Best of the rest: Events for May 10 and beyond

WEDNESDAY, MAY 10
BROADWAY IN COLUMBIA PRESENTS DIRTY DANCING: 2 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Koger Center for the Arts. “Dirty Dancing” - the classic story on stage - is a record-breaking live theatre sensation, exploding with heart-pounding music, passionate romance and sensational dancing. London’s Sunday Express says “This crowd-pleasing stage adaptation hits the jackpot!” Featuring the hit songs, “Hungry Eyes,” “Hey Baby,” “Do You Love Me?” and the heart-stopping “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life.” You’ll have the time of your life! $39-$75. 1051 Greene St. (803) 777-7500, (803) 251-2222, (803) 576-9299, www.kogercenterforthearts.com
THURSDAY, MAY 11
NAVIGATING A DIVERSE WORLD: CULTURAL COMPETENCY TRAINING: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday at Senate’s End. We live in a diverse world, working alongside and serving those from various backgrounds and cultures. Now more than ever, it’s important to upgrade your cultural competency to interact more effectively with people of different cultures. Join Porchia Moore Ph.D. candidate at the University of South Carolina and consulting curator at the Columbia Museum of Art, and the Association of Fundraising Professionals for a spirited conversation about navigating a diverse world. Moore will take us through the four components of cultural competency. $20 for AFP & SCANPO Members; $25 for non-members. Lunch included. 300 Senate St. www.afpcsc.net
‘PROLOGUE’ EXHIBIT OPENING RECEPTION: 5-7 p.m. Thursday at McMaster Gallery. ‘Prologue’ includes work by Jamie Berry, Edmari Hernandez-Silen, Josh Knight, Chad Penner, and Jason Porter. This exhibition is a survey of works by current graduate students entering their final year of the Master of Fine Arts degree in Studio Art and Master of Arts degree in Media Arts at the University of South Carolina’s School of Visual Art and Design. The wide variety of works include: drawing, illustration, painting, and sculpture. Group artist talk at 6 p.m. 1615 Senate St. (803) 777-5752, www.artsandsciences.sc.edu
LEXINGTON LIVE: 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Icehouse Amphitheater. ‘Tis the season for outdoor concert series, and the town of Lexington is offering its own. Lexington Live concerts will be at the town’s new amphitheater. This week’s featured performer is Right to Party. Free. 107 W. Main St., Lexington. (803) 358-7275, www.icehouseamphitheater.com
THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Village Square Theatre. Sheridan Whiteside, a famous and egotistical radio personality is invited to dinner at the home of a rich factory owner. He falls and hurts his hip and ends up staying at the home to recover. Whiteside banishes the family upstairs, takes over the house and browbeats, manipulates, and gleefully terrorizes everyone who comes in range! Adults, $18; seniors (60 and older), students, and military, $16; youth (12 and under), $14. 105 Caughman Ave. Lexington. (803) 359-1436, www.villagesquaretheatre.com
LEXINGTON CHORAL SOCIETY’S FINAL 21ST SEASON CONCERT: ‘‘MUSIC FOR THE 21ST CENTURY”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Saxe Gotha Presbyterian Church. This memorable concert of “21st Century Music” will feature special guest artists, “Batesville-Leesville High School Choir” and the “White Knoll High School Choir,” along with the mighty sounds of the Lexington County Choral Society. Adults, $20; seniors and military, $15 and students, $5. 5503 Sunset Blvd., Lexington. www.LexCoChoralSoc.org
FRIDAY, MAY 12
RICHLAND COUNTY SOLID WASTE & RECYCLING EDUCATIONAL PROGRAM: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at the Ellison Building at the S.C. State Fairgrounds. More than 300 local students will participate in educational sessions that focus on reducing, reusing and recycling. Students will participate in hands-on demonstrations and experiments. Representatives from dozens of environmental organizations and community groups will lead the presentations. 1200 Rosewood Dr. (803) 576-2446, www.rcgov.us
EXTEND INTO SUMMER: 3:30-5 p.m. Friday on Edens Football Field at Hammond School. Join Hammond’s extended day and summer programs for an afternoon of fun! To introduce you to all the excitement we have in store for the summer, and to celebrate a great school year, we’ve planned a fun time for parents and students of all ages. In addition, some of the summer program instructors will be available to answer any questionbs about the programs and camps they are offering this summer at Hammond. 854 Galway Ln. www.hammondschool.org
SILENT FILM WITH LIVE THEATER ORGAN ACCOMPANIMENT: 7 p.m. Friday at Shandon United Methodist Church. The Greater Columbia Chapter of the American Guild of Organists will show the 1923 silent film, “Safety Last”, starring Harold Lloyd. This feature length comedy will be accompanied by Theater Organist Ron Carter. Free and open to the public; however donations will be accepted for the chapter’s scholarship fund for organ study. 3407 Devine St. (803) 781-9781
CMA JAZZ ON MAIN FINALE: 7 p.m. Friday at The Columbia Museum of Art. Forget everything you thought you knew about the harmonica. CMA closes out the third season of its acclaimed concert series with a special guest artist, jazz harmonicist Frédéric Yonnet. Yonnet is regarded as one of the most talented and innovative harmonica players on the international music scene today. With each performance, stereotypical walls come tumbling down as he presents the harmonica in a refreshing and modern context. Individual seats: $35; $28 for members and $5 for students. Cash Bar. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org
COLUMBIA BAROQUE CONCERT SERIES: 7 p.m. “concert conversations” by Peter A. Hoyt and 7:30 p.m., performance. Friday at USC’s School of Music Recital Hall. Join us as we illuminate the liaison between the Habsburg emperors of Vienna and Italian music and musicians. We will celebrate the 450th anniversary of the birth of the great Italian composer, Claudio Monteverdi by performing his gorgeous madrigals, plus music of Corelli, Pachelbel, Froberger and more, all with historically inspired performance practice on instruments of the period. $15 tickets in advance; $20 at the door; students free with ID. 813 Assembly St. www.columbiabaroque.com
PALMETTO CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING RETURNS: Doors open at 7 p.m. Bell time is at 8 p.m. Friday at the Warrior Warehouse. See new PCW Heavyweight Champion “The New Age Enforcer” James Drake in action! See all of your other local PCW favorites such as: “New York’s Greatest Export” Shane Dorr, James Johnson, Big Game James, Ja’Coby Boykins, and many others! There are full concessions, merchandise for sale, as well as an opportunity to meet and greet with the talent! All seats are $10. 7230 Middle St. (803) 530-1969
DR. LILLIAN QUACKENBUSH AND THE PALMETTO MASTERSINGERS: “IT’S A GUY THING”: 7:30 p.m. Friday at St. Andrews Baptist Church. Veteran Columbia choral director Lillian Quackenbush makes her debut as interim artistic director of the Palmetto Mastersingers. Quackenbush, who co-founded the Sandlapper Singers and recently served as interim director of the Columbia Choral Society, lends her choral skill to the Mastersingers, the all-male choral group known as “South Carolina’s Musical Ambassadors.” With a nod to the unique circumstance of being the first woman to lead this men’s group, Quackenbush has selected “It’s A Guy Thing” as the concert theme. Her song selections highlight men as saints, scoundrels, sweethearts, soldiers and singers. $15 for general admission. Children under 12 are admitted without charge when accompanied by a paying adult. 230 Bush River Rd. www.palmettomastersingers.org
THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Village Square Theatre. Sheridan Whiteside, a famous and egotistical radio personality is invited to dinner at the home of a rich factory owner. He falls and hurts his hip and ends up staying at the home to recover. Whiteside banishes the family upstairs, takes over the house and browbeats, manipulates, and gleefully terrorizes everyone who comes in range! Adults, $18; seniors (60 and older), students, and military, $16; youth (12 and under), $14. 105 Caughman Ave. Lexington. (803) 359-1436, www.villagesquaretheatre.com
LEXINGTON CHORAL SOCIETY’S FINAL 21ST SEASON CONCERT: ‘‘MUSIC FOR THE 21ST CENTURY”: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Saxe Gotha Presbyterian Church. This memorable concert of “21st Century Music” will feature special guest artists, “Batesville-Leesville High School Choir” and the “White Knoll High School Choir,” along with the mighty sounds of the Lexington County Choral Society. Adults, $20; seniors and military, $15 and students, $5. 5503 Sunset Blvd., Lexington. www.LexCoChoralSoc.org
DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER: 8 p.m. Friday at The Market Space at 701 Whaley. Bernard is planning a romantic weekend at his charming converted French farmhouse with his young lover, a Parisian model named Suzanne. The first order of business: get his wife, Jacqueline, on a train to see her mother! Second order of business: pick best friend Robert up from the train station to provide an alibi. In an effort to impress his lover, Bernard has hired a Cordon Bleu cook to prepare a flawless dinner. Of course, even the best laid plans often go awry. Which is exactly what happens when Jacqueline decides to skip her trip and remain at the farmhouse. An evening of hilarious confusion ensues as each of the characters are forced to improvise at breakneck speed. Poor Bernard, however will he get himself out of this mess? $20 for adults, $17 for seniors/military, $14 for students. 701 Whaley St. (803) 799-6551, www.workshoptheatre.com
SATURDAY, MAY 13
RICHLAND RECYCLES DAY: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the S.C. State Fairgrounds. Residents can drop off their unwanted household junk ― from batteries and light bulbs to cooking oil and paint. Residents can load up their vehicles and enter the fairgrounds through Gate 12, where staff will direct them to the appropriate drop off station. Workers will unload every acceptable item, then show drivers to the exit — residents don’t have to step out of their cars. Items accepted this year include tires, paint, fertilizer, batteries, mattresses, scrap metal, bikes, home electronics, stereos, computers, household chemicals and fluorescent light bulbs. Lawnmowers free of oil and gas will be accepted, as well as empty propane tanks. Paper shredding will also be available, and the S.C. Department of Agriculture will accept pesticides from all S.C. residents ― all other material drop off is for Richland County residents only. 1200 Rosewood Dr.
FILL A BAG FOR $5: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Go Forth Mission House. Come spruce up your spring/summer wardrobe and/or your house! Lots of household items, kitchen goods, books, and furniture for sale. Clothing will be offered to fill a bag for $5. 3041 Leaphart Rd.
FREE COMMUNITY APPRECIATION EVENT: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church. To honor our military, law enforcement, and first responders there will be many fun family activities offered, including: an art show, jazz band, bell choir, children’s area with a bounce house, finger printing, and face painting, field games, police canine demonstrations, fire truck displays, food vendors, 60-70’s music, and other carnival activities. A small classic car cruise-in will be apart of this year’s event. 6952 St Andrews Rd. (803) 732-2273, www.sapc.net
TWO GALS AND A FORK FOOD TOURS: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 4-6:30 p.m. Saturday in the Vista. Two Gals and a Fork Food Tours and Historic Columbia will partner to host walking historical food tours. Guests will visit five different top Vista restaurants for an ample sampling of their specialties all while hearing the rich history of Columbia and the Vista. Tours are 2.5 hours. Tickets are $43; $40 or $38 depending on number in your party. Also offer customized events for 10 or more people. (803) 360-0578, www.twogalsfoodtours.com
THE 7TH ANNUAL LEXINGTON WINE WALK: 6-10 p.m. Saturday at the Icehouse Amphitheater. Local musical sensation The Going Commando Band will perform great Classic Rock, Country and Blues hits throughout the night. Tickets are $30 in advance or $40 at the gate. Price includes a commemorative wine glass, wine tastings and hors d’oeuvres. 107 W. Main St. www.lexingtonwinewalk.com
THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Village Square Theatre. Sheridan Whiteside, a famous and egotistical radio personality is invited to dinner at the home of a rich factory owner. He falls and hurts his hip and ends up staying at the home to recover. Whiteside banishes the family upstairs, takes over the house and browbeats, manipulates, and gleefully terrorizes everyone who comes in range! Adults, $18; seniors (60 and older), students, and military, $16; youth (12 and under), $14. 105 Caughman Ave. Lexington. (803) 359-1436, www.villagesquaretheatre.com
SUNDAY, MAY 14
MONDAY, MAY 15
STARGAZING ON THE HORSESHOE: 8-10 p.m. Monday at the Melton Memorial Observatory. The historic observatory on USC’s Horseshoe is currently open to the public on clear Monday nights, weather permitting. Anyone is welcome to stop in and observe through the 16-inch Cassegrain telescope in the dome and other small telescopes on the observatory deck. See the Moon, planets, stars, clusters, and more through our telescopes free of charge! 1429 Greene St. (803) 777-4180, www.physics.sc.edu/melton
SODA CITY STANDUP OPEN MIC: 8:30 p.m. Monday at New Brookland Tavern. Do people tell you you’re funny? Are you the hit of every house party you attend? Maybe you should try standup. Get your chance at New Brookland Tavern. Free for ages 21 and older; $5, under 21. 122 State St., West Columbia. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
ONGOING EVENTS
LAURA SPONG & LEO TWIGGS: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at if ART Gallery. Through May 13.1223 Lincoln St. Wim Roefs, (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com
DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER: Shows Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m.; Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. at The Market Space at 701 Whaley. Through May 21. $20 for adults, $17 for seniors/military, $14 for students. 701 Whaley St. (803) 799-6551, www.workshoptheatre.com
“CATCH ME IF YOU CAN” STAGE PLAY: Shows Thursday through Saturday at 8 p.m.; Sundays at 3 p.m. at Town Theatre. Through May 21. Adults, $25; seniors (65+)/active military/college, $20; youth (17 and younger), $15. 1012 Sumter St. (803) 799-2510 (Noon-5 p.m. weekdays), www.towntheatre.com
“JOCELYN CHATEAUVERT: PLANT, FIBER, PAPER, OBJECT”: Exhibit, Tuesday-Saturday at Gallery West. Through May 27. 134 State St. (803) 207-9265, www.gallerywestcolumbia.com
‘PROLOGUE’: Exhibit, Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at McMaster Gallery. Closed weekends and all university holidays. Through July 5. 1615 Senate St. (803) 777-5752, www.artsandsciences.sc.edu
BEYOND BOLLYWOOD: INDIAN AMERICANS SHAPE THE NATION: Exhibit, Monday-Sunday at the South Carolina State Museum. Through July 9. General admission is $13.95 for adults, $12.95 for seniors, $11.95 for children and $4 for museum members. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
XANTHUS SMITH AND CIVIL WAR MARITIME ART: Exhibit, Tues.-Sat. at the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Museum. Through Aug. 26. Adults 18-61, $6; seniors 62 and over, $5; military (active duty and veterans), $5; youth 10-17, $3; children 9 and under, free. First Sunday of the Month, $1 for ages 10 and over. Members, free. 301 Gervais St. (803) 737-8287, www.crr.sc.gov
‘SAVAGE ANCIENT SEAS’ AND ‘SEA MONSTERS: A PREHISTORIC ADVENTURE’: Exhibit, Monday-Sunday at The South Carolina State Museum. Through Sept. 5. Guests can see both the exhibit and film for a complete underwater prehistoric experience for only $16.95 for adults, $15.95 for seniors (62 and older), $14.95 for children (ages 3-12) and $7 for museum members. Regular blockbuster admission, including museum general admission is $13.95 for adults, $12.95 for seniors, $11.95 for children and $4 for museum members. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
LEXINGTON FARMER’S MARKET: 9 a.m.-Noon Saturdays at Lexington Square Park. Through Sept. 30. 205 E. Main St. Walker Brewer, (803) 358-7275, www.lexsc.com
CHAPIN FARMER’S MARKET: 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. the first Saturdays of the month through October. On the 100 block of Clark Street, downtown. www.chapinsc.com
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays at Cayce United Methodist Church. For singles age 55-plus. Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home. 1600 12th St., Cayce. Mary Beth Lamey, (803) 996-1023, (803) 995-0068. www.thompsonsfuneral.com
SECOND SHIFT TWOSDAYS: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays at the S.C. State Museum. 2 for $10 or $5 per person. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Trenholm Park, indoors. Free. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
CITY ROOTS FARMERS MARKET: 4-7 p.m. Thursdays at City Roots Farmers Market. 1005 Airport Blvd. (803) 254-2302, erin@cityroots.org. www.cityroots.org/city-roots-farmers-market
KARAOKE: 8 p.m.-midnight Thursdays at Vista Keys Dueling Piano Bar. Join us for a night of karaoke! 700 Gervais St., suite B-2. (803) 317-3676, info@vistakeys.com. www.vistakeys.com
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Fridays at Bill’s Music Shop. Open stage and bluegrass/acoustic jam session every Friday night. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
SODA CITY MARKET: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays on the 1500 block of Main Street. Runs year-round, rain or shine. http://sodacitysc.com/
FREE SUNDAYS AT COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART: Noon-5 p.m. Sundays at the Columbia Museum of Art. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org/visit
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 1:30 p.m. Sundays at The Barn. $5 per lesson. First lesson is free. 680 Cherokee Ln., West Columbia. (803) 772-0546, www.thebarnsc.biz
UPCOMING EVENTS
Comments