Go Columbia

King-size recliners coming to Columbia movie theater

From Staff Reports

May 15, 2017 4:34 PM

If you hate going to the movies because you can’t bear to leave the comfort of your recliner, there’s good news.

Regal Columbiana Grande Stadium 14 in Harbison will replace all of the existing seats in its theaters with Regal’s “luxurious” King-Size Recliners, according to a Monday news release.

They’ll have footrests, too.

Theaters will remain open during the remodel, and guests can give a test drive on the new chairs in the lobby.

“Regal is redefining the level of comfort at this theater. Our guests will soon be able to stretch out, relax and recline while watching the movie,” Rob Del Moro, chief technical and theater operations officer at Regal Entertainment Group said in a news release.

The conversion is expected to be complete by December.

