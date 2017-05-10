Life is a Cycle, and you can discover it in Columbia this weekend

Cycling to work has several benefits, and is a possibility for more commuters than may realize it.
Anyone interested in bike commuting should consider attending the Life is a Cycle event on Saturday, May 13 at Finlay Park. The session is put on by My City Bikes and the city of Columbia and is a chance for beginners in bike commuting to experience the community’s bike lanes, paths, and shared-use roads. A group of local ride leaders will explain the need-to-know essentials of biking transportation.
“The goal is to help people become more comfortable and confident riding bikes commuting to work,” said Leigh DeForth, a city spokeswoman.
The 9-mile ride in Columbia starts and ends at Finlay Park, and includes a trek on the Vista Greenway.
Life is a Cycle rides will be happening in 18 cities across the United States as part of National Bike Month, giving local residents the opportunity to bike on area streets, paths and trails in the safety of a group. Event proceeds will benefit the American Heart Association.
Life is a Cycle says biking to work has increased by 60 percent nationwide since 2000. According to the organization, every mile that you bike for transportation:
▪ Reduces your risk for heart disease.
▪ Saves a pound of pollution from going into our air.
▪ Puts 48 cents back in your pocket
Of course, there are several other benefits to riding your bike to work. You:
▪ Never have to drive your friends to lunch.
▪ Have a great excuse not to work past dark.
▪ Can spend less time at the gym, since you can walk right past the elliptical, treadmill and stationary bikes with a guilt-free smirk.
▪ Can’t be expected to pick up groceries or a 50-pound of dog food on the way home from work. Ditto for dry cleaning.
▪ Don’t have to spend time driving all over the parking garage searching for one of the three allegedly open spaces.
If you go
Life is a Cycle
WHEN: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 13
WHERE: Finlay Park, 930 Laurel St.
INFO: Register, find bike routes and more at www.lifeisacycle.bike
