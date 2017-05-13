Best of the rest: Events for May 13 and beyond

SATURDAY, MAY 13
RICHLAND RECYCLES DAY: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the S.C. State Fairgrounds. Residents can drop off their unwanted household junk ― from batteries and light bulbs to cooking oil and paint. Residents can load up their vehicles and enter the fairgrounds through Gate 12, where staff will direct them to the appropriate drop off station. Workers will unload every acceptable item, then show drivers to the exit — residents don’t have to step out of their cars. Items accepted this year include tires, paint, fertilizer, batteries, mattresses, scrap metal, bikes, home electronics, stereos, computers, household chemicals and fluorescent light bulbs. Lawnmowers free of oil and gas will be accepted, as well as empty propane tanks. Paper shredding will also be available, and the S.C. Department of Agriculture will accept pesticides from all S.C. residents ― all other material drop off is for Richland County residents only. 1200 Rosewood Dr.
FILL A BAG FOR $5: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Go Forth Mission House. Come spruce up your spring/summer wardrobe and/or your house! Lots of household items, kitchen goods, books, and furniture for sale. Clothing will be offered to fill a bag for $5. 3041 Leaphart Rd.
FREE COMMUNITY APPRECIATION EVENT: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church. To honor our military, law enforcement, and first responders there will be many fun family activities offered, including: an art show, jazz band, bell choir, children’s area with a bounce house, finger printing, and face painting, field games, police canine demonstrations, fire truck displays, food vendors, 60-70’s music, and other carnival activities. A small classic car cruise-in will be apart of this year’s event. 6952 St Andrews Rd. (803) 732-2273, www.sapc.net
TWO GALS AND A FORK FOOD TOURS: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 4-6:30 p.m. Saturday in the Vista. Two Gals and a Fork Food Tours and Historic Columbia will partner to host walking historical food tours. Guests will visit five different top Vista restaurants for an ample sampling of their specialties all while hearing the rich history of Columbia and the Vista. Tours are 2.5 hours. Tickets are $43; $40 or $38 depending on number in your party. Also offer customized events for 10 or more people. (803) 360-0578, www.twogalsfoodtours.com
THE 7TH ANNUAL LEXINGTON WINE WALK: 6-10 p.m. Saturday at the Icehouse Amphitheater. Local musical sensation The Going Commando Band will perform great Classic Rock, Country and Blues hits throughout the night. Tickets are $30 in advance or $40 at the gate. Price includes a commemorative wine glass, wine tastings and hors d’oeuvres. 107 W. Main St. www.lexingtonwinewalk.com
THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Village Square Theatre. Sheridan Whiteside, a famous and egotistical radio personality is invited to dinner at the home of a rich factory owner. He falls and hurts his hip and ends up staying at the home to recover. Whiteside banishes the family upstairs, takes over the house and browbeats, manipulates, and gleefully terrorizes everyone who comes in range! Adults, $18; seniors (60 and older), students, and military, $16; youth (12 and under), $14. 105 Caughman Ave. Lexington. (803) 359-1436, www.villagesquaretheatre.com
SUNDAY, MAY 14
MONDAY, MAY 15
STARGAZING ON THE HORSESHOE: 8-10 p.m. Monday at the Melton Memorial Observatory. The historic observatory on USC’s Horseshoe is currently open to the public on clear Monday nights, weather permitting. Anyone is welcome to stop in and observe through the 16-inch Cassegrain telescope in the dome and other small telescopes on the observatory deck. See the Moon, planets, stars, clusters, and more through our telescopes free of charge! 1429 Greene St. (803) 777-4180, www.physics.sc.edu/melton
SODA CITY STANDUP OPEN MIC: 8:30 p.m. Monday at New Brookland Tavern. Do people tell you you’re funny? Are you the hit of every house party you attend? Maybe you should try standup. Get your chance at New Brookland Tavern. Free for ages 21 and older; $5, under 21. 122 State St., West Columbia. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
TUESDAY, MAY 16
WEDNESDAY, MAY 17
THURSDAY, MAY 18
LEXINGTON LIVE: 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Icehouse Amphitheater. ‘Tis the season for outdoor concert series, and the town of Lexington is offering its own. Lexington Live concerts will be at the town’s new amphitheater. This week’s featured performer is The Root Doctors. Free. 107 W. Main St., Lexington. (803) 358-7275, www.icehouseamphitheater.com
OSAMU KOBAYASHI: MOUND ARTIST RECEPTION: 7-9 p.m. Thursday at 701 CCA. 701 Center for Contemporary Art presents Brooklyn, N.Y., painter and Columbia, S.C., native Osamu Kobayashi’s latest work in this solo exhibition. From January – April this year, Kobayashi experienced a homecoming of sorts as artist-in-residence at 701 CCA for three months. During that period, he created a new body of work for the exhibition. The work includes both small and extremely large paintings, the largest paintings Kobayashi has created to date. 701 Whaley St., second floor. Wim Roefs, (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. www.701cca.org
FRIDAY, MAY 19
SODA CITY STAND UP PRESENTS FRIDAY NIGHT COMEDY AT TAPP’S: 7-11 p.m. Friday at Tapp’s Art Center. Soda City Stand up is proud to announce the return of comedian Patrick Cunningham (Huntsville, TN). Cunningham, a New York native and “loudest comic in Alabama,” is sometimes referred to as The Ramones of Huntsville. He is returning for his 4th time. With him is co-headliner John Gibson. $5 in advance, $8 day of show. 1644 Main St. www.sodacitystandup.com
ONGOING EVENTS
LAURA SPONG & LEO TWIGGS: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at if ART Gallery. Through May 13.1223 Lincoln St. Wim Roefs, (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com
DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER: Shows Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m.; Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. at The Market Space at 701 Whaley. Through May 21. $20 for adults, $17 for seniors/military, $14 for students. 701 Whaley St. (803) 799-6551, www.workshoptheatre.com
“CATCH ME IF YOU CAN” STAGE PLAY: Shows Thursday through Saturday at 8 p.m.; Sundays at 3 p.m. at Town Theatre. Through May 21. Adults, $25; seniors (65+)/active military/college, $20; youth (17 and younger), $15. 1012 Sumter St. (803) 799-2510 (Noon-5 p.m. weekdays), www.towntheatre.com
“JOCELYN CHATEAUVERT: PLANT, FIBER, PAPER, OBJECT”: Exhibit, Tuesday-Saturday at Gallery West. Through May 27. 134 State St. (803) 207-9265, www.gallerywestcolumbia.com
‘PROLOGUE’: Exhibit, Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at McMaster Gallery. Closed weekends and all university holidays. Through July 5. 1615 Senate St. (803) 777-5752, www.artsandsciences.sc.edu
BEYOND BOLLYWOOD: INDIAN AMERICANS SHAPE THE NATION: Exhibit, Monday-Sunday at the South Carolina State Museum. Through July 9. General admission is $13.95 for adults, $12.95 for seniors, $11.95 for children and $4 for museum members. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
XANTHUS SMITH AND CIVIL WAR MARITIME ART: Exhibit, Tues.-Sat. at the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Museum. Through Aug. 26. Adults 18-61, $6; seniors 62 and over, $5; military (active duty and veterans), $5; youth 10-17, $3; children 9 and under, free. First Sunday of the Month, $1 for ages 10 and over. Members, free. 301 Gervais St. (803) 737-8287, www.crr.sc.gov
‘SAVAGE ANCIENT SEAS’ AND ‘SEA MONSTERS: A PREHISTORIC ADVENTURE’: Exhibit, Monday-Sunday at The South Carolina State Museum. Through Sept. 5. Guests can see both the exhibit and film for a complete underwater prehistoric experience for only $16.95 for adults, $15.95 for seniors (62 and older), $14.95 for children (ages 3-12) and $7 for museum members. Regular blockbuster admission, including museum general admission is $13.95 for adults, $12.95 for seniors, $11.95 for children and $4 for museum members. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
LEXINGTON FARMER’S MARKET: 9 a.m.-Noon Saturdays at Lexington Square Park. Through Sept. 30. 205 E. Main St. Walker Brewer, (803) 358-7275, www.lexsc.com
CHAPIN FARMER’S MARKET: 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. the first Saturdays of the month through October. On the 100 block of Clark Street, downtown. www.chapinsc.com
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays at Cayce United Methodist Church. For singles age 55-plus. Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home. 1600 12th St., Cayce. Mary Beth Lamey, (803) 996-1023, (803) 995-0068. www.thompsonsfuneral.com
SECOND SHIFT TWOSDAYS: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays at the S.C. State Museum. 2 for $10 or $5 per person. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Trenholm Park, indoors. Free. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
CITY ROOTS FARMERS MARKET: 4-7 p.m. Thursdays at City Roots Farmers Market. 1005 Airport Blvd. (803) 254-2302, erin@cityroots.org. www.cityroots.org/city-roots-farmers-market
KARAOKE: 8 p.m.-midnight Thursdays at Vista Keys Dueling Piano Bar. Join us for a night of karaoke! 700 Gervais St., suite B-2. (803) 317-3676, info@vistakeys.com. www.vistakeys.com
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Fridays at Bill’s Music Shop. Open stage and bluegrass/acoustic jam session every Friday night. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
SODA CITY MARKET: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays on the 1500 block of Main Street. Runs year-round, rain or shine. http://sodacitysc.com/
FREE SUNDAYS AT COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART: Noon-5 p.m. Sundays at the Columbia Museum of Art. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org/visit
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 1:30 p.m. Sundays at The Barn. $5 per lesson. First lesson is free. 680 Cherokee Ln., West Columbia. (803) 772-0546, www.thebarnsc.biz
UPCOMING EVENTS
BLYTHEWOOD BUTERFLY FESTIVAL: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. May 20 at Doko Meadows Park. The Butterfly Festival will offer a day of fun and celebration honoring nature’s most beautiful pollinator, the butterfly! A festival highlight is a walk-in butterfly tent - “The Butterfly Experience”- filled with live native butterflies from six different species for visitors to feed and enjoy! Other butterfly and pollinator centered activities during the festival include a Caterpillar Petting Zoo, the Storybook & Character Garden, music, crafts, food vendors, local artisans, face painting, conservation partners, guided hikes, and more! Free admission. Entry to the live Butterfly Experience is $8 per person and children 2 and under are free. Proceeds benefit the non-profit programs at Camp Discovery. Camp Discovery provides hands-on learning experiences to grow the hearts and minds of youth and adults for the well-being of people, the community, and our planet. 171 Langford Rd., Blythewood. (803) 754-0501, www.facebook.com/events/1042148069204213
100 MEN WHO COOK FOR KIDS: 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 21 at EdVenture. EdVenture introduces a celebration of the culinary creations by men throughout the Midlands. Elected officials, sports stars, public service professionals and prominent men from the community will gather to showcase their best recipes! Guests will experience gastronomical delight as they stroll through EdVenture sampling tasty innovations. Prizes will be awarded to the best cooks who will be judged with tips. All proceeds will benefit EdVenture’s Youth Development Programs. Single ticket, $50; ticket for two, $90. 211 Gervais St. (803) 779-3100, ssalley@edventure.org. www.edventure.org
