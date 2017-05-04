College grads reflect on their time in Columbia

Graduating from college is a milestone that many of us will never forget. Just by crossing the stage and accepting your diploma, you’re declaring that you are ready for the world.
And while some of us spent our undergrad years reveling in lazy afternoons and intense partying, other classmates found their footing in academics, sports and appointed campus positions. Here we highlight four students in the latter category.
Go Columbia spoke to graduating seniors from four Midlands colleges and universities as they prepare for the post-grad chapters of their lives. From a student government president to a future Apple employee to a dancer who overcame a crippling disease to a champion soccer player, these graduates put the “achiever” in “overachiever.”
Erica Cooper
School: Columbia College
Hometown: Columbia, by way of New York City
Accolades: Columbia College P.L.A.C.E. Fellow (Philanthropy, Leadership and Community Engagement); Columbia College Dance Company board member; pursued her dream of becoming a dancer despite being diagnosed with pilonidal cyst syndrome, resulting in an infection in the cavity of the tailbone. Having undergone nine surgeries over the course of five years, the disease has been in remission for two years.
How did you choose Columbia College? “I was looking for schools with a dance program, and two of my dance teachers at the time were Columbia College graduates. I attended the dance open house… We got to spend the night and get to know the company members. The school seemed like the best fit for me.”
What’s the most valuable lesson you learned as an undergrad? “Don’t take no for an answer. You never know what opportunities could be coming next if you don’t take a chance. Sometimes you have to put your fears aside, and those ‘nos’ aside, and take a chance.”
What was it like going to college in Columbia? “I’ve done three internships here – Auntie Karen Foundation, Columbia Children’s Theatre and Palmetto Luna Arts. Columbia is a hotbed for the arts, and I always thought I wanted to leave Columbia, but I don’t anymore. There’s definitely a market for the things I want to do here revolving around dance and art and social justice.”
Where are some of your favorite places around town?“I go to the Vista a lot. I’ve spent many evenings in that Starbucks! And I definitely support the dance scene. I try to see as many shows around town as I can.”
What’s next? “I’ll be teaching dance out in Lexington; those are my immediate plans. Five years from now, I hope to start up a nonprofit that marries my two passions – social justice and dance, hopefully providing dance for children in homeless situations or transitional housing.”
Chelsea Drennan
School: University of South Carolina
Hometown: Anderson
Accolades: NSCAA All-America Second Team, NSCAA Scholar All-America First Team, CoSIDA Academic All-America First Team, NSCAA All-South Region First Team, NSCAA Scholar All-South Region First Team, All-SEC First Team, SEC Preseason Watch List, SEC Academic Honor Roll
How did you choose USC? “Soccer was in the picture for me, and I knew I always wanted to go to a big SEC school and enjoy that atmosphere. But on the school side, Carolina has a little more to offer me because I knew I wanted to go to pharmacy school. So those were the things that led me to go there over other schools.”
What’s the most valuable lesson you learned as an undergrad? “It’s not all about what you know but who you know. Being involved with the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, I got to meet senior staff in the athletic department and on campus. I’ve built relationships with people that will last forever. These are people I can always go back to.”
What was it like going to college in Columbia? “I grew up in a really small town, so coming to Columbia was another thing that attracted me to Carolina. I really love food in Columbia. And there’s always something going on.”
Where are some of your favorite places around town?“I go to the Vista a good amount to eat. There’s a ton of restaurants. I also like the little hole-in-the-wall restaurants near Five Points. And I work over on Forest Drive, and I really like Trenholm Plaza.”
What’s next? “I should graduate from pharmacy school in 2019, but I’m not sure what career path I want to go with in pharmacy. I don’t have any set parameters of where I want to work. I don’t really see myself living anywhere other than the South, but it’s kind of wherever the wind blows me.”
Chukwuemelie Onwubuya
School: Allen University
Hometown: Oba, Nigeria
Accolades: President of the National Society of Black Engineers Chapter at Allen University, web designer for the Allen University International Student Club A.U.I.S.C.
How did you decide to attend Allen University? “One of the key factors was the vibrant, diverse community of the student body. There was an African presence on campus that helped me to integrate myself into the university and also made me feel at home.”
What’s the most valuable lesson you learned as an undergrad? “Faith in God and determination are the most valuable lessons I learned. The ability to keep forging forward in very difficult situations. That grit to never quit until my ambitions were realized.”
What was it like going to college in Columbia?“It was an awesome experience that truly grew me both professionally and personally. The strong support system that exists in Columbia enabled me to graduate at the top of my class.”
Where are some of your favorite places around town? “The soccer field at Strom Thurmond Wellness and Fitness Center. I love playing soccer with students from USC and Benedict College.”
What’s next? Apple announced a partnership with Thurgood Marshall College Fund to launch the Apple HBCU Scholars Program, and Onwubuya was selected to be part of the inaugural class of scholars selected from historically black colleges and universities. Three months after interning with the iOS Apps QA team, he received a call from a recruiter with a full-time offer. He will be working as an iOS and MacOS software engineer. “I would like to attain my MBA within the next five years and ultimately become a product manager who helps develop an application that helps solve some of society’s biggest problems.”
Tevin Spruill
School: Benedict College
Hometown: Dublin, Georgia
Accolades: Student Government Association president; Benedict College gospel choir; member of the Marching Tiger Band of Distinction; Phi Mu Alpha, a collegiate social fraternity for men with a special interest in music
How did you choose Benedict? “I wouldn’t say I chose Benedict; I would say it chose me. When I came to orientation, I met a lot of great individuals. It felt like it was more of a family atmosphere here.”
What’s the most valuable lesson you learned as an undergrad? “Never give up. Always strive for what you want – and make sure you obtain it.”
What was it like going to college in Columbia? “I’m from a small town, so to me, Columbia is the big city. Transitioning to a bigger town with more opportunities and cultural dynamics took some getting used to.”
Where are some of your favorite places around town? “Harbison mall (Columbiana Centre) to shop and Buffalo Wild Wings to eat. My friends and I like to go to the movies, Frankie’s Fun Park, and Dave & Buster’s.”
What’s next? “Working in my field as a social worker, grad school at USC in January, and from there, wherever God takes me.”
Graduation dates
Columbia College already had its graduation; here is a sampling of a few others:
Allen University: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 6
Benedict College: 9 a.m. Saturday, May 13
University of South Carolina: 3 p.m. Friday, May 5; 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 6; or 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6; date depends on graduate’s major.
