Where to go for a tequila shot, or 40, on Cinco de Mayo

Tios Mexican Cafe is – and isn’t – your typical family-run restaurant.
James Campbell brought the Tex-Mex eatery to Columbia 14 years ago after having success at the original Tios in Michigan. Working closely with his two sisters – and two colleagues who came with him from Michigan – Campbell said the business’s location across from the USC Horseshoe draws a steady crowd of professors and politicians during the day, families in the early evening, and by nightfall, college students who have the run of the place.
Cinco de Mayo is, of course, one of Tios’ busiest days.
“All staff is required to work,” said Campbell. “We have family come in from out of town to help us. It’s an all-hands-on-deck sort of day for us.”
Especially behind the bar. Miga Tsegmid manages the bar and methodically came up with the extensive drink menu through research, travel, taste and feedback.
Popular choices include the house margarita, the jalapeño mango margarita (made with in-house-infused jalapeño tequila) and for a twist, the sangrita swirl.
“I have a friend from Italy in Michigan, and he gave me the recipe,” for the sangria, Tsegmid said. “It’s very similar to the sangria they drink in Spain.”
A year and a half ago, the bar introduced 3-liter margarita towers, much to the delight of late night patrons.
“We had jumbo-size margaritas, and those weren’t big enough,” Tsegmid said. “We bought towers, and now we have people lining up for them.”
Another anticipation for Cinco? Shots. Lots and lots of tequila shots.
With a menu that boasts 33 mixed shots, Tios’ front-runner is the “Black Mexican,” made with tequila, Kahlua and peach schnapps. Like your tequilas straight up? You can choose from more than 40. Order a flight and receive three of your liking.
On the cocktail side, drink your fill of tequila by way of the “beergarita,” California lemonade or an “I am fine,” just to name a few.
As for the future, Campbell is confident that even with the influx of new Tex-Mex places, Tios’ sombrero is firmly planted in Columbia.
“You’d think it would hurt us, but it just seemed to make the public more aware of this type of food,” he said. “There’s enough business to keep us all happy.”
Tios Mexican Cafe
WHERE: 921 Sumter St.
WHEN: 11 a.m.-midnight Sunday-Wednesday; 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Thursday-Saturday
WORTH NOTING: Delivery and catered menu offered.
INFO: (803) 252-7229, www.tiossc.com
