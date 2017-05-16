Nickelodeon Theatre names new director

The Nickelodeon Theatre announced Tuesday that Alison Kozberg will fill a newly-created director role. She will report to Andy Smith, who will continue to lead the organization as CEO of the Columbia Film Society, the non-profit that oversees the Nick.
As theater director, Kozberg will oversee the movie theater side of the organization, which includes programming, marketing, finances and facilities, according to a news release.
“This new hire is a sign of significant growth for the organization and is the culmination of a reorganization initiated in the fall of 2016,” the release said.
Most recently, Kozberg served as Program Manager of the Moving Image for Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, where she managed all aspects of film programing for the contemporary art museum specializing in the exhibition of independent and alternative cinema.
“Alison’s rich film knowledge will be an important contribution to the Nickelodeon’s programming while providing space and time to further develop our innovative Indie Grits Labs programming,” Smith said.
Comments