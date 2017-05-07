7 events to enjoy around Columbia on this sunny Sunday

It’s going to be a beautiful day Sunday, with plenty of sunshine. And, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the day in and around Columbia.
We’ve rounded up 7 of them here:
FIREFLIES V. BLUECLAWS: 2:05 p.m. Sunday at Spirit Communications Park. The Columbia Fireflies will take on the Lakewood Blueclaws at home. Stay for autographs after the game. Tickets start at $5. http://www.milb.com/index.jsp?sid=t3705
FIVE AFTER FIVE CONCERT: 4-9 p.m. Sunday at the Five Points fountain. The no-frills rock band The Distributors headlines the second concert of this season’s Five After Five, a free outdoor concert series. Bluesy Southern rock group Whiskey Mikes will open. Greene and Harden streets. www.fivepointscolumbia.com/events/Five-After-Five
NATIONAL GUARD AIR & GROUND EXPO: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at McEntire Joint National Guard Base. The S.C. National Guard will open its doors for the Air Ground Expo 2017. The event features more than 100 ground displays of military equipment from past and present. The day’s show will culminate with a joint air and ground combat exercise. 1325 South Carolina Road, Eastover. Free admission. www.scguard.com/expo/
THE BIG NOSH: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at Tree of Life Congregation. Enjoy mouth-watering Jewish foods – eat-in or take-out – along with local music, tours of the Tree of Life sanctuary, and activities for the kids. Proceeds support Habitat for Humanity, Harvest Hope Food Bank, Cooperative Ministries, Family Shelter, Red Cross Blood Drive and other community organizations. 6719 North Trenholm Road. Free admission. www.bignosh.org
LEXINGTON COUNTY MUSEUM OPEN HOUSE: 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the museum complex in Lexington. The public is invited to see the 1832 John Fox House, the 1771 Laurence Corley Log House, the 1815 Oak Grove Schoolhouse, as well the other historic structures at the museum. Children will be able to participate in a scavenger hunt and participate in 19th century cooking activities. The Open House will also feature demonstrations of historic crafts such as blacksmithing and baking in the outdoor oven. Free. 231 Fox St.
FORT JACKSON TRIBUTE: 3 p.m. Sunday at Kathwood Baptist Church. This Midlands Community Musical Tribute and Celebration will mark Fort Jackson’s 100th anniversary. The show will feature patriotic music by the Midlands community handbell ensemble, Southern Bronze, as well as featured speakers. Free. 4900 Trenholm Road.
SPRING BOOK SALE: 2- 5 p.m. Sunday at Lexington County Library’s Irmo branch. Come pick up bargain books, for kids to adults. Sale also runs Friday and Saturday. Free admission; sale will benefit the library. 6251 S. Andrews Road. http://www.lex.lib.sc.us/
