Body Buzz, wild lime and other Columbia spa treats for mom

Mother’s Day is in a scant few days, and while most will agree that the woman who changed your diapers, tended to your scraped knees and listened to Barney the purple dinosaur incessantly deserves a pretty awesome gift, chances are, many of you haven’t bought her anything yet.
And while an enthusiastic hug was adorable when you were 3 years old, it won’t work once you reach adulthood.
OK, it probably would. But Mom deserves that hug AND a great gift.
No worries – we’ve got you covered. Here is a can’t-go-wrong, sure-to-make-mom-happy, easy-to-get present idea for mothers of all ages: a spa gift certificate.
“They can treat themselves, spoil themselves,” said Hiba Fowakrji, manager at Urban Nirvana in Columbia. “Moms are always busy (doing things for their families). Everything stops when they step through the door. It’s like a different world.”
Basic massages and facials are always a good way to pamper Mom. But there are a few other things offered at Columbia spas. Here are five examples, with the spas’ own descriptions, that might capture Mom’s interest:
1. The Wild Lime Blossom at Urban Nirvana Day Spa is an aromatic scalp and full body massage treatment that claims to be “the perfect antidote for stress and fatigue,” two traits most moms share. A special recipe of avocado, macadamia and hazelnut oil is blended with wild lime blossom, ginger and sandalwood before a vigorous application to the scalp, neck and shoulders. A full body massage with citrus extracts restores the body and mind while the scalp treatment soothes and nourishes.
2. Bed Head at Urban Nirvana Day Spa is an acupressure application of essential scalp oils. A scalp massage makes an indulgent addition to any massage or body treatment and could get rid of some of those headaches you cause.
3. Body Buzz at Urban Nirvana Day Spa is a vigorous scrub “combined with a unique body mask of sugar, coffee, and milk to invigorate the skin.” Moms can always use invigorating.
4. An Aveda Aroma Back Treatment at Belk’s Carmen! Carmen! is “designed to bring purity and balance to the skin on the back,” focusing on cleansing, skin exfoliation, back massage and masque therapy. This can let Mom know you’ve got her back like she always has yours.
5. A Peppermint Scalp Massage at Hand and Stone can clear Mom’s head and cool her mind – which is never a bad idea when dealing with kids no matter their age. Mom can enhance a massage or facial with this scalp massage, which provides deep relaxation, eases headaches, stimulates the scalp, releases tension, and calms, soothes and enhances her well-being. You may want to get her several of these.
