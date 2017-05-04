Where to go for a tequila shot, or 40, on Cinco de Mayo

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:07 Runaway Runway at the Columbia Museum of Art Pause 0:38 Muschamp on accusations: 'Deebo wasn't there' 2:53 S.C. Law Enforcement Memorial honors Greenville P.O. Allen Jacobs. 1:09 Air & Ground Expo ‘17 preview 1:19 The Making of a 12 Pound Cinnamonster Cinnamon Roll 0:11 Air Base Road burglary caught on surveillance video 1:51 Gamecocks OF Jacob Olson talks new haircuts 2:37 3 things that won't become law this year in South Carolina 1:16 SC Gov. Henry McMaster wants a new way to fund pension plan 0:21 Confederates on Sea Pines Circle Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Looking to spice up your life? Try a jalapeño mango margarita at Tios, just across the street from USC's horseshoe. It's always Cinco de Mayo at Tios! dsellers@thestate.com