesday-Saturday at Gallery West. Through May 27. 134 State St. (803) 207-9265, www.gallerywestcolumbia.com
BEYOND BOLLYWOOD: INDIAN AMERICANS SHAPE THE NATION: Exhibit, Monday-Sunday at the South Carolina State Museum. Through July 9. General admission is $13.95 for adults, $12.95 for seniors, $11.95 for children and $4 for museum members. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
XANTHUS SMITH AND CIVIL WAR MARITIME ART: Exhibit, Tues.-Sat. at the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Museum. Through Aug. 26. Adults 18-61, $6; seniors 62 and over, $5; military (active duty and veterans), $5; youth 10-17, $3; children 9 and under, free. First Sunday of the Month, $1 for ages 10 and over. Members, free. 301 Gervais St. (803) 737-8287, www.crr.sc.gov
‘SAVAGE ANCIENT SEAS’ AND ‘SEA MONSTERS: A PREHISTORIC ADVENTURE’: Exhibit, Monday-Sunday at The South Carolina State Museum. Through Sept. 5. Guests can see both the exhibit and film for a complete underwater prehistoric experience for only $16.95 for adults, $15.95 for seniors (62 and older), $14.95 for children (ages 3-12) and $7 for museum members. Regular blockbuster admission, including museum general admission is $13.95 for adults, $12.95 for seniors, $11.95 for children and $4 for museum members. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
LEXINGTON FARMER’S MARKET: 9 a.m.-Noon Saturdays at Lexington Square Park. Through Sept. 30. 205 E. Main St. Walker Brewer, (803) 358-7275, www.lexsc.com
CHAPIN FARMER’S MARKET: 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. the first Saturdays of the month through October. On the 100 block of Clark Street, downtown. www.chapinsc.com
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays at Cayce United Methodist Church. For singles age 55-plus. Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home. 1600 12th St., Cayce. Mary Beth Lamey, (803) 996-1023, (803) 995-0068. www.thompsonsfuneral.com
SECOND SHIFT TWOSDAYS: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays at the S.C. State Museum. 2 for $10 or $5 per person. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Trenholm Park, indoors. Free. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
CITY ROOTS FARMERS MARKET: 4-7 p.m. Thursdays at City Roots Farmers Market. 1005 Airport Blvd. (803) 254-2302, erin@cityroots.org. www.cityroots.org/city-roots-farmers-market
KARAOKE: 8 p.m.-midnight Thursdays at Vista Keys Dueling Piano Bar. Join us for a night of karaoke! 700 Gervais St., suite B-2. (803) 317-3676, info@vistakeys.com. www.vistakeys.com
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Fridays at Bill’s Music Shop. Open stage and bluegrass/acoustic jam session every Friday night. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
SODA CITY MARKET: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays on the 1500 block of Main Street. Runs year-round, rain or shine. http://sodacitysc.com/
FREE SUNDAYS AT COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART: Noon-5 p.m. Sundays at the Columbia Museum of Art. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org/visit
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 1:30 p.m. Sundays at The Barn. $5 per lesson. First lesson is free. 680 Cherokee Ln., West Columbia. (803) 772-0546, www.thebarnsc.biz
UPCOMING EVENTS
KINGSMEN BREAKFAST: 8-10 a.m. May 6 at Christian Life Church. Guest Speaker: comedian and author, Joe Phillips. Come for a great breakfast, meet new friends, and hear Phillips share his heart. Be encouraged as you worship and laugh together, and pray for each other. Guys of all ages are invited. $3-5 per meal. 2700 Bush River Rd., Kidz Auditorium. Gary Shull, (803) 238-7795, shullg@bellsouth.net. www.CLColumbia.com
SPRING BOOK SALE: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. May 6 at Irmo Branch Library. 6251 St Andrews Rd. (803) 798-7880, www.lex.lib.sc.us/
CHAPIN FARMER’S MARKET SEASON OPENING: 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. May 6 on the 100 block of Clark Street, downtown. Chapin residents have a new place to buy fresh produce, handmade items like candles and soaps, and participate in interactive demonstrations that promote healthy eating and active lifestyles. The market will provide opportunities for locals to access fresh produce, meats and other related agricultural products along with some handmade arts and crafts, health and wellness information, and live music. www.chapinsc.com
LEXINGTON FARMER’S MARKET SEASON OPENING: 9 a.m.-Noon May 6 at Lexington Square Park. The Town of Lexington Farmers Market is primarily intended as a farmer/grower and local artisan market that uses a community-friendly atmosphere to promote, support and encourage local production, while educating citizens on the benefits of eating local, fresh produce and supporting local artists and the Certified SC program. 205 E. Main St. Walker Brewer, (803) 358-7275, www.lexsc.com
2017 FESTIVAL OF GARDENS: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. May 6 in the Elmwood Park neighborhood. The Festival offers a tour of 10 private gardens and the Roy Lunch Butterfly Garden in the historic Elmwood Park neighborhood as well as tips from Master Gardeners and the opportunity to purchase garden-related items. Registration and in-person ticket sales begin at 9 a.m. in the Earlewood Park Community Center. Vendors will be on site and light refreshments will be available at the community center from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for Columbia Green members and $30 for non-members. There is an additional $5 charge on the day of the tour. 1111 Parkside Dr. www.columbigreen.org
BLACK COWBOY FESTIVAL & RODEO: 11 a.m. Gates open at 10 a.m. May 6 at Greenfield Farm. Come celebrate 21 years with us. Buckin’ broncs, barrel racing, walking horses, poles and arena race, calf roping and more! Live musical entertainers and demonstrators. Adult, $20 and youth, $8. 4585 Spencer Rd., Rembert. (803) 499-9658, www.members.tripod.com/blackcowboyfest/home.html
THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER: 7:30 p.m. May 6 at Village Square Theatre. Sheridan Whiteside, a famous and egotistical radio personality is invited to dinner at the home of a rich factory owner. He falls and hurts his hip and ends up staying at the home to recover. Whiteside banishes the family upstairs, takes over the house and browbeats, manipulates, and gleefully terrorizes everyone who comes in range! Adults, $18; seniors (60 and older), students, and military, $16; youth (12 and under), $14. 105 Caughman Ave. Lexington. (803) 359-1436, www.villagesquaretheatre.com
“SEALED FOR FRESHNESS”: 8 p.m. May 6 at the American Legion Post 193. Set in 1968 during the heyday of Tupperware parties, hostess Bonnie invites a group of neighbors over for a party. The guest list: perky, rich Jean, Jean’s cranky and very pregnant sister Sinclair, ditzy-blonde Tracy Ann, and new neighbor Diane, who’s made quite a career selling Tupperware, but at the expense of her marriage. The mix of personalities and the number of martinis consumed lead to a great deal of absurd high jinks plus revelations of an equal number of secrets and insecurities. $15 in advance or $18 at the door. 102 Lexington Ave., Chapin. (800) 838-3006, www.chapintheatre.org
SPRING BOOK SALE: 2-5 p.m. May 7 at Irmo Branch Library. 6251 St Andrews Rd. (803) 798-7880, www.lex.lib.sc.us/
“SEALED FOR FRESHNESS”: 3 p.m. May 7 at the American Legion Post 193. Set in 1968 during the heyday of Tupperware parties, hostess Bonnie invites a group of neighbors over for a party. The guest list: perky, rich Jean, Jean’s cranky and very pregnant sister Sinclair, ditzy-blonde Tracy Ann, and new neighbor Diane, who’s made quite a career selling Tupperware, but at the expense of her marriage. The mix of personalities and the number of martinis consumed lead to a great deal of absurd high jinks plus revelations of an equal number of secrets and insecurities. $15 in advance or $18 at the door. 102 Lexington Ave., Chapin. (800) 838-3006, www.chapintheatre.org
THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER: 3 p.m. May 7 at Village Square Theatre. Sheridan Whiteside, a famous and egotistical radio personality is invited to dinner at the home of a rich factory owner. He falls and hurts his hip and ends up staying at the home to recover. Whiteside banishes the family upstairs, takes over the house and browbeats, manipulates, and gleefully terrorizes everyone who comes in range! Adults, $18; seniors (60 and older), students, and military, $16; youth (12 and under), $14. 105 Caughman Ave. Lexington. (803) 359-1436, www.villagesquaretheatre.com
LEXINGTON LIVE: 6:30 p.m. May 11 at Icehouse Amphitheater. ‘Tis the season for outdoor concert series, and the town of Lexington is offering its own. Lexington Live concerts will be at the town’s new amphitheater. This week’s featured performer is Right to Party. Free. 107 W. Main St., Lexington. (803) 358-7275, www.icehouseamphitheater.com
THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER: 7:30 p.m. May 11 at Village Square Theatre. Sheridan Whiteside, a famous and egotistical radio personality is invited to dinner at the home of a rich factory owner. He falls and hurts his hip and ends up staying at the home to recover. Whiteside banishes the family upstairs, takes over the house and browbeats, manipulates, and gleefully terrorizes everyone who comes in range! Adults, $18; seniors (60 and older), students, and military, $16; youth (12 and under), $14. 105 Caughman Ave. Lexington. (803) 359-1436, www.villagesquaretheatre.com
THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER: 7:30 p.m. May 12 at Village Square Theatre. Sheridan Whiteside, a famous and egotistical radio personality is invited to dinner at the home of a rich factory owner. He falls and hurts his hip and ends up staying at the home to recover. Whiteside banishes the family upstairs, takes over the house and browbeats, manipulates, and gleefully terrorizes everyone who comes in range! Adults, $18; seniors (60 and older), students, and military, $16; youth (12 and under), $14. 105 Caughman Ave. Lexington. (803) 359-1436, www.villagesquaretheatre.com
THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER: 7:30 p.m. May 13 at Village Square Theatre. Sheridan Whiteside, a famous and egotistical radio personality is invited to dinner at the home of a rich factory owner. He falls and hurts his hip and ends up staying at the home to recover. Whiteside banishes the family upstairs, takes over the house and browbeats, manipulates, and gleefully terrorizes everyone who comes in range! Adults, $18; seniors (60 and older), students, and military, $16; youth (12 and under), $14. 105 Caughman Ave. Lexington. (803) 359-1436, www.villagesquaretheatre.com
