Best of the rest: Events for May 6 and beyond

SATURDAY, MAY 6
KINGSMEN BREAKFAST: 8-10 a.m. Saturday at Christian Life Church. Guest Speaker: comedian and author, Joe Phillips. Come for a great breakfast, meet new friends, and hear Phillips share his heart. Be encouraged as you worship and laugh together, and pray for each other. Guys of all ages are invited. $3-5 per meal. 2700 Bush River Rd., Kidz Auditorium. Gary Shull, (803) 238-7795, shullg@bellsouth.net. www.CLColumbia.com
SC GUARD AIR & GROUND EXPO: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at McEntire Joint National Guard Base. Get ready for take off at the South Carolina National Guard Expo 2017. The Church Gate at Crossing Creek and Congaree and the Main Gate at 378 will be open to the public. Performances by Air Combat Command F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, Black Daggers, Gary Ward, Redline Airshows and much more. Exhibits as well as ground demonstrations as well. Admission and parking are free. 1325 South Carolina Rd., Eastover www.scguard.com/expo
SPRING BOOK SALE: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Irmo Branch Library. 6251 St Andrews Rd. (803) 798-7880, www.lex.lib.sc.us/
CHAPIN FARMER’S MARKET SEASON OPENING: 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturday on the 100 block of Clark Street, downtown. Chapin residents have a new place to buy fresh produce, handmade items like candles and soaps, and participate in interactive demonstrations that promote healthy eating and active lifestyles. The market will provide opportunities for locals to access fresh produce, meats and other related agricultural products along with some handmade arts and crafts, health and wellness information, and live music. www.chapinsc.com
LEXINGTON FARMER’S MARKET SEASON OPENING: 9 a.m.-Noon Saturday at Lexington Square Park. The Town of Lexington Farmers Market is primarily intended as a farmer/grower and local artisan market that uses a community-friendly atmosphere to promote, support and encourage local production, while educating citizens on the benefits of eating local, fresh produce and supporting local artists and the Certified SC program. 205 E. Main St. Walker Brewer, (803) 358-7275, www.lexsc.com
2017 FESTIVAL OF GARDENS: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday in the Elmwood Park neighborhood. The Festival offers a tour of 10 private gardens and the Roy Lunch Butterfly Garden in the historic Elmwood Park neighborhood as well as tips from Master Gardeners and the opportunity to purchase garden-related items. Registration and in-person ticket sales begin at 9 a.m. in the Earlewood Park Community Center. Vendors will be on site and light refreshments will be available at the community center from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for Columbia Green members and $30 for non-members. There is an additional $5 charge on the day of the tour. 1111 Parkside Dr. www.columbigreen.org
BLACK COWBOY FESTIVAL & RODEO: 11 a.m. Gates open at 10 a.m. Saturday at Greenfield Farm. Come celebrate 21 years with us. Buckin’ broncs, barrel racing, walking horses, poles and arena race, calf roping and more! Live musical entertainers and demonstrators. Adult, $20 and youth, $8. 4585 Spencer Rd., Rembert. (803) 499-9658, www.members.tripod.com/blackcowboyfest/home.html
THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Village Square Theatre. Sheridan Whiteside, a famous and egotistical radio personality is invited to dinner at the home of a rich factory owner. He falls and hurts his hip and ends up staying at the home to recover. Whiteside banishes the family upstairs, takes over the house and browbeats, manipulates, and gleefully terrorizes everyone who comes in range! Adults, $18; seniors (60 and older), students, and military, $16; youth (12 and under), $14. 105 Caughman Ave. Lexington. (803) 359-1436, www.villagesquaretheatre.com
“SEALED FOR FRESHNESS”: 8 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion Post 193. Set in 1968 during the heyday of Tupperware parties, hostess Bonnie invites a group of neighbors over for a party. The guest list: perky, rich Jean, Jean’s cranky and very pregnant sister Sinclair, ditzy-blonde Tracy Ann, and new neighbor Diane, who’s made quite a career selling Tupperware, but at the expense of her marriage. The mix of personalities and the number of martinis consumed lead to a great deal of absurd high jinks plus revelations of an equal number of secrets and insecurities. $15 in advance or $18 at the door. 102 Lexington Ave., Chapin. (800) 838-3006, www.chapintheatre.org
SUNDAY, MAY 7
SC GUARD AIR & GROUND EXPO: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at McEntire Joint National Guard Base. Get ready for take off at the South Carolina National Guard Expo 2017. The Church Gate at Crossing Creek and Congaree and the Main Gate at 378 will be open to the public. Performances by Air Combat Command F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, Black Daggers, Gary Ward, Redline Airshows and much more. Exhibits as well as ground demonstrations as well. Admission and parking are free. 1325 South Carolina Rd., Eastover www.scguard.com/expo
FIRST CITIZENS FIRST SUNDAY: Noon-5 p.m. Sunday at the South Carolina State Museum. General admission to the museum is only $1 for guests. Guests can explore the museum’s four floors of South Carolina art, cultural history, natural history and science/technology, including the Boeing Observatory. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4978, www.scmuseum.org
SPRING BOOK SALE: 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Irmo Branch Library. 6251 St Andrews Rd. (803) 798-7880, www.lex.lib.sc.us/
MIDLANDS COMMUNITY MUSICAL TRIBUTE & CELEBRATION OF FORT JACKSON’S 100TH ANNIVERSARY: 3 p.m. Sunday at Kathwood Baptist. This free musical celebration will feature exciting patriotic music by the midlands community handbell ensemble - Southern Bronze. During the event, Mayor Benjamin, as well as representative from the Governor, will recognize Fort Jackson’s centennial in a short presentation to the Commanding General’s office. 4900 Trenholm Rd.
“SEALED FOR FRESHNESS”: 3 p.m. Sunday at the American Legion Post 193. Set in 1968 during the heyday of Tupperware parties, hostess Bonnie invites a group of neighbors over for a party. The guest list: perky, rich Jean, Jean’s cranky and very pregnant sister Sinclair, ditzy-blonde Tracy Ann, and new neighbor Diane, who’s made quite a career selling Tupperware, but at the expense of her marriage. The mix of personalities and the number of martinis consumed lead to a great deal of absurd high jinks plus revelations of an equal number of secrets and insecurities. $15 in advance or $18 at the door. 102 Lexington Ave., Chapin. (800) 838-3006, www.chapintheatre.org
THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER: 3 p.m. Sunday at Village Square Theatre. Sheridan Whiteside, a famous and egotistical radio personality is invited to dinner at the home of a rich factory owner. He falls and hurts his hip and ends up staying at the home to recover. Whiteside banishes the family upstairs, takes over the house and browbeats, manipulates, and gleefully terrorizes everyone who comes in range! Adults, $18; seniors (60 and older), students, and military, $16; youth (12 and under), $14. 105 Caughman Ave. Lexington. (803) 359-1436, www.villagesquaretheatre.com
MONDAY, MAY 8
STARGAZING ON THE HORSESHOE: 8-10 p.m. Monday at the Melton Memorial Observatory. The historic observatory on USC’s Horseshoe is currently open to the public on clear Monday nights, weather permitting. Anyone is welcome to stop in and observe through the 16-inch Cassegrain telescope in the dome and other small telescopes on the observatory deck. See the Moon, planets, stars, clusters, and more through our telescopes free of charge! 1429 Greene St. (803) 777-4180, www.physics.sc.edu/melton
SODA CITY STANDUP OPEN MIC: 8:30 p.m. Monday at New Brookland Tavern. Do people tell you you’re funny? Are you the hit of every house party you attend? Maybe you should try standup. Get your chance at New Brookland Tavern. Free for ages 21 and older; $5, under 21. 122 State St., West Columbia. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
TUESDAY, MAY 9
WEDNESDAY, MAY 10
THURSDAY, MAY 11
LEXINGTON LIVE: 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Icehouse Amphitheater. ‘Tis the season for outdoor concert series, and the town of Lexington is offering its own. Lexington Live concerts will be at the town’s new amphitheater. This week’s featured performer is Right to Party. Free. 107 W. Main St., Lexington. (803) 358-7275, www.icehouseamphitheater.com
THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Village Square Theatre. Sheridan Whiteside, a famous and egotistical radio personality is invited to dinner at the home of a rich factory owner. He falls and hurts his hip and ends up staying at the home to recover. Whiteside banishes the family upstairs, takes over the house and browbeats, manipulates, and gleefully terrorizes everyone who comes in range! Adults, $18; seniors (60 and older), students, and military, $16; youth (12 and under), $14. 105 Caughman Ave. Lexington. (803) 359-1436, www.villagesquaretheatre.com
FRIDAY, MAY 12
THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Village Square Theatre. Sheridan Whiteside, a famous and egotistical radio personality is invited to dinner at the home of a rich factory owner. He falls and hurts his hip and ends up staying at the home to recover. Whiteside banishes the family upstairs, takes over the house and browbeats, manipulates, and gleefully terrorizes everyone who comes in range! Adults, $18; seniors (60 and older), students, and military, $16; youth (12 and under), $14. 105 Caughman Ave. Lexington. (803) 359-1436, www.villagesquaretheatre.com
ONGOING EVENTS
BLACK MEDICINE/WHITE BODIES: AN INVESTIGATION OF CHARLESTON’S YELLOW FEVER EPIDEMICS 1854-1871: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at McKissick Museum, second floor, north gallery. Through May 6. Free. 816 Bull St. (803) 777-7251, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum/mckissick-museum
HAND TO GOD: Stage performance, select days at Trustus Theatre. Through May 6. Adults, $30; students, $20. 520 Lady St. (803) 254-9732, www.trustus.org
LAURA SPONG & LEO TWIGGS: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at if ART Gallery. Through May 13.1223 Lincoln St. Wim Roefs, (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com
“CATCH ME IF YOU CAN” STAGE PLAY: Shows Thursday through Saturday at 8 p.m.; Sundays at 3 p.m. at Town Theatre. Through May 21. Adults, $25; seniors (65+)/active military/college, $20; youth (17 and younger), $15. 1012 Sumter St. (803) 799-2510 (Noon-5 p.m. weekdays), www.towntheatre.com
“JOCELYN CHATEAUVERT: PLANT, FIBER, PAPER, OBJECT”: Exhibit, Tuesday-Saturday at Gallery West. Through May 27. 134 State St. (803) 207-9265, www.gallerywestcolumbia.com
BEYOND BOLLYWOOD: INDIAN AMERICANS SHAPE THE NATION: Exhibit, Monday-Sunday at the South Carolina State Museum. Through July 9. General admission is $13.95 for adults, $12.95 for seniors, $11.95 for children and $4 for museum members. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
XANTHUS SMITH AND CIVIL WAR MARITIME ART: Exhibit, Tues.-Sat. at the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Museum. Through Aug. 26. Adults 18-61, $6; seniors 62 and over, $5; military (active duty and veterans), $5; youth 10-17, $3; children 9 and under, free. First Sunday of the Month, $1 for ages 10 and over. Members, free. 301 Gervais St. (803) 737-8287, www.crr.sc.gov
‘SAVAGE ANCIENT SEAS’ AND ‘SEA MONSTERS: A PREHISTORIC ADVENTURE’: Exhibit, Monday-Sunday at The South Carolina State Museum. Through Sept. 5. Guests can see both the exhibit and film for a complete underwater prehistoric experience for only $16.95 for adults, $15.95 for seniors (62 and older), $14.95 for children (ages 3-12) and $7 for museum members. Regular blockbuster admission, including museum general admission is $13.95 for adults, $12.95 for seniors, $11.95 for children and $4 for museum members. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
LEXINGTON FARMER’S MARKET: 9 a.m.-Noon Saturdays at Lexington Square Park. Through Sept. 30. 205 E. Main St. Walker Brewer, (803) 358-7275, www.lexsc.com
CHAPIN FARMER’S MARKET: 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. the first Saturdays of the month through October. On the 100 block of Clark Street, downtown. www.chapinsc.com
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays at Cayce United Methodist Church. For singles age 55-plus. Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home. 1600 12th St., Cayce. Mary Beth Lamey, (803) 996-1023, (803) 995-0068. www.thompsonsfuneral.com
SECOND SHIFT TWOSDAYS: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays at the S.C. State Museum. 2 for $10 or $5 per person. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Trenholm Park, indoors. Free. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
CITY ROOTS FARMERS MARKET: 4-7 p.m. Thursdays at City Roots Farmers Market. 1005 Airport Blvd. (803) 254-2302, erin@cityroots.org. www.cityroots.org/city-roots-farmers-market
KARAOKE: 8 p.m.-midnight Thursdays at Vista Keys Dueling Piano Bar. Join us for a night of karaoke! 700 Gervais St., suite B-2. (803) 317-3676, info@vistakeys.com. www.vistakeys.com
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Fridays at Bill’s Music Shop. Open stage and bluegrass/acoustic jam session every Friday night. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
SODA CITY MARKET: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays on the 1500 block of Main Street. Runs year-round, rain or shine. http://sodacitysc.com/
FREE SUNDAYS AT COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART: Noon-5 p.m. Sundays at the Columbia Museum of Art. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org/visit
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 1:30 p.m. Sundays at The Barn. $5 per lesson. First lesson is free. 680 Cherokee Ln., West Columbia. (803) 772-0546, www.thebarnsc.biz
UPCOMING EVENTS
THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER: 7:30 p.m. May 13 at Village Square Theatre. Sheridan Whiteside, a famous and egotistical radio personality is invited to dinner at the home of a rich factory owner. He falls and hurts his hip and ends up staying at the home to recover. Whiteside banishes the family upstairs, takes over the house and browbeats, manipulates, and gleefully terrorizes everyone who comes in range! Adults, $18; seniors (60 and older), students, and military, $16; youth (12 and under), $14. 105 Caughman Ave. Lexington. (803) 359-1436, www.villagesquaretheatre.com
