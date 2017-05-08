Columbia fitness studio offering yoga with puppies

First, there was goat yoga. Now, there’s puppy yoga.
Fit Columbia in Five Points will offer a yoga class where dogs are welcome on Saturday.
Owner Angie Yong Sellers said she was inspired by the goat yoga trend.
“It's been really successful and I thought about it and realized I have the perfect space for puppies,” she wrote in an email.
The class is $20 and BYOP - Bring Your Own Puppy. It will include yoga on mats, “so everyone can smell each other and explore,” as well as aerial silks “to see our cute, furry friends playing down below,” Sellers said.
As of Monday afternoon, the class was nearly sold out. If you miss it, there will be a second class on June 17. Find out more at Fit Columbia.
Yoga with puppies May 13 $20 and each pup gets a swag bag from Pet Supplies Plus, we ❤️ our @fivepointssc family. Anti-gravity yoga means you'll float above your dogs and we will also do mat work so we don't miss out on any puppy kisses. We will have a photographer on hand to capture the fun. #BYOP *bring your own pup Register early: https://squareup.com/store/fitcolumbia My friend Melissa Harper made us this cute flyer by the way!
