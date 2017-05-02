Best of the rest: Events for May 2 and beyond

TUESDAY, MAY 2
CMA CHAMBER MUSIC ON MAIN: SPECIAL GUESTS ANDREW ARMSTRONG AND JENNIFER FRAUTSCHI: 7 p.m. Tuesday at The Columbia Museum of Art. Intimately set in the museum’s DuBose-Poston Reception Hall, the longtime fan-favorite program brings together world-class musicians who are acclaimed in their respective instruments. Pianist Andrew Armstrong won over 25 national and international competitions before his career even began. He has been dazzling audiences ever since with an impressive repertoire of more than 50 concertos. Violinist Jennifer Frautschi is an Avery Fisher career grant recipient and an adventurous, virtuosic performer. She plays an Antonio Stradivarius violin dated to 1722 known as the “ex-Cádiz,” on loan from a private American foundation. Happy hour starts at 6 p.m. CMA Shop and galleries open during happy hour. $35; $28 for members and $5 for students. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org
WEDNESDAY, MAY 3
THURSDAY, MAY 4
“YES, LORD, I KNOW THE ROAD” AUTHOR TALK AND BOOK SIGNING: Noon-1 p.m. Thursday at South Carolina State Library. Join us for this month’s author talk and book signing with J. Brent Morris. Morris, an award-winning historian, will examine the unique struggles and triumphs of African Americans in South Carolina. His talk will cover many aspects of our state’s history, from the first North American slave rebellion near the mouth of the Pee Dee River in the early sixteenth century to the 2008 state Democratic primary victory of Barack Obama. Free and open to the public. Books will be available for purchase and signing. 1500 Senate St. (803) 734-8666, http://statelibrary.sc.libcal.com/
ENDANGERED SPECIES EXHIBIT OPENING: 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Land Bank Lofts. The annual show by SC Artists is created to raise awareness of animals, who by the opening of the show may already be extinct. Original works for sale and on exhibit May-August. 1401 Hampton St. www.worldwildlifefund.org
RHYTHM AND BLOOMS: 6-9 p.m. Thursday at Riverbanks Zoo & Garden. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and tune in to music and flowers after hours at Waterfall Junction. Enjoy live music by “The Restoration” while your kids explore Riverbanks’ 3-acre children’s garden. Food and beverages, including a cash bar, will be available for purchase. Guests also will have an opportunity to sightsee in one of America’s best public gardens. Free for Riverbanks members; $5 for the general public. 500 Wildlife Parkway. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
FIRST THURSDAY ON MAIN: 6-10 p.m. Thursday on Main Street. Businesses and galleries keep their doors open late, offering a mix of specials, events, entertainment and more. Participants include: The Whig, Persona Pizzeria, Uptown, Cantina 76, Columbia Marriott, Columbia Museum of Art, Anastasia & Friends Gallery, Random Records, Drake’s Duck-In, Mast General Store, The Nick, Michael’s Cafe & Catering, Grapes & Gallery, Tapp’s Arts Center, Villa Tronco and Gallery at City Hall. Free and open to the public. www.facebook.com/firstthursdayonmain
LEXINGTON LIVE: 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Icehouse Amphitheater. ‘Tis the season for outdoor concert series, and the town of Lexington is offering its own. Lexington Live concerts will be at the town’s new amphitheater. This week’s featured performer is Liquid Pleasure (Kid’s Night). Free. 107 W. Main St., Lexington. (803) 358-7275, www.icehouseamphitheater.com/
“SEALED FOR FRESHNESS”: 8 p.m. Thursday at the American Legion Post 193. Set in 1968 during the heyday of Tupperware parties, hostess Bonnie invites a group of neighbors over for a party. The guest list: perky, rich Jean, Jean’s cranky and very pregnant sister Sinclair, ditzy-blonde Tracy Ann, and new neighbor Diane, who’s made quite a career selling Tupperware, but at the expense of her marriage. The mix of personalities and the number of martinis consumed lead to a great deal of absurd high jinks plus revelations of an equal number of secrets and insecurities. $15 in advance or $18 at the door. 102 Lexington Ave., Chapin. (800) 838-3006, www.chapintheatre.org
FRIDAY, MAY 5
2017 FESTIVAL OF GARDENS: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday in the Elmwood Park neighborhood. The Festival offers a tour of 10 private gardens and the Roy Lunch Butterfly Garden in the historic Elmwood Park neighborhood as well as tips from Master Gardeners and the opportunity to purchase garden-related items. Registration and in-person ticket sales begin at 9 a.m. in the Earlewood Park Community Center. Vendors will be on site and light refreshments will be available at the community center from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for Columbia Green members and $30 for non-members. There is an additional $5 charge on the day of the tour. 1111 Parkside Dr. www.columbigreen.org
SPRING BOOK SALE: 3-5:30 p.m. Friday at Irmo Branch Library. 6251 St Andrews Rd. (803) 798-7880, www.lex.lib.sc.us/
STATE STREET FIRST FRIDAY ART CRAWL: 5-8 p.m. Friday on State street. The State Street Friday Art Crawl is an established venture put together by the locally owned shop and restaurant owners on State Street and features a revolving lineup of art, music, food, and drink. Take a first, or second, opportunity to see the continuing exhibition at Gallery West. Join the merchants and restaurants on State Street for their First Friday celebration. Gallery West, 134 State St. (803) 207-9265, www.gallerywestcolumbia.com
EROTIC POETRY ON THE POLE - WET WORDS & SPRING SHOWERS: doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. Friday at Ramada Inn (Ballroom). A lovely blend of live poetry, erotic pole dancers, and sensual music all incorporated in the sexiest springtime event of the year. A show like you’ve never seen before. Classy, sensual, and all out sexy. Prepare to witness live poets performing with lovely erotic pole dancers to sensual music. Must be 21 or older. Dress code is strictly enforced: only evening attire, business attire, and/or semi casual. $10-$95. 1539 Horseshoe Dr. www.eventbrite.com
THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Village Square Theatre. Sheridan Whiteside, a famous and egotistical radio personality is invited to dinner at the home of a rich factory owner. He falls and hurts his hip and ends up staying at the home to recover. Whiteside banishes the family upstairs, takes over the house and browbeats, manipulates, and gleefully terrorizes everyone who comes in range! Adults, $18; seniors (60 and older), students, and military, $16; youth (12 and under), $14. 105 Caughman Ave. Lexington. (803) 359-1436, www.villagesquaretheatre.com
“SEALED FOR FRESHNESS”: 8 p.m. Friday at the American Legion Post 193. Set in 1968 during the heyday of Tupperware parties, hostess Bonnie invites a group of neighbors over for a party. The guest list: perky, rich Jean, Jean’s cranky and very pregnant sister Sinclair, ditzy-blonde Tracy Ann, and new neighbor Diane, who’s made quite a career selling Tupperware, but at the expense of her marriage. The mix of personalities and the number of martinis consumed lead to a great deal of absurd high jinks plus revelations of an equal number of secrets and insecurities. $15 in advance or $18 at the door. 102 Lexington Ave., Chapin. (800) 838-3006, www.chapintheatre.org
SATURDAY, MAY 6
KINGSMEN BREAKFAST: 8-10 a.m. Saturday at Christian Life Church. Guest Speaker: comedian and author, Joe Phillips. Come for a great breakfast, meet new friends, and hear Phillips share his heart. Be encouraged as you worship and laugh together, and pray for each other. Guys of all ages are invited. $3-5 per meal. 2700 Bush River Rd., Kidz Auditorium. Gary Shull, (803) 238-7795, shullg@bellsouth.net. www.CLColumbia.com
SPRING BOOK SALE: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Irmo Branch Library. 6251 St Andrews Rd. (803) 798-7880, www.lex.lib.sc.us/
CHAPIN FARMER’S MARKET SEASON OPENING: 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturday on the 100 block of Clark Street, downtown. Chapin residents have a new place to buy fresh produce, handmade items like candles and soaps, and participate in interactive demonstrations that promote healthy eating and active lifestyles. The market will provide opportunities for locals to access fresh produce, meats and other related agricultural products along with some handmade arts and crafts, health and wellness information, and live music. www.chapinsc.com
LEXINGTON FARMER’S MARKET SEASON OPENING: 9 a.m.-Noon Saturday at Lexington Square Park. The Town of Lexington Farmers Market is primarily intended as a farmer/grower and local artisan market that uses a community-friendly atmosphere to promote, support and encourage local production, while educating citizens on the benefits of eating local, fresh produce and supporting local artists and the Certified SC program. 205 E. Main St. Walker Brewer, (803) 358-7275, www.lexsc.com
2017 FESTIVAL OF GARDENS: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday in the Elmwood Park neighborhood. The Festival offers a tour of 10 private gardens and the Roy Lunch Butterfly Garden in the historic Elmwood Park neighborhood as well as tips from Master Gardeners and the opportunity to purchase garden-related items. Registration and in-person ticket sales begin at 9 a.m. in the Earlewood Park Community Center. Vendors will be on site and light refreshments will be available at the community center from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for Columbia Green members and $30 for non-members. There is an additional $5 charge on the day of the tour. 1111 Parkside Dr. www.columbigreen.org
BLACK COWBOY FESTIVAL & RODEO: 11 a.m. Gates open at 10 a.m. Saturday at Greenfield Farm. Come celebrate 21 years with us. Buckin’ broncs, barrel racing, walking horses, poles and arena race, calf roping and more! Live musical entertainers and demonstrators. Adult, $20 and youth, $8. 4585 Spencer Rd., Rembert. (803) 499-9658, www.members.tripod.com/blackcowboyfest/home.html
THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Village Square Theatre. Sheridan Whiteside, a famous and egotistical radio personality is invited to dinner at the home of a rich factory owner. He falls and hurts his hip and ends up staying at the home to recover. Whiteside banishes the family upstairs, takes over the house and browbeats, manipulates, and gleefully terrorizes everyone who comes in range! Adults, $18; seniors (60 and older), students, and military, $16; youth (12 and under), $14. 105 Caughman Ave. Lexington. (803) 359-1436, www.villagesquaretheatre.com
“SEALED FOR FRESHNESS”: 8 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion Post 193. Set in 1968 during the heyday of Tupperware parties, hostess Bonnie invites a group of neighbors over for a party. The guest list: perky, rich Jean, Jean’s cranky and very pregnant sister Sinclair, ditzy-blonde Tracy Ann, and new neighbor Diane, who’s made quite a career selling Tupperware, but at the expense of her marriage. The mix of personalities and the number of martinis consumed lead to a great deal of absurd high jinks plus revelations of an equal number of secrets and insecurities. $15 in advance or $18 at the door. 102 Lexington Ave., Chapin. (800) 838-3006, www.chapintheatre.org
SUNDAY, MAY 7
FIRST CITIZENS FIRST SUNDAY: Noon-5 p.m. Sunday at the South Carolina State Museum. General admission to the museum is only $1 for guests. Guests can explore the museum’s four floors of South Carolina art, cultural history, natural history and science/technology, including the Boeing Observatory. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4978, www.scmuseum.org
SPRING BOOK SALE: 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Irmo Branch Library. 6251 St Andrews Rd. (803) 798-7880, www.lex.lib.sc.us/
“SEALED FOR FRESHNESS”: 3 p.m. Sunday at the American Legion Post 193. Set in 1968 during the heyday of Tupperware parties, hostess Bonnie invites a group of neighbors over for a party. The guest list: perky, rich Jean, Jean’s cranky and very pregnant sister Sinclair, ditzy-blonde Tracy Ann, and new neighbor Diane, who’s made quite a career selling Tupperware, but at the expense of her marriage. The mix of personalities and the number of martinis consumed lead to a great deal of absurd high jinks plus revelations of an equal number of secrets and insecurities. $15 in advance or $18 at the door. 102 Lexington Ave., Chapin. (800) 838-3006, www.chapintheatre.org
THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER: 3 p.m. Sunday at Village Square Theatre. Sheridan Whiteside, a famous and egotistical radio personality is invited to dinner at the home of a rich factory owner. He falls and hurts his hip and ends up staying at the home to recover. Whiteside banishes the family upstairs, takes over the house and browbeats, manipulates, and gleefully terrorizes everyone who comes in range! Adults, $18; seniors (60 and older), students, and military, $16; youth (12 and under), $14. 105 Caughman Ave. Lexington. (803) 359-1436, www.villagesquaretheatre.com
MONDAY, MAY 8
STARGAZING ON THE HORSESHOE: 8-10 p.m. Monday at the Melton Memorial Observatory. The historic observatory on USC’s Horseshoe is currently open to the public on clear Monday nights, weather permitting. Anyone is welcome to stop in and observe through the 16-inch Cassegrain telescope in the dome and other small telescopes on the observatory deck. See the Moon, planets, stars, clusters, and more through our telescopes free of charge! 1429 Greene St. (803) 777-4180, www.physics.sc.edu/melton
SODA CITY STANDUP OPEN MIC: 8:30 p.m. Monday at New Brookland Tavern. Do people tell you you’re funny? Are you the hit of every house party you attend? Maybe you should try standup. Get your chance at New Brookland Tavern. Free for ages 21 and older; $5, under 21. 122 State St., West Columbia. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
ONGOING EVENTS
J MICHAEL MCGUIRT EXHIBITION, “FORM & FLOW”: Exhibit, Monday-Friday at The Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County (FAC). Through May 5. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676, extension 300, www.fineartscenter.org
BLACK MEDICINE/WHITE BODIES: AN INVESTIGATION OF CHARLESTON’S YELLOW FEVER EPIDEMICS 1854-1871: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at McKissick Museum, second floor, north gallery. Through May 6. Free. 816 Bull St. (803) 777-7251, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum/mckissick-museum
HAND TO GOD: Stage performance, select days at Trustus Theatre. Through May 6. Adults, $30; students, $20. 520 Lady St. (803) 254-9732, www.trustus.org
LAURA SPONG & LEO TWIGGS: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at if ART Gallery. Through May 13.1223 Lincoln St. Wim Roefs, (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com
“JOCELYN CHATEAUVERT: PLANT, FIBER, PAPER, OBJECT”: Exhibit, Tuesday-Saturday at Gallery West. Through May 27. 134 State St. (803) 207-9265, www.gallerywestcolumbia.com
BEYOND BOLLYWOOD: INDIAN AMERICANS SHAPE THE NATION: Exhibit, Monday-Sunday at the South Carolina State Museum. Through July 9. General admission is $13.95 for adults, $12.95 for seniors, $11.95 for children and $4 for museum members. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
XANTHUS SMITH AND CIVIL WAR MARITIME ART: Exhibit, Tues.-Sat. at the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Museum. Through Aug. 26. Adults 18-61, $6; seniors 62 and over, $5; military (active duty and veterans), $5; youth 10-17, $3; children 9 and under, free. First Sunday of the Month, $1 for ages 10 and over. Members, free. 301 Gervais St. (803) 737-8287, www.crr.sc.gov
‘SAVAGE ANCIENT SEAS’ AND ‘SEA MONSTERS: A PREHISTORIC ADVENTURE’: Exhibit, Monday-Sunday at The South Carolina State Museum. Through Sept. 5. Guests can see both the exhibit and film for a complete underwater prehistoric experience for only $16.95 for adults, $15.95 for seniors (62 and older), $14.95 for children (ages 3-12) and $7 for museum members. Regular blockbuster admission, including museum general admission is $13.95 for adults, $12.95 for seniors, $11.95 for children and $4 for museum members. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
LEXINGTON FARMER’S MARKET: 9 a.m.-Noon Saturdays at Lexington Square Park. Through Sept. 30. 205 E. Main St. Walker Brewer, (803) 358-7275, www.lexsc.com
CHAPIN FARMER’S MARKET: 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. the first Saturdays of the month through October. On the 100 block of Clark Street, downtown. www.chapinsc.com
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays at Cayce United Methodist Church. For singles age 55-plus. Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home. 1600 12th St., Cayce. Mary Beth Lamey, (803) 996-1023, (803) 995-0068. www.thompsonsfuneral.com
SECOND SHIFT TWOSDAYS: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays at the S.C. State Museum. 2 for $10 or $5 per person. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Trenholm Park, indoors. Free. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
CITY ROOTS FARMERS MARKET: 4-7 p.m. Thursdays at City Roots Farmers Market. 1005 Airport Blvd. (803) 254-2302, erin@cityroots.org. www.cityroots.org/city-roots-farmers-market
KARAOKE: 8 p.m.-midnight Thursdays at Vista Keys Dueling Piano Bar. Join us for a night of karaoke! 700 Gervais St., suite B-2. (803) 317-3676, info@vistakeys.com. www.vistakeys.com
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Fridays at Bill’s Music Shop. Open stage and bluegrass/acoustic jam session every Friday night. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
SODA CITY MARKET: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays on the 1500 block of Main Street. Runs year-round, rain or shine. http://sodacitysc.com/
FREE SUNDAYS AT COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART: Noon-5 p.m. Sundays at the Columbia Museum of Art. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org/visit
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 1:30 p.m. Sundays at The Barn. $5 per lesson. First lesson is free. 680 Cherokee Ln., West Columbia. (803) 772-0546, www.thebarnsc.biz
UPCOMING EVENTS
LEXINGTON LIVE: 6:30 p.m. May 11 at Icehouse Amphitheater. ‘Tis the season for outdoor concert series, and the town of Lexington is offering its own. Lexington Live concerts will be at the town’s new amphitheater. This week’s featured performer is Right to Party. Free. 107 W. Main St., Lexington. (803) 358-7275, www.icehouseamphitheater.com
THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER: 7:30 p.m. May 11 at Village Square Theatre. Sheridan Whiteside, a famous and egotistical radio personality is invited to dinner at the home of a rich factory owner. He falls and hurts his hip and ends up staying at the home to recover. Whiteside banishes the family upstairs, takes over the house and browbeats, manipulates, and gleefully terrorizes everyone who comes in range! Adults, $18; seniors (60 and older), students, and military, $16; youth (12 and under), $14. 105 Caughman Ave. Lexington. (803) 359-1436, www.villagesquaretheatre.com
THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER: 7:30 p.m. May 12 at Village Square Theatre. Sheridan Whiteside, a famous and egotistical radio personality is invited to dinner at the home of a rich factory owner. He falls and hurts his hip and ends up staying at the home to recover. Whiteside banishes the family upstairs, takes over the house and browbeats, manipulates, and gleefully terrorizes everyone who comes in range! Adults, $18; seniors (60 and older), students, and military, $16; youth (12 and under), $14. 105 Caughman Ave. Lexington. (803) 359-1436, www.villagesquaretheatre.com
THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER: 7:30 p.m. May 13 at Village Square Theatre. Sheridan Whiteside, a famous and egotistical radio personality is invited to dinner at the home of a rich factory owner. He falls and hurts his hip and ends up staying at the home to recover. Whiteside banishes the family upstairs, takes over the house and browbeats, manipulates, and gleefully terrorizes everyone who comes in range! Adults, $18; seniors (60 and older), students, and military, $16; youth (12 and under), $14. 105 Caughman Ave. Lexington. (803) 359-1436, www.villagesquaretheatre.com
Comments