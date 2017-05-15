Outdoor music festival Bowman Bound canceled

Bowman Bound, the first outdoor music festival at Yonder Field in Bowman, S.C., has been canceled, organizers announced Monday.
The festival originally scheduled for May 27 is off, but the artists in the lineup will play at future events at Yonder Field, according to a news release.
“After careful consideration, we have collectively decided to postpone our May date,” President and General Manager Stacie Darr White said in the release. “With events of this scope and magnitude, there are numerous moving parts that need to interface with each other to provide the best concert experience. Due to some delays in deliverables beyond our control, we have decided to postpone our opening until late summer.”
The music acts will be broken up into two separate festivals, including an eclipse-themed event with original headliners Uncle Kracker, Edwin McCain and Corey Smith on Aug. 21. Dr. John and Villanova will play a craft beer and music festival at the site in October.
All online orders for Bowman Bound will be refunded automatically and confirmation emails will be sent to ticket purchasers. For other orders, please return to the point-of-purchase.
Visit www.yonderfield.com for more information.
