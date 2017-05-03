4 reasons why you’ll have the time of your life at ‘Dirty Dancing’

Whether you first saw the movie “Dirty Dancing” on the big screen in 1987 or caught it on a cable marathon decades years later, it was hard not to get drawn into the emotion, the story and all that dancing – especially the famous lift in which Patrick Swayze hoists Jennifer Grey aloft in water.
If your experience with “Dirty Dancing” is limited to the classic line, “Nobody puts Baby in a corner,” it’s worth knowing that behind all the gyrating and family drama, the movie, set in 1963, was grounded by a strong social commentary and by Baby, a character who became an unlikely role model.
ABC is planning a remake of “Dirty Dancing,” which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Abigail Breslin stars as Baby, and Colt Prattes is her bad boy dancing partner Johnny.
If you can’t wait for the premiere, you can get your fix at the Broadway in Columbia show on Tuesday, May 9.
Eleanor Bergstein, who created both the movie and the stage show, shares a few tidbits about the current traveling production and what makes it work on stage.
1. Dirty Dancing was always meant to be a stage show
“I was just too dumb to know it,” laughs Bergstein. “It’s its own genre. People don’t burst into song the way they do in a typical musical. Instead, the music functions as it does in life, as a soundtrack of the heart.”
2. The chemistry between Baby and Johnny is still there
“We looked and looked and looked until we found actors who carried the inner qualities of each character, and we found them. They’re lovely … and can dance like angels.”
3. There’s more to love
The stage production is 30 minutes longer than the movie and includes new scenes and songs.
4. It’s right in front of you
“Live dancing is so much more exciting than on-screen,” Bergstein said.
Watch the trailer for the remake below:
More ‘Dirty Dancing’ trivia
3 other fun facts about the movie, from www.imdb.com
1. Patrick Swayze had to convince Jennifer Grey to be in this film, because she had disliked him so much while filming “Red Dawn” (1984).
2. Patrick Swayze insisted on doing his own stunts. During the log scene, he kept on falling off the log and injured his knee so badly he had to have fluid drained from the swelling.
3. The “Cry to Me” love scene was voted one of the sexiest movie moments in cinematic history.
If you go
Broadway in Columbia’s “Dirty Dancing”
WHEN: Three-performance run opens 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9
WHERE: Koger Center for the Arts, 1051 Greene St.
COST: Tickets start at $39.
