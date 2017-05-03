Music in the Midlands: Art Bar Agora, Five After Five

Art Bar Agora
Art Bar is hosting its biannual Art Bar Agora, an event with live, music, food and art for sale. The name comes from the ancient Greek word “agora,” which was the name for a public gathering place and market where artisans met up and sold their goods.
Now in its tenth iteration, the Art Bar Agora features more than 20 artists and merchants, eight bands and two stages. Live music includes ET Anderson’s Broken Local Scene, Dear Blanca, Grace Joyner, Ivadell, Say Brother, 2 Slices (Danny Martin of Octopus Jones) and Numbtongue (Bobby Hatfield of Sea Wolf Mutiny).
4 p.m. Saturday, May 6 at Art Bar, 1211 Park St. $7. www.facebook.com/events/399622357085128
OTHER CONCERTS AROUND TOWN
Post-Timey String Band vs. Autocorrect: At this Infinite Room battle of the bands, folk-ragtime outfit Post-Timey String band faces off against the experimental musicians in Autocorrect.
It’ll be a mashup for “getting woke all up,” according to the news release. With Derek Poteat and St. Jupiter.
9 p.m. Thursday, May 4 at Tapp’s Arts Center, 1644 Main St. $6. www.tappsartscenter.com
Kenny George Band: The Aiken-based Southern rock group just released a new album, “Borrowed Trouble” – a polished, easy-to-listen-to effort – and is hitting the road in support of the LP. With The Mobros and Nick Clyburn Band.
8 p.m. Friday, May 5 at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $20 VIP, $12 general admission. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
Prettier Than Matt: Americana and pop rock duo Prettier Than Matt plays Rhythm on the River with Sweet Sweet.
6 p.m. Saturday, May 6 at the West Columbia Riverwalk Amphitheater, Meeting Street and Alexander Road, West Columbia. Free. www.cwcchamber.com/cmc-steel-rhythm-on-the-river-concerts.html
The Distributors: The no-frills rock band headlines the second concert of this season’s Five After Five, a free outdoor concert series. Bluesy Southern rock group Whiskey Mikes will open.
4-9 p.m. Sunday, May 7 at the Five Points fountain at Greene and Harden streets. www.fivepointscolumbia.com/events/Five-After-Five
Got band news? Share it with Erin at eshaw@thestate.com or tweet to @ErinGoCo.
Comments